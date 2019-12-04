NPFL : ‘2019/2020 Season, Tougher Than Previous Ones’

The manager of Abia Warriors Football Club of Abia State, Emmanuel Deutch has said that 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is tougher than previous seasons.

He explained that winning at home syndrome is becoming a thing of the past in this new season, noting that the issue of awarding unmerited penalty to favour a particular team is getting to end systematically.

Deutch made the assertion last Sunday when brefing sports journalists just after his side played 0-0 against Rivers United FC in the match day six of NPFL at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt.

“Football is something you cannot predict. You must merit penalty before it will be awarded, this season is not as business as usually,” Deutch said.

According to him, the pride of the state should be thankful for playing draw against his team, adding that he came to Port Harcourt to grab the three maximum points.

“This is one of the most difficult NPFL seasons I have seen. We train so hard because we are familiar with Rivers United FC. They should thank God to play draw against us” he explained.

Also speaking, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match, Philip Auta of Abia Warriors commended his technical crew and his teammates for their impressive performance against his former team.

He explained that playing against a great team like Rivers United is not always easy.

“We played according to the instructions of our manager. We came to Port Harcourt to win but all the same draw against United is not a bad result,” he said.

“Kudos to my team and supporters, I am very happy to play against my former team. We train so hard before coming to Port Harcourt. Thank God for what we have done today” he said.

The technical manager of Rivers United was nowhere to be found during the press briefing.

By: Kiadum Edookor