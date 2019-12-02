Niger Delta
EFCC Arrests Operators Of Yahoo Academy In A’Ibom
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested operators of ‘Yahoo Academy’ in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.
A statement on the commission’s official Twitter page said its operatives from Abuja, in the early hours of Thursday, November 28, 2019, stormed a building described as ‘Yahoo Academy.
The building is allegedly used solely for the training of youngsters in various aspects of cyber criminality.
EFCC said during the raid on Essien Essien Street, Ikot Ibiok village in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, 23 suspects, including operators and trainees were arrested.
The suspects were between the ages of 19 and 35.
The commission added that the suspects have confessed that they were undergoing training in various aspects of cyber criminality, such as Love Scam, Online Trading Scam, Theft Identity etc.
Niger Delta
HIV/AIDS: RSG To Give NACA More Support
The Rivers State Government has assured to support the National Agency for Control Of AIDS (NACA) in the creation of adequate awareness on HIV/AIDS in order to check its prevalence in the state.
Giving the assurance recently when the South-South Zonal Coordinator of NACA, Dr Uduak Daniel, paid him a familiarisation visit in his office in Port Harcourt, the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, said the ministry will make its services available to NACA.
Such services include ensuring that the ministry plays its part in creating more awareness on HIV/AIDS, particularly through the state-owned media.
The Permanent Secretary also noted that the state government had also been supportive in HIV/AIDS activities.
According to the, Permanent Secretary, “It is this support from the state government, in collaboration with implementing partners that had helped to reduce HIV prevalence from 4.5 to the present 3.2 prevalence in the state.
He also urged NACA to build the capacity of health reports towards ensuring that journalists report HIV/AIDS with appropriate language to avoid stigmatization.
In the same vein, the chairman, Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon. Samuel Ogeh, offered to be the local person of HIV/AIDS in his office, based on the request of the South-South NACA boss.
According to Hon Ogeh, his decision to be the local person is necessitated by his willingness to also contribute towards checking HIV/AIDS prevalence in the state.
Towards this end, he assumed to facilitate a similar familiarization visit of the South-South zonal leadership of NACA to the state governor.
In both visits to the Permanent Secretary and the Chairman, House Committee on Health, the zonal NACA boss had informed them of NACA’s decision to decentralize its operations by creating zonal offices across the country to check the trend of HIV/AIDS, while also making requests geared towards enhancing the new focus of NACA in checking HIV/AIDS prevalence in the states and country.
In a post formalization tour interview, Dr Daniel stated that the focus of NACA is to ensure that there is no more increase in new HIV/AIDS infections in Rivers State.
“The prevalence has reduced, but new infections are still increasing, and that is where the main issue will be”.
So, what we need to do is to thank God that the Governor of Rivers State has also made health a priority. We need to have integrated services, and to know that we are able to generate data that will translate to programmes.
“We need to ensure that the grassroot, the people are aware, or HIV competent”, she said.
According to her, being HIV competent means that “They can fill you about HIV and HIV/AIDS so that they know exactly what steps to take ( to prevent infection).)
Niger Delta
Okomu Forest Enclave: Group Urges Edo Govt To Revoke Land
Edo State Government has been called upon to immediately carry out the land revocation order in Owan and Okomu forest enclave.
This call was made by Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) in Abuja, during a press conference.
They also charged the state government to carry out the revocation without being complacent or taking side with Okomu company and also ensure that the company took responsibility and pay compensation to the impacted communities whose farmlands were appropriated or destroyed.
The group urged the Federal Government to immediately set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the killing of an elephant calf and bring the culprits to book to serve as a deterrent to others.
ERA/FoEN, which raised alarm over threats to the Okomu National Park, added that its mission was to end land grabbing and desertification.
The Executive Director of the group, Dr. Godwin Uyi, noted that the activities of a multi-national company (Okomu Oil Plc) located within the area were putting pressure on the buffer zone of the national park.
He pointed out that this development is putting undue pressure on the natural habitat of rare endemic animal species such as the white-throated monkeys, dwarf crocodiles, buffalos, duikers as well as other plant species.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Two Kidnap Kingpins In Delta
Delta State Police Command has arrested two leaders of the kidnap gangs terrorising the state.
The leader of the gang that kidnapped a couple in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area was arrested while trying to collect ransom from the victims while the other was arrested in Ughelli when he was going to buy food for their victim.
Vigilante groups in Agbor and Ughelli, Delta State mobilised to rescue the kidnapped couple after four days in kidnappers’ den.
It was learnt that the victims were kidnapped by a five-man gang while driving out from their home at the Delta State Property Development Authority Estate, Agbor.
The kidnappers were said to have already demanded N10 million as a ransom for the release before their leader was arrested and also leading the vigilante group to the kidnappers’ den at Alifekede community where the victims were rescued
The Vigilante group, in company of the gang leader, went to the forest in Ughelli where the victim was rescued the second day.
The head of the vigilante group, Mr Monday Kiyem, said the group had deployed its members on information-gathering missions that eventually paid off.
He said, “Other members of the gang escaped before we reinforced to their hideout, but we arrested one person and handed the person over to police. The person is now helping security agencies with vital information.”
The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyaye, confirmed in Asaba, said “The couple and the other victim in Ughelli were released without a ransom because their (kidnap gang) leaders were arrested. The suspects have been transferred to CID department and investigations are ongoing.”
She said the command was intensifying efforts towards arresting other members of the gang.
