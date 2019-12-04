Our Aim Is To Promote Rivers Interest, Wike Insists …Says After Elections, Time For Governance …As Appeal Court Upholds Gov’s Re-Election, Strikes Out ADP’s Appeal

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the State Government’s investment in Oil Mining Licence (OML) 11 is aimed at promoting the interest of host stakeholder communities, and ensure peace for the operation of the oil facility.

Speaking during a solidarity visit by the Ogbakor Etche yesterday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said the efforts of the State Government are geared towards ensuring that the communities get the best from the acquisition of OML 11.

“What Rivers State Government wants is for the interest of our state to be protected. Whoever that is coming to take over will have the interest of the communities protected.

“When the communities are part owners of OML11, there will be peace. But some people sit down and engage in unnecessary propaganda”, he said.

Governor Wike stated that the acquisition of OML 11 is the height of resource control struggle, and urged the people of Ogoni to appreciate the efforts of the Rivers State Government in this regard.

“When you talk about resource control, this is resource control. Instead of Ogoni people to thank us, they are allowing criminals and charlatans to go on radio and talk, with their leaders pretending not to be aware, when they know.

“They talk as if OML 11 belongs to them alone, which is not correct. Etche, Bonny, Oyigbo, Ogu/Bolo and Okrika are part of OML 11”, he said.

The Governor took time to explain the process that led to the acquisition of OML 11, saying that the Rivers State Government stepped in after the High Court ordered the sale of Shell’s stakes already attached as part of the enforcement of the court’s judgment initiated by the Ebubu Community.

On the OML 25, which was eventually given to Shell Petroleum Development Company by the Federal Government, Governor Wike stated that a fraudulent businessman claimed that the Federal Government would grant him the license of the facility.

He noted that when it turned out that the man was lying, the State Government worked with stakeholder communities to ensure that their interests were protected.

Governor Wike said it turned out that the businessman, who sponsored falsehood on OML 25, was merely seeking surveillance and labour supply contracts from Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The Governor assured Etche people that his Administration would always invest in the development of the area, while outlining the projects that will be commissioned in Etche land during the first year of his second term.

He informed the Etche delegation that his administration will revive the Delta Rubber Company through Public Private Partnership, adding that by May 2020, the Rivers State Government will commission the Cassava Plant.

He said with the commissioning of the Cassava Plant, the Rivers State Government will purchase cassava from farmers at prevailing market prices for processing.

“That way, the farmers will be empowered to remain in business”, he said.

Earlier, the President-General of Ogbakor Etche, Sir Machy Nwodim commended the Rivers State Government for acquiring the oil facility. He said as part owners of OML 11, Etche Ethnic Nationality views the action as a welcome development.

He used the opportunity to appeal to the Governor to take a similar action on OML 17, where the bulk of Etche oil is found.

While congratulating the Rivers State Governor on his electoral victory, he called for electronic voting to ensure credible violence free elections in 2023.

The President-General of Ogbakor Etche urged the Rivers State Governor to sustain his developmental projects in Etche land and initiate new projects.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government fully acquired Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) 45% interest in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 of the State following its auction by the High Court.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has declared that with elections effectively over across the country, the focus should be on governance for the good of Nigerians.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim at the Government House, Port Harcourt last Monday, Governor Wike said politics should be de-emphasised at this time.

“We are here to assist. We are not fighting with anybody. We are here to complement the efforts of Government.

“Politics has come and politics has gone. We have won the election here, they have lost. But they have won in other places. Politics has ended and we are now talking about governance”, he said.

The Governor decried situations in which corps members devise different schemes to ensure that they are posted back to their home state, saying “We should try and discourage the idea that you must serve in your state. That is the essence of the NYSC scheme.”

He assured that the Rivers State Government will continue to promote the welfare of corps members serving in the state.

“The corps members posted here serves our state. So, it is our responsibility to take care of their welfare. They are working for the benefit of Rivers State “, he said.

Governor Wike further said the State Government is still willing to assist the family of the Late Corps Member killed during the rerun elections.

He assured that the Rivers State Government will deliver the auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp and other projects during the first year of his second term.

Earlier, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim thanked the Rivers State Governor for what he called his outstanding contributions to the development of facilities at the permanent Orientation Camp of the NYSC.

He commended the Rivers State Governor for the payment of allowances to Rivers Corps Members and the construction of a 5000 sitter auditorium at the Orientation Camp.

He described Governor Wike as an NYSC friendly Governor who has encouraged Corps Members to give their best.

“I thank you most sincerely. Others are watching. I encourage them to emulate the Rivers State Governor “, he said.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday upheld the re-election of Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as they struck out the appeal filed by the defeated Governorship Candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr. Victor Fingesi.

Fingesi had approached the Court of Appeal after the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal on October 5, 2019 dismissed his petition challenging the re-election of Governor Wike, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate during the 2019 Election.

The Court of Appeal in a unanimous judgment struck out the Appeal by Mr. Victor Fingesi of ADP for lacking in merit. The Tribunal also said that the appeal was incompetent.

In a lead judgment, Justice H.N Ogunwimiji declared that the ADP Governorship Candidate failed to prove that the election was marred by irregularities.

Justice Ogunwimiji stated that the ADP Governorship Candidate couldn’t adduce evidence that would invalidate the election of Governor Wike.

The Court of Appeal stated that he or anyone who asserts must present relevant evidence to prove such allegations.

The Court also declared that INEC has the power to take action on elections when emergencies arise. The Appeal Court noted that INEC derived such powers from Section 26 (1) of the Electoral Act.

It also held that the petitioner lacked the locus standi to file the petition as earlier ruled by the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal.

The presiding Judges, Justice T.N Orji Ababua, Justice U. Omyenenn, Justice H.A Barka, and Justice I.B Idiris, agreed with the lead judgment.

INEC’s Counsel, Dr Garba Tetengi (SAN), on his part, said the appeal was struck out for incompetence.

Counsel to the Rivers State Governor, Ike Udenna, said the Court of Appeal came to the conclusion that the Tribunal was right to uphold the election of Governor Wike.

It will be recalled that the Rivers State Governorship Election Tribunal declared that the petitioner (ADP Governorship Candidate) failed woefully to prove that Governor Wike did not score the highest number of lawful votes during the March 9, 2019 Governorship election. The Tribunal declared that the petitioner’s complaint is vague and merely speculative.

The Appeal Court further described ADP’S Petition as “An Adventure to discover the Non-Existent “.

INEC on April 3, 2019 declared Governor Wike re-elected after he polled 886,264 votes, while his closest challenger of African Alliance Congress (AAC), Biokpomabo Awara, scored 173,859 votes.

Victor Fingesi of the ADP polled a paltry 1860 votes during the 2019 Rivers State Governorship Election.