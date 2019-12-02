News
Don’t Allow Politicians To Use You, Wike Tells Senior Military Officers
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advised top military personnel not to allow themselves to be used by politicians, because the security architecture suffers when politicians influence military operations.
Speaking during a courtesy visit by General Felix Agugo, the New General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army at the Government House Port Harcourt on Friday, Governor Wike said that some politicians make promises to military officers, only for them to abandon them later.
He said: “Don’t allow politicians to use you. Otherwise, they will use and dump you. They will tell you that they will make you this or that, but at the appropriate time, all their phones would be switched off.
“Do the right thing and the society will move forward”.
Governor Wike said that if the military restricts themselves to their security duties, the country will be better for it.
He said security agencies have a responsibility to protect lives and property, noting that the Rivers State Government will continue to support the military improves the security architecture.
Governor Wike said that he will never approach the military or any heads of the security agencies in the state to do what is wrong.
“Why nobody has been able to defeat us is that our hands are clean. I will never call you to release an arrested criminal, cultist or kidnapper. If anyone who is working with me seeks such favour, inform me.
“We must work together to move the state forward”, he said.
The Governor thanked the Nigerian Army for restoring security in the Ogoni speaking area of the state.
“We have to initiate awards for performing officers to encourage them to continue to work”, he said.
Aisha’s Warning Calls To Question Buhari’s Capacity To Govern -CSO
A civic group, African Centre for Media and Information Literacy, said it smacked of hypocrisy for Mrs. Aisha Buhari to blame only ministers and governors for the socio-economic situation in the country, while turning a blind eye to the “ineptitude” of her husband’s administration.
AFRICMIL coordinator, Dr. Chido Onumah, said Aisha was one of the major beneficiaries of “Buhari’s lack of consistency and ineptitude.”
The activist stated that the First Lady’s statement indicting the nation’s political leadership called to question her husband’s capacity to govern.
He said, “Beyond the question of hypocrisy, I don’t think it is in her place, but as a Nigerian, she is entitled to her opinion on that; but I think there is a serious question mark when she comes out to make such statements at a public event, knowing full well what is going on in the presidency, which, to be fair to her, she had also condemned in the past.”
Onumah added, “It is quite hypocritical of her to choose and pick in terms of profligacy and waste that is going on in government, but it also tells you why there is need to do a proper overhaul from the presidency downwards.
“It also calls to question the capacity of her husband to govern.
“Where is the man we elected to govern?
“He is missing in action. That, for me, is the more troubling issue.”
RSG To Shut 437 Unaccredited Schools …As Abe Hails Wike For Seeking Solutions To Rivers Problems
The Rivers State Government is to begin the shutting down of 437 schools which were denied accreditation for not meeting its guidelines on the operation of private primary and secondary schools in the State.
Permanent Secretary of the State Ministry of Education, Dr. Dagogo Adonye-Hart disclosed this while briefing Zonal Directors of the ministry in Port Harcourt last Friday.
It would be recalled that the committee for Accreditation and Approval of Private Schools chaired by Prof. Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele setup by Governor Nyesom Wike had submitted a comprehensive report to the State Government.
Adonye-Hart called on the Zonal Directors to give letters of non-accreditation to the proprietors of the affected schools and urged them not to make problem with any proprietor who fail to comply with the directive of government.
He explained that of the 2, 511 schools assessed by the Ministry, 1,415 schools were accredited (approved), while 659 were given interim approval, adding that in line with Government’s directive, the Ministry has written to the West African School Certificate (WASC), the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and National Examination Council (NECO) not to do business with those unapproved schools.
“What we expect you to do, the Zonal Directors is to go with a letter; the letter will be in duplicate. Don’t make any trouble, don’t quarrel with anybody. Any school that proves stubborn, report them to us; we know what to do.
“Serve them those letters, let them acknowledge receipt. Let them take the original and give you back the acknowledged copy which you will bring back to the Ministry, then we will seal the school.
“2, 511 schools were visited, 1,415 were accredited (approved). Then the ones that were given interim approval are 659, while 437 were denied approval. So we are going to be dealing with these 437 schools. We will swing into action and shut down the schools that were declined approval. That is basically why we are here today,” he stated
He however warned parents and guardians against sending their wards to any of the 437 schools that were denied approval, noting that they are not recognized by the State Government.
The Permanent Secretary called on parents to look out for the sticker from the Ministry at the gate of schools attended by their children, which, he said, is an indication that such school is not recognized by government.
“I want to also use this opportunity to talk to our parents and guardians that none of them should send any of their children or wards to these 437 schools because they are not recognized by the State”, the Permanent Secretary said.
Meanwhile, Rivers State All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain, Senator Magnus Abe has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for taking concrete measures to resolve the challenges facing the state.
Speaking during a funeral service in honour of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, Wife of Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms at the Civic Centre in Port Harcourt on Saturday, Senator Abe said while some people were looking for the causes of Rivers political challenges, Governor Wike is seeking solutions.
“I want to stand here today to confirm that you are trying. I want to remember the broadcast you made where you said we should all come together and you were going to enter a nolle in respect of our younger brother, Ojukaye Flag Amachree.
“I also want to recollect all the efforts you have made, not just in words, but in action, to end the bitterness and division that have characterised the politics of Rivers State. I want to say here today that some people are busy looking for who is causing the problem. But you are trying to look for solutions.
“I think we should align with those who are looking for solutions and leave those who are looking for causes”, he said.
Senator Magnus Abe expressed regret that bitterness and hatred have characterised the politics of Rivers State, making it impossible for Rivers people to come together to fight for the development of State.
“The greatest challenge that Rivers State faces today is not all the things we have mentioned. It is the fact that hatred, bitterness have characterized our politics and have divided us in a way that we have never been divided before.
“It has made it impossible for us to come together to face the challenges that are confronting our state. I want to thank the Governor of Rivers State for leading by example. I have always said Your Excellency should be a Governor to all Rivers people, both those that like you and those that don’t. Those that voted for you and those that did not”, the Senator said. .
The Former Federal Lawmaker called for a change of attitude towards tackling the menace of cancer, which claimed the life of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms.
While noting that the Nigerian society must take concrete steps to confront cancer in order to check the number of lives being claimed by the cancer scourge, he called for investments in the area of cancer treatment, so that the lives of the people can be preserved.
In a remark, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike said that he knew the Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms, whom he described as a good woman.
He advised the Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms, to always draw strength from the two children that his late wife left behind and take care of them.
In a condolence message to the Former Attorney General of Rivers State, the State Governor said he received the news of the passing of Late Mrs Fyna Oby Atuzie-Boms with shock.
“My wife and I were shocked to hear of the untimely passing of your beloved wife, Fyna Boms. That her life was cut short too soon is a tragic loss and we can only imagine how difficult this must be for you, her entire family, as well as her friends and colleagues.
“Full of life and conscientious, Fine was not just a treasure to your life, she was a wonderful lady admired by people across all sections for her dynamism, devotion, charm and graciousness”, Governor Wike wrote to the widower.
“On behalf of the Government and People of Rivers State, I extend our deepest condolences to you and members of her family over this irreparable loss “, Governor Wike wrote.
Former Attorney General of Rivers State, Barrister Worgu Boms thanked the Governor, and other leaders of the state for their support at the trying time for him and his family.
By: Dennis Naku
SERAP Sues FG Over Failed Chinese $460m CCTV Project
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning over failure to “disclose information and specific documents on the total amount of money paid to contractors from the $460 million loan obtained in 2010 from China to fund the apparently failed Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) project, and failure to name the contractors involved and explain why the government has continued to re-pay the loan.”
In the suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1447/2019 filed last week at the Federal High Court, Abuja, SERAP is seeking “an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and/or compel the Minister of Finance to disclose the details of local companies and Chinese contractors that have received funds from the $460 million loan for the finance of the failed Abuja CCTV project as well as details of the status of implementation of the project.”
SERAP is also seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel the Minister of Finance to disclose whether the sum of N1.5 billion Naira paid in 2010 for the failed project meant to construct the headquarters of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) was part of another loan obtained from China, and to clarify further whether the sum of N1.5 billion Naira mobilsation fee for the construction of the Headquarters of the CCB in Abuja was part of another loan from China.”
The suit followed SERAP’s Freedom of Information (FoI) request dated 25 October 2019 to Mrs. Ahmed, expressing: “concern that Nigerians are being made to pay for the Chinese loans for failed and abandoned projects, and for which they have not benefited in any way, shape or form.”
The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Opeyemi Owolabi and Ms Atinuke Adejuyigbe, read in part: “Transparency in the spending of Chinese loans is good for everyone, as this would help to increase the effectiveness, legitimacy, and contribution of the loans to the development of public goods and services, and the general public interests.”
“The information being requested does not come within the purview of the types of information exempted from disclosure under the Act. The Respondent has no legally justifiable reason for refusing to provide SERAP with the information requested.”
“Democracy cannot flourish if governments operate in secrecy. The citizens are entitled to know how the commonwealth is being utilized, managed and administered in a democratic setting.”
“By the combined provisions of Sections 1; 2; 3(4); 4; 7(1)&(5); 9; 14(2)(b); 19(2); 20 of the FoI Act, 2011, among other provisions; SERAP’s right of access to information is guaranteed and there is a statutory obligation on the Respondent, being public officer, to proactively keep, organize and maintain all information or records about her ministry’s operations, personnel, activities and other relevant or related information or records in a manner that facilitates public access to such information or record.”
“By virtue of Section 4 (a) of the FOI Act when a person makes a request for information from a public official, institution or agency, the public official, institution or agency to whom the application is directed is under a binding legal obligation to provide the applicant with the information requested for, except as otherwise provided by the Act, within 7 days after the application is received.”
“The Respondent is an appointee of the President of Nigeria and head of the Ministry of Finance. Her official duties include; collecting and disbursing government revenue, formulating policies on management of the Federal Government’s finance, preparing annual budget and accounts for ministries, departments and agencies and managing federal debt.”
“Obedience to the rule of law by all citizens but more particularly those who publicly took oath of office to protect and preserve the constitution is a desideratum to good governance and respect for the rule of law. In a democratic society, this is meant to be a norm; it is an apostasy for government to ignore the provisions of the law and the necessary rules to regulate matters”
The FoI request read in part: “As trustee of public funds, SERAP contends that your Ministry has a legal duty to disclose details of spending on the $460 million Abuja CCTV project and N1.5 billion for the construction of CCB headquarters, to the beneficiaries (Nigerians) of the trust, if and when called upon to do so. Any failure or refusal to provide the information will also be clearly inconsistent with the letter and spirit of the FoI Act.”
“Servicing Chinese loans for failed projects is double jeopardy for Nigerians—they can neither see nor benefit from the projects; yet, they are made to pay both the loans and the accrued interests.”
“The $460 million loan got for the failed Abuja CCTV project and the N1.5 billion for the construction of CCB headquarters, which may be part of another Chinese loan, may have been mismanaged or stolen, and in any case, remain unaccounted for.”
“As a key agency of government, the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has a sacred duty to ensure that the country’s loans including those obtained from China are transparently and accountably used solely for the purposes for which the loans are obtained, and for the effective development of public goods and services as well as the general public interests.”
The suit is seeking the following reliefs:
AN ORDER granting leave to the Applicant to apply for judicial review and to seek an order of mandamus directing and compelling the Respondent to provide and make available to the Applicant information on the total amount of money paid to contractors, with specific details of names of companies local contractors involved, from the $460 million loan obtained in 2010 from China by the Federal Government of Nigeria to fund the Abuja Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) contract.
AN ORDER granting leave to the Applicant to apply for judicial review and to seek an order of Mandamus directing and compelling the Respondent to provide the details of the local companies and Chinese contractors that have received funds from the $460 million loan for the finance of the Abuja CCTV contract as well as details of the status of implementation of the project.
AN ORDER granting leave to the Applicant to apply for judicial review and to seek an order of Mandamus directing and compelling the Respondent to provide details clarifying whether the sum of N1.5 billion Naira paid in 2010 for the failed contract meant to construct the headquarters of the CCB was part of another loan obtained from China, and to clarify further whether the sum of N1.5 billion Naira mobilsation fee reportedly paid to the contractors for the construction of the Headquarters of the Code of Conduct Bureau in Abuja was part of another loan from China.
