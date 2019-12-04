Sports
NPFL : ‘2019/2020 Season, Tougher Than Previous Ones’
The manager of Abia Warriors Football Club of Abia State, Emmanuel Deutch has said that 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season is tougher than previous seasons.
He explained that winning at home syndrome is becoming a thing of the past in this new season, noting that the issue of awarding unmerited penalty to favour a particular team is getting to end systematically.
Deutch made the assertion last Sunday when brefing sports journalists just after his side played 0-0 against Rivers United FC in the match day six of NPFL at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt.
“Football is something you cannot predict. You must merit penalty before it will be awarded, this season is not as business as usually,” Deutch said.
According to him, the pride of the state should be thankful for playing draw against his team, adding that he came to Port Harcourt to grab the three maximum points.
“This is one of the most difficult NPFL seasons I have seen. We train so hard because we are familiar with Rivers United FC. They should thank God to play draw against us” he explained.
Also speaking, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the match, Philip Auta of Abia Warriors commended his technical crew and his teammates for their impressive performance against his former team.
He explained that playing against a great team like Rivers United is not always easy.
“We played according to the instructions of our manager. We came to Port Harcourt to win but all the same draw against United is not a bad result,” he said.
“Kudos to my team and supporters, I am very happy to play against my former team. We train so hard before coming to Port Harcourt. Thank God for what we have done today” he said.
The technical manager of Rivers United was nowhere to be found during the press briefing.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Remo-Ultra Marathon: Naira Marley, Others To Thrill Fans
The Marlian fans are set to enjoy his performance as the organisers of the Remo Ultra-Marathon has said that the musician, Afeez Fashola, a.k.a. “Naira Marley” with others will rock the 50km race in Sagamu, Ogun State.
The Project Director, Seyi Johnson, in an interview with newsmen said that Naira Marley would perform alongside winner of “City People Music Award,” Slimcase for Best Collabo of the Year.
Tidesports reports that the organisers of Nigeria’s biggest marathon race, Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Nilayo Sports Management Ltd., will hold the Value Jet IAU African Championships 2019 in Sagamu on December 7.
The 50km race is expected to have about 4,000 athletes from 35 countries across the world participating which is reputably the largest road races.
Johnson, however, said that Naira Marley, Slimcase, CD Q and others would light up the stage as part of the entertainment aspect of the 50km race at the Sagamu International Stadium.
The marathon will be spiced up with lots of entertainment to light-up the race because we don’t want it to be boring.
“Artistes such as Naira Marley, Slimcase, CD Q and others will be performing and it will be an entertainment which everybody will enjoy because we are expecting a full house.
“The race will be plug and play which will start from the stadium and the marathoners will round the route five times.
“We are looking forward to see that athlete that will conquer the 50km race because the route is different from what we have been doing before,” he said.
Tidesports also reports that the 50km ultra-race for both foreign and local categories will have the winners go home with 2,000 dollars, second place runner will be 1,500 dollars richer, while the third place winners will pocket 1,000 dollars.
For Nigeria local 5km run, the winner will receive N500,000, first runner-up will have N300,00, while the second runner-up will take home N150,000.
Elechi Amadi Polytechnic To Harness Sports Talents
Captain Elechi Amadi polytechnic, Port Harcourt is set to promote a healthy environment for students to explore and express their talents in sports.
This was made known by the Director of Sports in the school, Mr Gospel Johnson in an interview recently.
According to him,the school has a clear cut policy and vision as far as sports is concerned. The Polytechnic, he said, was determined to encourage sporting activities within the school community and motivate students to combine academics and sports to a great advantage.
Johnson described sports as very important in the development of a sound mind through physical and mental activities.
He said that sports deserved as much attention as academics in the school so as to promote fitness and healthy living.
“Sports will also afford those who are talented in one sport or the other, the opportunity to tap into their area of interest professionally and still fall back to his or her academic qualification after active sporting career”, he said.
The polytechnic, according to the director, already has a well organised football, volleyball and basketball teams and indoor games such as scrabbles, chess and draught
Though it currently lacks a standard field for track events, facilities for the events are being improvised at the moment pending when the permanent facilities will be put in place.
The school is looking forward to participating in the forthcoming sports competition for polytechnics in Nigeria, NIPOGA, after attaining eligibility.
By: Josephine Nsirim
RSG Lauds Eunisell Over Rivers United Sponsorship
The Rivers State Government has applauded West Africa’s leading independent chemicals, oil and gas, as well as engineering solutions company, Eunisell, for its consistency in sponsoring Nigeria Professional Football League side, Rivers United.
Permanent Secretary, in the State Ministry of Sports, James Enebeli, hailed the brand during the second Eunisell Rivers United Day celebration, in the Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt.
“It is not easy to invest consistently in a club, since 2015, from Sharks, now Rivers United, that has not actually won laurels to commensurate with the money on them.
It demonstrates your commitment to promoting the club,” Enebeli, who was represented by Director of Sports Development, Prudence I. Harry, said.
Speaking earlier, Eunisell Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, who was represented at the event by Chief Marketing Officer, Dipo Ogunbiyi, revealed that the “rationale for the sponsorship of the club remains unchanged. Eunisell, like any Nigerian, is passionate about Nigerian football, our own clubs playing in the professional league and, of course, the players.”
In addition, he said: “Football in Nigeria provides more than entertainment value for a large percentage of the population. For many players and aspiring youngsters in school, it is a way, if not the only way of making a living.
Rivers United General Manager, Okey Kpalukwu, equally hailed Eunisell and assured that the club will represent the brand well in the 2019/2020 season.
