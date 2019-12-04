Bayelsa Communities Count Losses As Floods Recede

Communities of Bayelsa state have started counting their losses to the 2019 floods which wrecked havoc on their properties and sources of livelihood.

Speaking with our correspondent on a fact-finding tour of some flood impacted communities last Monday, the chairman, community development committee, CDC, Onuebum community of Ogbia Local government Area of the state, Mr Victory Ekereke, said whereas his entire community was sacked by the flood no relief materials nor help to alleviate their suffering came from any source.

According to the community leader,neither the state emergency management agency nor the duo of the Lawmakers representing them at both the state House of Assembly, Honourable Gibson Munalayefa and the member representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency,Honourable Fred Obua reached out to them when they were most needed.

Ekereke pleaded with the Authorities concerned with emergencies to help his community get back on its feet,saying the flood that has lasted longer than expected has dealt them a big shocker as all their farmlands and traditional means of ekeing out a living have been destroyed by the floods which according to him has just started receding.

The Onuebum CDC helmsman revealed that the cause of the massive flooding in his community and sister communities around the Ekole River, which is an offshoot of the River Nun, are the numerous canals along the River,saying the worst hit is the Oku canal situated at Onuebum.

Meanwhile in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the state,the people of Otuan community through the chairman of their council of chiefs, Chief Lucky Daniel have also joined in the call for assistance to enable the community go back to their normal life as the floods starts receding in what the community described as snail-pace.

The sextagenerian, retired Principal, described the extent of Government’s abandonment of flood impacted communities round the state as alarming. He noted that Otuan which used to be better of prior to the flood in terms of agricultural produce was now at the mercy of donors who were not even forthcoming.

“In our community the entire major road was flooded,no where to move to. Almost half the community was submerged. Though we didn’t move out of the community, no relief materials were sent to us by anybody,not even from the Government”, he said.

In Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the paramount ruler of Swali Community, His Royal Highness Wilcox Job, as the host community of the largest daily market in the state and a heavily impacted suburb of the city like other sister submerged communities no help of any sort has been received.

The royal father noted that as a result residents of the communities now took to refuge at the community hall,stressing that the people of his community have suffered more than expected following the surging floods which has stayed too long.

After official efforts at reaching the state emergency management agency,SEMA failed, in a telephone call put across to the agency’s chairman shortly

before print time,the Ogbia-born retired Army major,chief Zedikiah Isu said his agency has not been mobilized to cater for this year’s flood victims, but however assuring that the agency is still working to bring a post flood succour to victims.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.