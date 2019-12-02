Education
SSANIP Tasks RSCOHT Leadership On Members’ Welfare
The National Trustee and South /South Coordinator of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics Godwin Ikhide, has charged the new leadership of the union at Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology, Rumueme, to develop a road map that would move the union forward and ensure that members’ welfare is prioritised
lkhide made this appeal while inaugurating a ten-man new executive of the union at the RSCOHT branch led by the chairman, Raymond Kaibe held at the college auditorium, in Port Harcourt recently.
He told the new executive of SSANIP that a lot was expected from them to achieve within the four months of their tenure, adding that the union was battling to implement full salary structure for members in the school as well as other polytechnics in the state.
According to him, the union was relatively new in the school which require double efforts from the new executive to hit the ground running in order to keep the flag flying in the institution.
“We are also battling to have the scheme of service here so we expect the new leadership to keep the union flag flying in this institution.
We must put in our best in our service in this college and discharge our duties according to our oath of office”, he stated.
Members include, Mrs Jaja Justina ,Vice Chairman, Eresia Ogwe, Secretary, Nyejiwu Ambrose, Asst Sec, and Briggs D. Fabiawari, Treasurer.
Others are Sampson Ejii, PRO,Wigo Ndidi , Auditor, Chindah Chinenye , Fin Sec, Daba Jackreece Trustee, while Emmanuel Nwala ,was elected as ex-offcio
Also speaking, the chairman of the electoral college for the election, Mr Wosa Sylvanus advised the new executive to close ranks and cultivate the spirit of transparency in the discharge of their duties and dealing with the school’s management and urged protect the interest of members where needed.
In his acceptance speech, the RSCOHT SSANIP helmsman , Raymond Kaibe promised that his administration would anchor on three keys of Kindness in areas of accountability ,Welfare and Social Contracts, adding that he will improve on the achievements of the past executive.
Education
Unqualified Teachers’ll Exit Profession, Dec 31 – TRCN Registrar
The Federal Government has directed that all unqualified teachers should be flushed out of schools by December 31, Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said at the weekend.
Ajiboye stated this in Ibadan at the induction of no fewer than 200 education graduates of the University of Ibadan.
According to him, quacks teaching Nigerian children will be thrown out and replaced by qualified and certificated education graduates to mould sound future leaders for the country.
The registrar said that teachers must stand shoulder to shoulder with other professional groups in the knowledge-driven economy.
Administering the Oath of Practice on the inductees, Ajiboye reiterated that any teacher found wanting in the code of practice would be sanctioned.
He also said that Nigerian teachers now had a separate and unique career path with the recent approval of Teachers’ Career Path by the National Council on Education.
Ajiboye said “it is worthy to stress the importance of today’s induction ceremony in line with government directives.
“The Federal Government has directed that by 31st of December 2019 all unqualified people practicing the profession of teaching would be swept from the classroom and their place would be occupied by young and vibrant professional teacher like you.
“We need to appreciate the fact that education unlocks the door to modernisation but the teacher holds the key to that door.
“Teachers are the hub of any educational system and the major determinant of its quality.
“This is so because teachers are saddled with the responsibilities of translating educational policies into practice and programmes into actions.
“Therefore, my dear inductees you have a big role to play in changing the pendulum of affairs in your places of service.”
Education
RSG To Shut Down 437 Schools Over Non-Approval
The Rivers State Government is to begin the shutting down of 437 schools which were denied accreditation for not meeting its guidelines on the operation of private primary and secondary schools in the state.
Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education, Dr. Dagogo Adonye-Hart, disclosed this while briefing zonal directors of the ministry in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
Recall that the Committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools chaired by Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele set up by Governor Nyesom Wike had submitted a comprehensive report to the State Government.
Adonye-Hart called on the zonal directors to give letters of non-accreditation to the proprietors of the affected schools and urged them not to make problem with any proprietor who failed to comply with the directive of government.
He explained that of the 2, 511 schools assessed by the ministry, 1,415 schools were accredited (approved), while 659 were given interim approval, adding that in line with government’s directive, the ministry has written to the West African School Certificate (WASC), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) not to do business with those unapproved schools.
“What we expect you to do, the zonal directors is to go with a letter, the letter will be in duplicate. Don’t make any trouble, don’t quarrel with anybody. Any school that proves stubborn report them to us; we know what to do.
“Serve them those letters, let them acknowledge receipt. Take the original and give back the acknowledged copy which you will bring back to the ministry, then we will seal the school.
“2, 511 schools were visited, 1,415 were accredited (approved). Then the ones that were given interim approval are 659, while 437 were denied approval. So we are going to be dealing with this 437 schools. We will swing into action and shut down the schools that were denied approval. That is basically why we are here today,” he stated
He, however, warned parents and guardians against sending their wards to any of the 437 schools that were denied approval, noting that they are not recognized by the State Government.
The Permanent Secretary called on parents to look out for the sticker from the ministry at the gate of schools attended by their children which he said is an indication that such school is not recognized by government.
“I want to also use this opportunity to talk to our parents and guardians that none of them should send any of their children or wards to these 437 schools because they are not recognized by the state.
“Parents, please don’t send your children to these schools. Once you go to the schools and see this sticker at their gate, make sure you withdraw your child, or your children or your wards from those schools,” Adonye-Hart advised.
By: Dennis Naku
Education
Don Charges FG On Life-Threatening Metals’ Importation
A Professor of Analytical Chemistry at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUOE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Prof Ozioma Adaunwo Ekpete, says there is heightened concern among policy makers and scientists concerning the effects of human and wildlife exposure to chemical compounds in the environment.
She said heavy metals which tend to persist in the environment over a long period, accumulate and produce toxic effects on humans and animals.
She therefore called on federal government and relevant agencies to stop the importation of cadmium, lead and mercury based toys and cheap jewelry into the country as these constitute harmful hazards to man and society at large.
Prof Ekpete stated this while presenting her inaugural lecture at the 22nd Inaugural Lecture series of the institution on the topic “Heavy Metal as Human Associates The Ubiquitous Inevitable,” held at the university’s auditorium recently.
She opined that the heavy metals consisted of degradable and non-degradable, adding that those degradable metals contribute to both economic and wellbeings of human
According to her, non-degradable pollutants are mutants, heavy metals, radioactive substances that are not broken down in the natural processes like actions of microbes and added that most of these are mutants that get accumulated in the environment and also get biologically magnified as these moves along the food chains in an unrecompensed state.
She described heavy metals as metals having a density that is greater than 5g/cm3 atomic weights or atomic numbers, adding that they stick around in the body and burrow in adipose.
Ekpete averred that the ubitiquos of these heavy metals cut across every spheres of human endeavor including foods, clothing and water among others ,adding that they also have some essential benefits to human survival such as in arsenic, cadmium, lead, Mercury, copper and chromium.
“The existence of heavy metal pollution in our environment as a result of natural and anthropogenic activities is a fact and not a fable or myth.
Heavy metals are found everywhere ,at homes ,in our offices ,inside cars and on the cloths we wear.etc, When released into land, water and air environment these pollutants find their ways into the human body during breathing, eating or drinking or by direct contact.”
“Heavy metals are not respecter of persons and know no boundaries since they are hardly forced to remain where they are produced.
Everybody is at risk, if no measure is taken to reduce heavy metal pollution people will be exposed to chemical threats,” she added.
The second female professor of Chemistry in Rivers State urged women to protect their children from heavy metals by reducing the application of lipsticks and chemicals to their hair as well as various make-ups and added that drinking water should be adequately treated before consumption.
Earlier in his speech, the vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Ozo Mercury Ndimele lauded the lecturer and described her as a thorough bred who had distinguished herself in academic excellence.
By: Akujobi Amadi & Ngozi Dennar
