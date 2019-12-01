Business
AfDB Approves $210m For Nigeria’s Transmission Expansion Project
The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has approved 210 million dollars financing package for the Nigeria Transmission Expansion Project (NTEP1).
The bank in a statement issued last Friday said that the package sought to rehabilitate and upgrade the nation’s power lines and improve distribution and supply.
According to AfDB, the project, which will run across Kano, Kaduna, Delta, Edo, Anambra, Imo, and Abia, will improve the capacity and reliability of the Nigerian transmission grid where it is most constrained.
NTEP1 is part of 1.6 billion dollars Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP).
The statement quoted Ebrima Faal, AfDB Senior Director for Nigeria, as saying that the project would reduce Nigeria’s power deficit.
“Nigerians and their businesses spend 14 billion dollars annually on inefficient and expensive petrol or diesel-powered generators.
“This project will contribute significantly to the reduction of Nigeria’s power deficit, decrease air and noise pollution and reduce the cost of doing business,” Faal said.
The statement further said that AfDB’s financing of 160 million dollar and 50 million dollar loan from Africa Growing Together Fund would support construction of 330kv double circuit quad transmission lines and substations across the country.
It added that the project would upgrade existing 263km of 330kv lines, while adding an additional 204km of new lines to increase TCN’s wheeling capacity, stabilise the grid and reduce transmission losses.
The statement noted that upon completion, the project would significantly improve Nigeria’s electricity supply, and directly impact the economy, industries, businesses and the quality of life of Nigerians.
It noted that the project would also reduce the use of small-scale diesel generators and therefore contribute to the reduction of Green House Gas emissions by saving approximately 11,460ktCO2 per year.
Business
Nigeria Remains Best Destination For Investment – Adebayo
The Federal Government has reassured the business community that Nigeria remained the destination for investment.
The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo stated this in a keynote address at a CEO Interactive Session for Consumer Goods Sector at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos, last Friday.
The interactive session was themed: “The Role of the Capital Market in Unlocking Value in the Consumer Goods Sector.”
Adebayo said the Federal Government’s strategic and strong reform agenda placed Nigeria 10th on the investment improvers list.
“This laudable progress is in addition to the marked improvement from 145th to 131th position on the 2019 Ease of Doing Business World Bank rankings.
“This progress was due to reforms initiated and implemented by the Nigerian government in providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive,” he said.
Adebayo said the Federal Government remained committed to improving the business environment towards industrialisation and economic prosperity.
Adebayo who was represented by, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Edet Akpan said Nigeria was one of the fastest-growing consumer markets not only in Africa, but the world at large.
He said Nigeria’s consumer market was valued at 377 billion dollars in 2013 and expected to peak at 454.3 billion dollars in 2025.
Adebayo noted that the growth was driven by three major factors, namely; population, urbanisation and increased spending power.
He said nations must be proactive and focused to deliver the right policies and programmes using critical institutions, both public and private, while also providing the right environment and financing for businesses to thrive.
Business
Border Closure: Benin Republic Unrepentant — FG
The Federal Government has accused the Republic of Benin of being recalcitrant in its importation of prohibited goods for ultimate dumping in to Nigeria’s market in spite of the partial border closure order.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed made the accusation when he featured on a “TV Continental”, live Programme, monitored by The Tide
The Minister said the signs out there were not positive in the sense that in the last few weeks, the amount of seizures that have been made did not show that Nigerian neighbours are in a hurry to comply with the border closure.
“As we speak today, there are three ships heading toward Benin Republic laden with about 105,000 metric tons of rice.
“This is a country of about 12 million people. That rice is meant for ultimate consumption of Nigerians.
“In addition, Benin Republic just negotiated with Japan to receive rice worth 30 million dollars.
“It is clear that the ultimate destination of the rice will be Nigeria and that is why we are appealing to our neighbours.
“First preservation is the first law of survival, we are doing this to preserve our economy and the security of our country,” he said.
The minister who disclosed that the border drill would be in place as long as necessary, said that Nigeria could no longer continue to play the big brother at the expense of its economy and national security.
“The facts at our disposal reveal that 10,000 vehicles are imported every month into the Cotonou seaport.
“For a population of about 12 million people to be importing 120,000 vehicles in a year means that the vehicles are going to Nigeria with sufficient market.
“As I have said, there is no gain without pain, there will be discomfort at the beginning ultimately we believe it is going to be in the ultimate interest of Nigeria,” he said.
The minister reiterated that both Benin Republic and Niger Republic were hurting Nigeria’s economy and security because of their non compliance with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit Goods and State of Origin.
“We have been on this dialogue since 2015 and the truth of the matter is that there has never been any legitimate transit trade between us and the two countries
“This is hurting our economy, affecting our security and no country will fold its arms when the overall interest of its people is being jeopardise,” he said.
The minister said that government decided to prohibit sale of fuel in filling stations less than 20km away from the borders because of the high level of smuggling of the product to neighbouring countries.
Business
CBN’s Directive May Weaken Banks’ Balance Sheets -IMF
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said the directive from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that deposit money banks should achieve a minimum loan-to-deposit ratio could weaken their balance sheets.
The Tide recalls that the CBN, in a circular dated July 3, 2019, mandated all DMBs to maintain a minimum loan-to-deposit ratio of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019 in a bid to improve lending to the real sector of the nation’s economy.
The minimum LDR was in October reviewed to 65 per cent, which is to be attained by December 31, 2019.
The apex bank said failure to meet the minimum LDR would result in a levy of additional cash reserve requirement equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.
The CRR is the share of a bank’s total customer deposit that must be kept with the CBN in the form of liquid cash. It is currently at 22.5 per cent.
The IMF however, said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa. “Nigeria introduced a requirement for banks to achieve a minimum loan-to-deposit ratio, which could significantly weaken banks’ balance sheets and lower the cost of funds (as banks could quote low rates to curtail new deposits),”
The Mission Chief and Senior Resident Representative for Nigeria, IMF, Amine Mati, at the pubic presentation of the report in Lagos said the fund was of the view that the regulation might need to be revisited in terms of the potential pressure on non-performing loans.
According to the report, Nigeria is projected to grow at 2.5 per cent in 2020, up from 2.3 per cent in 2019, driven by both oil and non-oil sectors.
“Medium-term growth is projected at slightly higher than 2.5 per cent, implying no progress in per capita growth. This low growth is driven by insufficient policy adjustment, a large infrastructure gap, low private investment, and banking sector vulnerabilities,” the Washington-based fund said.
It said since 2016, revenue in sub-Saharan Africa had risen by only 0.2 per cent of the GDP a year on average, although countries had room to mobilise, on average, between three per cent and five per cent of the GDP in revenue.
The IMF noted that Nigeria continued to have low tax rates, narrow tax bases and broad exemptions.
It said, “In several countries, tax administrative capacities remain weak, and governance is a concern. Also, the informal sector is large in many countries (such as Angola, Central African Republic, Chad, Guinea and Nigeria), resulting in low tax compliance.
“Mobilising more domestic revenue requires improving tax administration (such as assigning tax identification numbers for commercial importers, improving land registries, and strengthening tax audit functions, customs administration, and compliance management of large taxpayers) and reforms to broaden revenue bases, including through fewer exemptions.”
Trending
-
Front Pix3 days ago
We Don’t Recognise NDDC Caretaker Committee -Senate …I Insist Confirmed Board Members’ll Defend It -Lawan …Proposes Institute For Quality Security Services
-
Front Pix3 days ago
We’ll Continue To Use Smart Card Reader In All Elections -INEC
-
Sports5 days ago
Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction from 22Bet: Champions League Match on 28.11.2019
-
Front Pix3 days ago
RSG Inaugurates State Advisory Committee On Citizenship
-
News3 days ago
Reps Intervene In FG, ASUU Crisis Over IPPIS
-
News3 days ago
N100bn Constituency Projects: Presidency Takes Lion Share -ICPC
-
Politics3 days ago
Senate Accused Of Violating Court Judgement
-
Sports3 days ago
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria Moves Four Spots Up