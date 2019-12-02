Sports
SWAN Condemns Robbery Attack On FC Ifeanyi Ubah
Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Anambra State has condemned the armed robbery attack on the team of Nnewi based FC Ifeanyi Ubah on their way to honour their Week Six fixtures against Jigawa Golden Stars last Friday.
According to China Ubah, Chairman of the club, the team was attacked by armed robbers operating at Kabba Junction near Lokoja in Kogi State.
The association in a statement signed by Anthony Oji and Chimezie Anaso, Chairman and Secretary respectively, expressed solidarity with the team in their time of grief.
“Members of SWAN Anambra Chapter, wish to express their strong solidarity with FC Ifeanyi Ubah, the flagship Football Club of Anambra state at this time of momentary shock.
“Anambra SWAN regret and condemn the incident which occurred on November 29 and caused gun injuries to two occupants of the vehicle conveying the team to their NPFL M D 6 Week match against Jigawa Golden Star in Kano,” he said.
The SWAN chairman described the moment as mixed feeling for it as it had nominated the Club for recognition as the most successful football club side in Anambra.
“We thank God that no life was lost while we pray for quick recovery of those who were injured, more importantly that the trauma of the unfortunate attack may evaporate from the psyche of the team.
“For us, it is a message of both congratulations and solidarity to the team because FCIU will later be recognised as the Most Successful Football Club in Anambra at the Lecture/Recognition Night of the Anambra SWAN Week in Awka,” he added.
Sports
Customs, NSCDC Emerge Champions Of Volleyball Premier League
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), male team and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) female team, have emerged champions of the 2019 National Volleyball Premier League.
They both emerged champions in the male and female categories of the league at the weekend, after 10 days of scintillating performance at the indoor sports hall, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Staduim. Abuja.
Though the Civil Defence (male) narrowly defeated the all conquering Customs in a titanic battle 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9) on the last day, it was too little, too late as the well drilled Customs men retained their title, having won all their four previous games.
At the end of the pulsating league, Customs finished with 30 points, followed by NSCDC -24 points, Kano pillars -23 points, police-22 points, Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS)-19 points and UCEM team- 2 points.
In the female category, NSCDC outclassed the sleek Customs ladies 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) to dethrone them as champions.
The NSCDC ladies emerged champions with 32 points, followed by Customs-28 points, Army-20 points, immigration- 10 points, Kada Emeralds- 9 points and Benue Queens- 3 points.
Head Coach of the NCS male team, Eric Kefas, told newsmen after the match that his team worked hard to retain the title.
Kefas assured fans that the team would go back to the drawing board to correct some of the lapses noticed, especially during the last game.
According to him, the team will put up an impressive performance when they play at the continental club championship next year.
“We promised to win the title at the end of the tournament, and we have done that all thanks to the Nigeria Customs service for their support.
“We are now going to shift all our attention to the continental club championship coming up next year and we promise to do the nation proud,’’ the coach said.
Tidesports source reports that the premier league, which kicked off on November 21, ended last Saturday.
The male teams that participated in the league are NCS, NSCDC, The Nigeria Police, Kano Pillars, Plateau Rocks, UCEM and Famous Spiders.
Sports
Eagles’ World Cup Kit Beats Europe’s Best
The Nigeria World Cup kit for the 2018 tournament in Russia has been rated as the best kit, beating the likes of jerseys worn by European clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Arsenal.
Tidesports source gathered that a poll vote asking readers to pick the best jersey for the decade, started at the weekend.
The Nigeria World Cup kit, placed side-by-side with some of the best kits worn by some of the best clubs in Europe, easily outshone the others reestablishing its popularity among lovers of the beautiful game as many readers voted the jersey as the best in the last 10 years.
The Nigeria World Cup kit broke the record for pre-ordered jerseys with three million people queuing to grab a piece of it, long before the first ball was kicked at the Mundial.
It was simply the most talked about outfit at the global event as its unique retro features, which included a lime green and white zigzag pattern, stole the hearts of fashionistas and sports enthusiasts alike, Nigerian or not.
The jersey, designed by Nike and sold at a cost of about $90, created such an unprecedented buzz that its storm is still sweeping the social media space more than 18 months after it was released.
Sports
Edo 2020: Preparations In Top Gear -Head Coach
Head of coaching, Rivers State Sports Council, Reginald Briggs, has said that all hands are on deck as the state prepares ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Edo 2020 next year.
This was disclosed yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, training sessions are held at the various sports centres on daily basis to ensure that Team Rivers compete favourable with their counterparts in other parts of the federation.
“We are banking on early preparation which is a major key to success and we have been on this for sometime now. Beside our normal training, we go extra mile to ensure that Team Rivers have a better outing in Edo, come next year.” Reginald Briggs said.
“No doubt the athletes are in high spirit and are zealous to achieve the desired result at the fiesta when the chips are down”, Briggs added.
He also said that all being equally the athletes would be in camp with the state government approval next year to fortify their preparation for the task ahead.
He, however, advised the athletes to double their efforts and ensure that they focus on their targets of competing with honours at the festival.
They should relentlessly do their best in their preparation to enable them compete well and be outstanding at the NSF scheduled to hold early next year.
By: Nancy Briggs
