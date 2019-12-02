Sports
RSG Commends Eunisell Over Rivers United’s Sponsorship
The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Sports, James Enebeli, has commended Eunisell Chemical, Oil and Gas Company for their continuous sponsorship of Rivers United FC.
He assured them that the club will make the company proud this 2019/2020 season by taking one of the Continental tickets and play in the continent.
Enebeli said this on Saturday, in his address at the Eunisell Rivers United Day and official lunch of the club’s kits, at Hotel Presidential.
The Permanent Secretary who was represented by the Director of Sports Development, in the ministry, Prudence I. Harry, said government appreciates the commitment of the company, in terms of sports development.
According to him, it is not easy to consistently sponsor a club that is not winning laurels to commensurate with the money spent.
“It is not easy to invest consistently in a football club since 2015 from Sharks FC, now Rivers United, that has not actually win laurels to commensurate with the money on them, that demonstrates your commitment to promote the club”, Enebeli said.
He used the forum to call on other organizations to emulate Eunisell in terms of sports development.
Earlier the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Eunisell, Chika Ikenga, said the sponsorship of the club will remain unchanged.
He explained that the sponsorship of football club is borne out the passion he has for football, most especially Nigerian football.
Ikenga who was represented by the company’s Finance Manager, Dipo Ogunbiyi, said football in Nigeria provides more than entertainment value for a larger percentage of the population.
According to him, their involvement and support for the round leather game has gone beyond brand awareness for Eunisell, adding that the company has sincere desire to see Nigerian footballers perform better.
“Our involvement and support for football goes beyond brand awareness for Eunisell, it is at a much higher level.
We have a real and sincere desire to see Nigerian football and its players both current and those who will play in years to come, to succeed, and make a decent living by performing better,” he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Customs, NSCDC Emerge Champions Of Volleyball Premier League
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), male team and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) female team, have emerged champions of the 2019 National Volleyball Premier League.
They both emerged champions in the male and female categories of the league at the weekend, after 10 days of scintillating performance at the indoor sports hall, package B of the Moshood Abiola National Staduim. Abuja.
Though the Civil Defence (male) narrowly defeated the all conquering Customs in a titanic battle 3-2 (21-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 15-9) on the last day, it was too little, too late as the well drilled Customs men retained their title, having won all their four previous games.
At the end of the pulsating league, Customs finished with 30 points, followed by NSCDC -24 points, Kano pillars -23 points, police-22 points, Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS)-19 points and UCEM team- 2 points.
In the female category, NSCDC outclassed the sleek Customs ladies 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) to dethrone them as champions.
The NSCDC ladies emerged champions with 32 points, followed by Customs-28 points, Army-20 points, immigration- 10 points, Kada Emeralds- 9 points and Benue Queens- 3 points.
Head Coach of the NCS male team, Eric Kefas, told newsmen after the match that his team worked hard to retain the title.
Kefas assured fans that the team would go back to the drawing board to correct some of the lapses noticed, especially during the last game.
According to him, the team will put up an impressive performance when they play at the continental club championship next year.
“We promised to win the title at the end of the tournament, and we have done that all thanks to the Nigeria Customs service for their support.
“We are now going to shift all our attention to the continental club championship coming up next year and we promise to do the nation proud,’’ the coach said.
Tidesports source reports that the premier league, which kicked off on November 21, ended last Saturday.
The male teams that participated in the league are NCS, NSCDC, The Nigeria Police, Kano Pillars, Plateau Rocks, UCEM and Famous Spiders.
Eagles’ World Cup Kit Beats Europe’s Best
The Nigeria World Cup kit for the 2018 tournament in Russia has been rated as the best kit, beating the likes of jerseys worn by European clubs such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, PSG and Arsenal.
Tidesports source gathered that a poll vote asking readers to pick the best jersey for the decade, started at the weekend.
The Nigeria World Cup kit, placed side-by-side with some of the best kits worn by some of the best clubs in Europe, easily outshone the others reestablishing its popularity among lovers of the beautiful game as many readers voted the jersey as the best in the last 10 years.
The Nigeria World Cup kit broke the record for pre-ordered jerseys with three million people queuing to grab a piece of it, long before the first ball was kicked at the Mundial.
It was simply the most talked about outfit at the global event as its unique retro features, which included a lime green and white zigzag pattern, stole the hearts of fashionistas and sports enthusiasts alike, Nigerian or not.
The jersey, designed by Nike and sold at a cost of about $90, created such an unprecedented buzz that its storm is still sweeping the social media space more than 18 months after it was released.
Edo 2020: Preparations In Top Gear -Head Coach
Head of coaching, Rivers State Sports Council, Reginald Briggs, has said that all hands are on deck as the state prepares ahead of the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged Edo 2020 next year.
This was disclosed yesterday in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in Port Harcourt.
According to him, training sessions are held at the various sports centres on daily basis to ensure that Team Rivers compete favourable with their counterparts in other parts of the federation.
“We are banking on early preparation which is a major key to success and we have been on this for sometime now. Beside our normal training, we go extra mile to ensure that Team Rivers have a better outing in Edo, come next year.” Reginald Briggs said.
“No doubt the athletes are in high spirit and are zealous to achieve the desired result at the fiesta when the chips are down”, Briggs added.
He also said that all being equally the athletes would be in camp with the state government approval next year to fortify their preparation for the task ahead.
He, however, advised the athletes to double their efforts and ensure that they focus on their targets of competing with honours at the festival.
They should relentlessly do their best in their preparation to enable them compete well and be outstanding at the NSF scheduled to hold early next year.
By: Nancy Briggs
