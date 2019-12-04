Niger Delta
Anugbum’s Coronation Excites Surveyor General
The Surveyor General of Rivers State, Surveyor Noel Elenwo, has called on leaders at all levels to put the interest of the people above their personal interest.
Surveyor Elenwo, who said this, during the coronation of the former Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Land, Dr Anugbum Onuoha as Eze Rumu-Oyinwere, Eze Olu Ekpodoya I by Oro-eyinwere town in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area said time had come for those in the position of authority, to defend the interest of their people.
The Surveyor General thanked the community for the coronation, adding that Eze Anugbum Onuoha has always defended the interest of his people, and that the coronation was based on Onuoha’s numerous contributions towards the development of his community and the entire state.
According to him, the former special adviser to the governor on land and survey, is a man who has distinguished himself on the service of humanity; hence the need to celebrate him as it is done by his people.
Elenwo further said that most of the people-oriented projects in the community were done by him, saying his impactful projects such as scholarship, empowerments of the youths within and outside the community shows his large heart in assisting people.
“The caliber of people who came to celebrate with him tells more about Chief Anugbum, his generosity and philanthropist knows no bounds. The list of his numerous projects are endless”, he said.
Earlier, the new Eze Olu-Ekpodela I, Eze Anugbum Onuoha appreciated his community for the honour done him.
Eze Olu Ekpodela I said his chieftaincy coronation has challenged him to do more for his people.
Eze Anugbum assured that his reign will further promote peace, unity and love in the land, saying that upholding the traditions of the people which is the essence of the coronation will be done with dignity.
He said the recognition of his contributions is the community of his people should be emulated by people who wish to be honoured, urging the people to support and encourage him to deliver on the new assignment.
By: Chioma Peter Miracle & Odinakachi Oko
Niger Delta
Group Sets Agenda For Bayelsa Governor-Elect
Grassroots Network for Change (GNC), a socio-political group in Bayelsa, has set agenda for the state Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, as he prepares to take over the mantle of leadership on February 14, 2020.
The State Deputy Coordinator of the group, Ms Diepreye Umbu, in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa yesterday, urged Lyon to learn from the mistakes of the outgoing government in the state.
He said it was necessary for him do something differently in order to succeed.
Umbu also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led next level government to consider the fight against insecurity, provision of electricity, road infrastructure, provision of employments as well as education as its priorities.
The deputy coordinator also called on the Governor-elect to prioritise provision of potable water, human capital development, civil service-friendly policies and tackling of the perennial flooding of the state.
She also further urged Lyon to be magnanimous in victory and be ready to work with the people of the state, not minding their political differences.
”The governor-elect should carry everybody along because the government belongs to Bayelsans. It does not matter whether one is from APC or PDP, because the people that voted were all Bayelsans,” she said.
She also called on all aggrieved candidates and political parties that participated in the election to sheathe their swords and work in tandem with the incoming government to move the state forward.
”For the incoming government to succeed, the people of Bayelsa must exhibit love and unity because we cannot grow if we don’t love ourselves.
”We must support the governor and his government and be ready to advise him rightly, not to pull him down.”
Man, 42, faces trial for fleeing with dead man’s property in Edo
A 42-year old man, Johnson Damisa, yesterday, appeared at an Oredo Magistrates’ Courtà, Benin City for fleeing with a dead man’s property valued N571,000.
Damisa was hired by one Blessing Azeta to help convey the property from Upper Mission road area in Benin City to a new location, but Johnson disappeared to an unknown place.
His disappearance since August 2017 was said to have delayed the burial of the dead man simply identified as Azeta.
Items stolen by Damisa, according to Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, include three sets of bed with two mattresses, a set of chairs, three rolls of rugs, a kitchen cabinet and a set of dining among others.
Damisa, however, pleaded not guilty to the one -count charge preferred against him.
Agbonifo said the offence was punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.
The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akere, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 and two surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.
Akere adjourned sitting to Dec. 5 for hearing. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Communities Count Losses As Floods Recede
Communities of Bayelsa state have started counting their losses to the 2019 floods which wrecked havoc on their properties and sources of livelihood.
Speaking with our correspondent on a fact-finding tour of some flood impacted communities last Monday, the chairman, community development committee, CDC, Onuebum community of Ogbia Local government Area of the state, Mr Victory Ekereke, said whereas his entire community was sacked by the flood no relief materials nor help to alleviate their suffering came from any source.
According to the community leader,neither the state emergency management agency nor the duo of the Lawmakers representing them at both the state House of Assembly, Honourable Gibson Munalayefa and the member representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency,Honourable Fred Obua reached out to them when they were most needed.
Ekereke pleaded with the Authorities concerned with emergencies to help his community get back on its feet,saying the flood that has lasted longer than expected has dealt them a big shocker as all their farmlands and traditional means of ekeing out a living have been destroyed by the floods which according to him has just started receding.
The Onuebum CDC helmsman revealed that the cause of the massive flooding in his community and sister communities around the Ekole River, which is an offshoot of the River Nun, are the numerous canals along the River,saying the worst hit is the Oku canal situated at Onuebum.
Meanwhile in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the state,the people of Otuan community through the chairman of their council of chiefs, Chief Lucky Daniel have also joined in the call for assistance to enable the community go back to their normal life as the floods starts receding in what the community described as snail-pace.
The sextagenerian, retired Principal, described the extent of Government’s abandonment of flood impacted communities round the state as alarming. He noted that Otuan which used to be better of prior to the flood in terms of agricultural produce was now at the mercy of donors who were not even forthcoming.
“In our community the entire major road was flooded,no where to move to. Almost half the community was submerged. Though we didn’t move out of the community, no relief materials were sent to us by anybody,not even from the Government”, he said.
In Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the paramount ruler of Swali Community, His Royal Highness Wilcox Job, as the host community of the largest daily market in the state and a heavily impacted suburb of the city like other sister submerged communities no help of any sort has been received.
The royal father noted that as a result residents of the communities now took to refuge at the community hall,stressing that the people of his community have suffered more than expected following the surging floods which has stayed too long.
After official efforts at reaching the state emergency management agency,SEMA failed, in a telephone call put across to the agency’s chairman shortly
before print time,the Ogbia-born retired Army major,chief Zedikiah Isu said his agency has not been mobilized to cater for this year’s flood victims, but however assuring that the agency is still working to bring a post flood succour to victims.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Drug Trafficking: NDLEA Arrests 29 Suspects In Edo
The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Edo State Command says it has arrested 29 suspected drug traffickers.
Mr Buba Wakawa, State Commander of the agency disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin yesterday.
Wakawa said the suspects, comprising 23 males and six females, were arrested in November.
He said that the suspects were in possession of about 3,756.82 kilo grammes of narcotics at the time of their arrests.
According to the commander, the bulk of the seized drugs were cannabis commonly referred to as marijuana.
The commander said one of the suspects said the love for money led him into the criminal act.
“I was a commercial motorcyclist until things became very bad that I could not afford my house rent and even feeding.
“A friend of mine took me to Sobe to farm cannabis. He said that I will make enough money to settle myself and my family. However, my story is different.
“The first year was poor and the second year, thieves and bush fire destroyed my harvest.
“This year, I decided to bring my harvest home but unfortunately NDLEA officers arrested me and seized my drug,” the commander quoted the suspect to have said.
He said that the suspect from Ondo State and married with a child was found in possession of 684 kilogrammes of dried weeds that tested positive for cannabis.
He would soon be charged to court. The Edo commander also disclosed that the state command had inaugurated a Special Patrol Squad to tackle illicit cases of drug trafficking and abuse.
He explained that the strategic approach was aimed at intensifying surveillance operations to cut off illicit movement of narcotics as we approach the end of year festive season.
“What we have done is to constitute a team of officers to beef up patrol thereby making the command more dynamic and vibrant in tackling the problem of drugs in Edo.
“This is a season where the love of money lures many people into criminal activities including drug trafficking.
“That is why we are poised to intercepting the movement of drugs before they get to the final users.
“Cutting off the supply of drugs is a vital strategy in preventing drug and substance abuse in our society,” Wakawa said.
He warned drug barons to quit illicit drug cultivation and trafficking in the state or be prepared to face the wrath of the law.
“The patrol will leverage on intelligence-led techniques in intercepting drugs as well as arresting traffickers for prosecution,” he said.
