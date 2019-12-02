Issues
Social Media Bill: Short Walk To Totalitarianism?
I have consistently tried to create levels of differentiation between democracy and dictatorship, especially dictatorships of the military variant as we have had in our country. I have argued that Nigeria is still very far away from the goal posts of what could be called a democratic society. In my view, the environment does not, as yet, look anything democratic because the actors are largely strangers to the ethos and, what is more, too many of them are tied to the old order, not to talk of the fact that the presence of General-presidents suggest that we are still in the thrall of militarism.
Democracy thrives on debate, consensus building, negotiation, persuasion, argumentation, rule of law, process, and inclusion. The military thrives in a coup culture, secrecy, betrayal, violence, command structure, exclusion and lack of transparency. That explains why I have always warned against describing the current charade of violent elections as democracy.
I have illustrated, on several occasions, that many among us arrived at Democracy’s altar by parachutes, funded by moneybags, cliques and cults. It is, therefore, no surprise that we have seen no difference from those who claim to be democrats in terms of the strong-arm tactics that we associated with a militarized environment. Our ‘democrats’ have had no problems with what Noam Chomsky would refer to as resorting to manufactured consent when it comes to elections. They have rented the same crowds, contrived the same outcomes as the old order, seducing the people by bribery rather than persuasion and debate.
Like the false feathers of Icarus, every day, the drama of the fraud called democracy is re-enacted as the masks occasionally fall off and we see the real face of fascism that hides behind it all. When they sense that we want to test their mandate through closely monitored elections, they threaten that we will receive either coffins or body bags in return. Every day, the evidence is before us suggesting clearly that, in the mind of those to whom we have entrusted our future, democracy is merely a heuristic device to perpetuate their grip on power, a bad portfolio investment that fears scrutiny. All the State Assemblies, at best glorified cemeteries of silence inhabited by puppets, are cowed to silence and submission as they munch their crumbs.
The recent outrage by the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, over public reaction to the Social Media Bill, is illustrative of the point I am making that not all who call themselves democrats appreciate the enormous burden that goes with the claim today. The minister has used some rather harsh and divisive words that suggest some contempt for the voices and views of those whose labours and sacrifices brought him and his government to where they are. His language is disrespectful, appalling and illustrative of the highhandedness that suggests that we are not in a democracy. The language is as intolerant as it is alienating. The Minister says that no amount of threat, blackmail etc will dissuade the government from going ahead with the social media bill because it is borne out of patriotism. Really?
There are many questions begging for answers here. Is this the language of people who understand or have really imbibed and internalised the spirit and fine principles of democracy? If we must do your will or face the wrath of government, then, this suggests two things: First, we must obey you and government because we are subservient to you and government. We must be answerable to you not the other way round. We must, because, if we don’t, we can be penalised by imprisonment for daring to question its wisdom or seek to have an input in a law that concerns us. When did we surrender our rights and voices to government if we are not heading to totalitarian rule? It looks like and smells like it. Is Mr. Mohammed a lawyer who is a politician or a politician who is a lawyer? In an ideal situation, the former should reinforce the latter.
At this point, I would rather side with President Muhammadu Buhari who has been far more honest about his deficient democratic credentials. I have heard the president on, at least, three occasions complain that democracy is definitely not his strong jacket. To him, democracy is an irritant, a nuisance that he is compelled to live with. To paraphrase the President: ‘When I was a military man, I arrested all the thieves and put them in protective custody. I asked them to go and prove their innocence. Now, I have been told that even though I can see the thieves, I cannot arrest them. I must take them to court and prove that they are guilty.’
I admire the fact that the president has illustrated that his conversion to democracy was not like Paul on the road to Damascus. His tentative conversion to democracy did not come with a confession of his sins (of staging a coup), a promise not to do that again and then a plea for absolution and the acceptance of the required penance! In honesty, the president says he prefers to work with ‘those he knows, not those who know’, so we can forgive him. But not others.
Mr. Mohammed has climbed a moral high horse, claiming that he is motivated by higher and noble values of protecting the rest of us from a hovering scarecrow of evil, the social media. This is a low level fence erected to hide the construction of a wall of tyranny, fascism and totalitarianism. All tyrants and fascists started with the most noble of intentions, composing panegyric lullabies in praise of patriotism. But, as the old saying goes, patriotism is often the last refuge of scoundrels. Sooner than later, they will start the witch-hunt. This is why the radical American intellectual and activist, Lillian Hellman, who lived under the witch hunting era of McCarthyism, titled her memoirs, ‘Scoundrel Time!’
To be sure, there is no one, including myself, who is not aware of the dangers posed by the social media. We have all been victims. However, should the government wish to address this matter legally and openly, why should they be afraid of a public debate? It is desirable that we address the social media by way of education, open debate and transfer of knowledge. When did the social media become sinister in the eyes of the government? Is it after the same government used it that they now realise that it was good for them then, but bad for the rest of us now?
No citizen should be compelled to obey bad laws. Patriotism is not a commodity of exchange. I have lived long in this country, been engaged long enough to know that the degree of patriotism of office holders is often in direct proportion to the opportunities that they have. Today’s Buhariphiles will develop Buhariphobia when they lose their position. Against the backdrop of the rumours and whispers about term limits, do we know where this is going?
Finally, we must all concede that technology is here to stay. All we can do is to try to make it work for us. Like their explorer grandfathers before them, both Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Jack Dorsey (Twitter) have shone their light. They know what they have seen in Nigeria and Mr. Dorsey says he plans a longer stay in future. They have seen opportunity in an incredibly energetic and brilliant youth and they are prepared to pour investment into them. What do those who govern us see? Afraid of their shadows, they see in their own Youth, trouble and threats to the quicksand into which they have buried their selfish ambitions. They want to kill these dreams by thinking of a Bill to protect us from hate speech and so on.
There is absolutely no doubt that we face a difficult future with what to do with the social media. A people so badly governed will use anything to express their frustration and sadly, this is what makes us all victims of hate speech. The greatest expression of hate is those who use the power in their hands to divide us by favouring or excluding others based on religion, gender, political affiliation or social class. They are the real reason why our people have remained diminished.
It is a measure of who we are and the premium we place on life that anyone would dream of suggesting a death sentence for the propagation of hate speech. Surely, unscrupulous and immoral theft of humungous resources belonging to all of us by our politicians is more damaging to our society than any hate speech. It is like comparing saliva and a dam. A clear conscience fears no accusation. Technology, developed by humans, still has inbuilt safety valves that will enable it to correct itself. Threats, arm-twisting or raw bravado will not do. Edward Snowden has shown that the builders of terror can always pull back. It is inefficiency and political corruption that creates the conditions for the social media to thrive, not lack of patriotism.
The ultimate goal of this Bill is not to punish those who offend, but those who offend government or those in government. Again, here, we have to fall back on the President’s sense of honesty. When he promulgated Decree 2, the focus was to punish journalists who made public officers uncomfortable. Again, on this note, the President has not changed his mind set at all. Therefore, when the sponsors of this Bill claim that it is for our own good, they are borrowing our mouths to eat onions. If the government gets away with it, we have no idea what else will be on the table. Only a robust debate can cure the claims of cynicism.
The government has all the laws it needs to fight any form of crime and individuals can fall back on it. This Bill is redundant, stale, superfluous and a fraud. We must fight it with all our energy. It is rotten yoghurt being marketed beyond its expiration date. We should reject it as a totalitarian attempt to circumscribe our hard-earned freedom.
Kukah is the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.
By: Matthew Kukah
Issues
Tribute To The Nigeria Police Band
One of the most interesting legacies inherited by the Nigeria Police force from the British is the Magnificent Police Band which was established in 1966. Located in the vast premises of the old Southern Police College, Ikeja, it was created by some British officers serving in Nigeria, with its Director of Music trained at the Royal School of Music in London. Its first Director was Major I. Boyle, a charismatic lover of music.
The Director of Music of the Police Band was said to have wept when he last conducted the orchestra before leaving Nigeria. The memory of that emotional experience probably left a lasting legacy which still gives enthusiasm and pride to the police band. The story may be different now but today that arm of the police is still quite strong.
The Police School of music recruits annually musically talented youths between the age of 16 and 19 and trains them over a period of time ranging from three to five years. The music syllabus of the school includes the general theories of the music, ranging from composition, audition and voice training etc, to literature studies and skills and principle in musical performance and conducting.
Martial music, marching, parade and other musical acrobatics feature in the area of the training programme. The students also take some academic courses which include two international languages, usually English and French, or any other language plus English. The degree of rigorous training which the students, undergo is quite spectacular, commendable and amazing.
In addition to the scope and variety of courses which the students undergo during their training programme, they are also expected to pass a music examination conducted by the Associated Board of Royal School of music before they become fully enlisted in the police force. The rate of drop-out has been quite high but that has not forced the school to reduce its standard rather, more and more youths queue up in large members during recruitment exercises.
Although a previous knowledge of music is not a criterion for entry into the police school of music, there is an aptitude test to determine musical potential and talent. Those with previous musical knowledge complete the course earlier than those who do not possess such knowledge.
The Police Band Performance and entertains in Public during important national and international occasions. As a part of its public relations programme, the band allows any individual or organization that can afford the cost, to hire its services, for private use. Heads of educational institutions with interest in music one also allowed the privilege of asking for visiting music instructors, provided that such institution is located within its catchment area. This is one way to promote music.
Apart from the central base or headquarters of the Police School of music, the Nigeria Police also has a local band in each state police command. The activities of such local band even though on a minor scale, include the supply of musical entertainment in the officers’ mess or during passing out parade and other ceremonies. The Rotary Club International is a close friend of the police band, as collaborators in fund-raising or other humanitarian activities.
There is a very commendable collaboration between the Nigeria Police Band and its military counter part. Apart from occasional exchange or secondment of personnel between the Police and Army School of music, there is a collaboration in curriculum innovation and up-date. The Army School of Music, though based in Kaduna, has other out-posts or branches, also with a Director of music.
The difference between the Police and Army School of Music is that the Army is responsible for training of other musicians for other arms of the defence forces, especially buglers. What prevented late Fella Ransome Kuti from enlisting in the Army School of Music was his style of dressing during an interview. The Army and Police Band can be quite colourful and amazing when they perform in public.
There was a time when the police Band had a close understanding with Nigerian Television orchestra, then headed by Dr Adams Fiberesima, in the promotion of music in Nigeria. A musical composition by Dr Adams Fiberesima titled “Opu Jaja” had featured in the performances of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and in the United states of America where the piece also won a great deal of approval.
The evolution of music in Nigeria as an adermic discipline owes much to the Nigeria police Band as well as the Nigeria Television and radio network. Apart from organising a body of music-makers and music-lovers, they also participated in the organization of musical competitions and fund raising activities. Now music education is gaining an increasing popularity in the country.
Is it not praise worthy to see a family where a 13-year-old girl plays a piano, with father and mother on a saxophone and violin respectively, forming a mini-family orchestra? There are a few such Nigerian homes, one such being that of a retired officer of the Police Band.
The Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture used to organise talent-hunt and Promote inter-school musical competition. Maybe immediate problem on prepotent need is how to find daily bread in a harsh economy.
The Port Harcourt Musical Society should also be seen as promoting music education.
The value or impart of music does not lie in the beer-parlour variation but in the aesthetic experience. Music can also convey pleas and warnings to teachers and lawless people. This Police Band does so in some clever ways, but not always in public. At state funerals it’s fantastic what the Police band can do.
Issues
Punch Newspaper’s Hypocritical Declaration On Rivers
I am surprised that it took Punch Newspaper so long to make their declaration against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. So when I saw their editorial of Sunday, December 1, 2019 taking a position on Rivers State, I took it as one of their promotional activities for those that sponsor them.
Imagine a newspaper and the day it chose to make the declaration: “Rivers State is not a Christian State, Wike.” They carefully chose a Sunday and the very beginning of the Christmas Period to make their hypocritical declaration. It is an editorial laden birthed in negativity, with virtually nothing to do with social good.
For the Punch, their courage is usually politically targeted and aimed at pleasing specific sections of the country. They are also always intent on satisfying a particular political party.
In the editorial where Punch Newspaper “boldly” lambasted the Rivers State Governor, it failed woefully to mention States that have declared Islam as their official State Religion. They failed to mention states that officially practise Sharia as approved by their Respective State Houses of Assembly. They merely played the Ostrich in this regard, as their goal was obvious.
Earlier this year, Punch Newspaper was compelled by public outcry to sack its daily and Saturday editors because of the Newspaper’s ugly foray into the issues of Christianity.
It strategically published on its back page a cartoon of a man desecrating the Bible with urine. All the Newspaper focused on was to denigrate an entire religion, simply because there was a scandal involving a cleric. They ate the humble pie after leaders of the Christian Faith protested vehemently.
The declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State is within the purview of Governor Wike to make as the elected leader of the state with the mandate of the people.
This declaration does not in any way take away the rights of other Rivers people and residents to practise other religions as they deem fit. On several occasions, Governor Wike personally explained this fact.
The hypocrisy of Punch Newspaper is both nauseating and provocative. To say the least, it is unfortunate. The intent is clear. To pitch Governor Wike against other Nigerians of other faiths, while pretending to be engaged in social advocacy.
Indeed, the Punch Newspaper’s Editorial of December 1, 2019 is in bad taste and was clearly politically motivated and orchestrated to serve ugly purposes.
When it comes to a declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State, Punch Newspaper jumps to assume a Non-Existent Jurisdiction to declare that it is not. In one breadth it quotes a section of the constitution to say that Nigeria is a secular country and in another breadth the same Newspaper declares that the Nigerian Federal Government recognises two major religions.
Embedded in the Nigerian Constitution is the right to freedom of religion. That right is promoted and protected by the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike. It is still under this constitutional right that an overwhelming majority of Rivers people are Christians.
Punch Newspaper in its usual politically motivated bias refused to highlight that the Rivers State Government operates Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to cater for the pilgrimage needs of Muslims in the State. A Rivers Indigene, Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye is the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board .
We are already accustomed to Punch Newspaper’s partisanship. When the falsehood on the alleged demolition of a Non-Existent Mosque was circulated by some politicians, Punch Newspaper was one of the newspapers that celebrated the concocted and misleading report. When the truth came to the fore, Punch Newspaper made no attempt publish declarative reports about the truth.
Whenever there are security infractions in Rivers State, Punch Newspaper celebrates as if Rivers lives don’t matter. If cultists clash in a community in Khana LGA for instance, Punch Newspaper would scream “Rivers of Blood”. If there is an issue of security breach in a village in Emohua LGA, Punch would scream “Rivers Violence “. Majority of Punch Security reports on Rivers State are geared towards de-marketing the state. Of course, they have Rivers APC leaders as their collaborators. Rivers reports that make front page on Punch are usually the reports deliberately placed to de-market the state.
But if similar stories break in other states of geo-political zones that are aligned with their political inclination, Punch Newspaper becomes professional.
When the developments are positive about Rivers State and the State Government, Punch Newspaper usually looks the other way. If the attention of her representatives are drawn to this ugly development, they insist that it is the paper’s policy.
It is that partisanship that has led to this misadventure by Punch Newspaper’s Editorial Board. On what premise would an editorial board declare that Rivers State is not a Christian State?
Has the Punch Editorial Board become the Rivers State Executive Council or the Rivers State House of Assembly or even the elected Council Chairmen of Rivers State? Are members of Punch Editorial Board now elected councillors of Rivers State? On what platform can they counter Governor Wike who holds the mandate of Rivers people?
So Punch Newspaper is comfortable to say that the country is a secular state where there are constitutionally recognized Grand Khadis and Sharia Courts in different parts of the country? Governor Wike’s Declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State is the REALITY. The truth of the matter. Governor Wike is a frank politician who believes in the truth.
Personally, I see the editorial by Punch Newspaper as a failed attempt at political correctness.
But I want to suggest to the Editorial Board of Punch Newspaper to take deliberate steps to be balanced in their coverage of all political parties and geo-political zones. For now, the newspaper is far from getting it right when it comes to balanced reporting. You cannot shut out positives on certain political inclinations and sing the praise of others.
Most importantly, Punch Newspaper must desist from this outdated mode of profiling politicians not within their political group. It is impossible for everyone to belong to one political movement.
In all, the ill-conceived Punch Newspaper’s Editorial of December 1, 2019 is dead on arrival. It is a political effort that has failed like several other negative media campaigns against Governor Wike.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on electronic media
By: Simeon Nwakaudu
Issues
Addressing Animosities In Nigerian Varsities
I can say boldly that if the university system is exposed in its ramifications, it could be worse than the government we criticise – Prof. Timothy Awoniyi (Newswatch March 7, 1994).
The time has come when honest Nigerians, especially those well acquainted with the university system, must speak up so that the process of nation-cleansing can be a holistic rather than a one-sided affair. There was a time when a professor’s salary of less than N10,000 a month could rarely suffice to cater for his family during the month. That was a time when honest lecturers would shop in “Belgum” market for old dresses for themselves and their children. They were not ashamed to do so.
Then came a time when the “fight for salary structure” and improved conditions of service made the university system to be associated with strikes, “sorting” and other professional malpractices. That was a time when lecturers saw their former students, known to be leaders of cultists, become honourable national leaders and politicians. Then followed internal animosities, with fight for deanship and lobby for positions in government, dividing the academia to the extent that Ph.D degree became an acronym for “Pull him down” syndrome.
The growing rot in the university system came in tandem with growing devaluation of the nation’s currency – the Naira. Without going into the possible causes of the drastic devaluation of the Nigerian monetary system, one can say that its widespread effects forced many Nigerian lecturers to move out of the country for job satisfaction. The phenomenon of leaving Nigeria for countries with stable economy was not peculiar to university lecturers alone, because medical doctors and other professionals also did similar things.
It became increasingly glaring that Nigeria’s reward system had been grossly faulty for a long time. Between 1972 and 1982, the situation took shape gradually, characterized largely by the phenomenon of getting or grabbing what one can, without giving back anything of equivalent value. Productivity and integrity became rare qualities in Nigeria, as personal success was judged by myopic and measurable indices. Cult phenomenon became a common practise in universities, of which some highly placed people in the society where patrons.
One would not shy away from pointing fingers at the military for its role, among other malfeasance, of infecting the psyche of Nigerian youths with a culture of brashness and impunity. Politeness and courtesy became alien qualities among Nigerian youths. Let it be pointed out that a majority of the youths who were cultists and of crude temperament were largely children of the affluent class, especially children brought up in barracks. This assertion can hardly be dislodged effectively.
The university system, being a mirror-image of the society where it exists, would definitely reflect the wider culture and goings-on in the society. Therefore, there is no prank or trend in a society that cannot manifest in university campuses. It would be necessary to state that the introduction of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) contributed in no small measure to put Nigerian universities in the condition that we find ourselves currently – a situation where people fake what they can’t make.
Whatever the justifications and reasons for the unification of admissions process in the university system, the abuses which that policy sought to eradicate, obviously became worse. When each university conducted its own admissions and screening processes, there was no way that some radical and die-hard people of integrity in the committee would all give into malpractices. It is doubtful if such robust process of checks and balances can feature in an impersonal body as JAMB, with electronic systems that can be manipulated.
Background of animosities in universities.
When it became a policy that professors would retire with their full salaries and other benefits, then came an era of rat race. Again it was made a condition that no lecturer without a Ph.D would become a professor; no matter how highly experienced. The result was that becoming a professor was characterised by fraud, chicanery, duplicity, etc.
While in world-class universities highly experienced and dedicated lecturers could become professors even with first degree certificates, in Nigeria a lorry-load of certificates would be needed for the purpose. The result of this trend is that world-class lecturers soon saw their former students become professors with less than eleven years of teaching and research experiences.
Coupled with this trend is the fact that close to seventy percent of the academic staff of Nigerian universities are either private consultants, business men and women, pastors or politicians. They often have the support and patronage of close friends in government, including former students who are highly placed in the public or private sectors of the economy. A situation where a lecturer who would hardly be in the lecture hall to teach his students, but always in the corridors in power, becomes a professor, his colleagues would soon throw dedication to duty to the wind.
It is quite human that nobody would want to slave himself to death for a system which does not reward diligent dedication to duty. What we find in Nigeria is that militancy, confrontation and noise-making attract attention, rather than follow slow, due process in a gentle way. Consequently, those who succeed in dealing with the establishment are those who resort to confrontation and crude ways of getting what they want.
Frankly, there are, among Nigerian university lecturers, the best that anyone can find anywhere else, with those longer in service having wider exposures and experiences. Unfortunately, there are also some in the system with the motive of making money fast, including some too with “Toronto certificates”. This would take us to the process of appointments and promotion of lecturers in the university system.
Appointments and Promotions in Universities.
The minimum requirement for appointment as an assistant lecturer in a university is Ph.D certificate, although some exceptionally brilliant candidates with less certificates can be employed as graduate assistants. There are some disciplines where expertise are rare, creating room for available candidates to be appointed. But there is a world of difference between a candidate having a certificate and the degree of diligent performance and personal character of the candidate.
For a number of years, the quality of diligence of Nigerian university students towards studies has been on the decline. Inspite of this phenomenon, there are students at all levels of university programmes who are exceptionally brilliant by nature. Since the Appointments and Promotions Committee in the university system hardly conducts aptitude or written tests for candidates, picking out the most brilliant candidates usually depends on oral performance during interview and the grade of certificate presented.
It is needful to remind the public also that the process of acquisition of university certificates is like anything else in Nigeria. The least that one can say is that a country which places higher reliance and value on certificates rather than practical competence, would encourage individuals to acquire fake and fraudulent certificates. Nigerians know ingenious ways of doing this.
One of the dangers we have in the Nigerian university system, which is also one of the causes of animosities therein, is the difficulty of differentiating the genuine from the fake. Especially in a situation where students who are the closest persons to lecturers and know the capability of each of them, do not make any input in lecturers’ assessments, promotions are bound to be faulty.
Animosities among the academia also arise from the peculiar politics of the university environment where ego, meanness, envy and pettiness predispose some staff towards using students to rubbish the reputation of their colleagues. Female lecturers and students are particularly handy tools in this game of calumny whereby accusations of sexual advances serve as the trump-card. Along with this malfeasance is the gossip connected with course allocations.
Roles of Vice-Chancellors
There are some university vice-chancellors who adopt divisive strategies as ready tools of administering the campus environment. Either they surround themselves with boot-lickers and table bearers, some factions of student-cultists, or members of their ethnic origin. This pattern is more common with VCs appointed from outside the regular staff of a university. It may be that being in a strong or new environment, the need for caution demands having to work with a clique that one can manipulate until one masters the environment properly.
The result has always been that the culture of collegiality gives way to paternalism and then to a possible witch-hunt of perceived or suspected rivals and “ill-disposed” staff. This phenomenon has been largely responsible for the estrangement, division and animosities in the university system, among various categories of staff. The situation is worse where some vice-chancellors delight in listening to gossips and operating a fascist system of administration.
Along with this divisive and fascist system of running a university system comes the issue of selective and unfair promotion of staff, where prejudices and animosities feature glaringly. When a university administration becomes a cult or political system, then bad faith and enmity are enthroned.
The purpose of this write- up is not to enumerate the woes besetting the university system in Nigeria, many of which are well known already to the public. Rather, apart from making a strong point that there has been a fall from the high pedestal of dignity to the abyss of disunity, there are animosities in the universities. Between the academic and non-academic staff there are animosities bordering on ego, salary structures and age of retirement, among other grouse.
Between the university administration and the entire campus community, all is not well, arising largely from legacies left behind by past university administrators. Student cultism thrives in such environment where battle for supremacy and patronage of the high and mighty play some role. Same division exists among students.
The most disturbing animosity is that which had been fostered among the academic staff, fuelled by various interest groups. To name such interest groups and the genesis of the trend may not be a polite thing to do. Let it suffice to say that promotion to professorship should be reviewed seriously, so that we do not continue to have “professor of Olularingology”, or “Quota professors”. Too many already!
Dr. Amirize is a retired lecturer at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt.
By: Bright Amirize
