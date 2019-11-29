Sports
Yusuf To Lead Rangers Against Pyramids
Former Super Eagles coach, Salisu Yusuf, and Ebwas Mangut will lead Rangers International of Enugu out on Sunday when they take on Pyramids of Egypt in their first Group A match of the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup.
Rangers, however, remains without a manager following Sunday’s indefinite suspension of Benedict Ugwu after their 2-0 home defeat to Akwa Starlets in a NPFL Match Day-five clash in Enugu.
Reports have linked Salisu Yusuf with the vacant job, but the former Kano Pillars boss who is returning to football after serving out a one year ban by CAF following his complicity in a match fixing scandal dismissed the report.
It was later revealed in a tweet by Rangers official handle that the experience gaffer was ordered by the Nigeria Football Federation to provide technical assistant for the team ahead of Sunday’s continental game.
“I am here on a technical assistance from the federation (NFF) as the club, Rangers International F.C is representing the country in continental club football – Salisu Yusuf,” the Tweet reads.
Rangers will look to end a run of three consecutive defeats when they take on Pyramids of Egypt at the Nnamdi Azikwe stadium on Sunday.
The Flying Antelopes suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat at home to newly promoted Akwa Startles last Sunday, the club’s third straight defeat with the earlier 1-0 home defeat to MFM on Match Day-three and followed up with a 2-1 loss to Rivers United.
Sports
Enyimba Not Under Pressure – Anaemena
Enyimba rock solid defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, has insisted that the People’s Elephant are not under pressure to win the elusive CAF Confederations Cup this season.
After winning the CAF Champions league twice and CAF Super Cup once, the Nigerian champions are one title short of completing the continental trophy circle and many have tipped the club to do so this season.
Enyimba are drawn in Group D in the Group of this season’s editions and will be battling it out against FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Hassania Agadir (Morocco) and Paradou AC (Algeria).
According to the schedule released by CAF, the first matches in this group phase will be played on December 1 and Enyimba, the two-time African champions will start their group stage campaign against Hassania US Agadir in Morocco on December 1 before hosting FC San Pedro seven days later at their home ground in Aba.
Anaemena, in an exclusive interview with brila.net said the team is not under pressure to win the title this time around , after finishing in the last four two seasons ago.
“Enyimba have never been under pressure, because right from when the season started the team has been doing well , trying to win points”.
“This season I hope we do better, because previous season we qualified for the semi final and a lot is expected of us and if we do our home work well and believe, we can do win the trophy.”
Anaemena who was part of the Super Eagles squad that defeated Benin Republic and Lesotho in 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers added that the competition will be an eye-opener for the new players in the team.
“I think it’s great avenue too for players to get exposure, great experience on the continent and get good offers as well,” he concluded.
Sports
Rivers United Set To Beat Abia Warriors, Sunday
Rivers United football club of Port Harcourt will play host to Abia Warriors on Sunday in Match Day Six of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.
The Pride of the State secured victories in their last two matches and expected to do the same against their Sunday visitors.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Wednesday after a training session at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium the technical manager of team, Stanley Eguma, said they are ready for the encounter mentally and physically.
He explained that, his team has gone back to winning ways, adding that the League is like marathon races where every team needs the three points.
“The three points are very important to every team in the League” Eguma said.
Coach Eguma appealled to fans and supporters of the club to come and cheer the team to victory, saying that players cannot do it alone. Eguma expressed satisfaction with the team’s progress so far while hoping to get better has the league continued.
“We need to do more because no game is easy in the NPFL,” he noted.
He further commended his players for the good performance in their last two games.
“Abia Warriors are also doing well in the League but United are going for the maximum three points. As you can see, there is a lot of confidence in the team and the boys are responding well”, he explained.
United has played five matches, won two, drew two, lost one, with eight points, currently occupying seven position on the log.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Kwara United FC Back In NPFL
After just a match in the 2019/2020 Nigeria National League (NNL), Kwara United Football Club are back in the elite league, with the acquisition of the slot of Delta Force Football Club in the top flight.
Delta Force officially acquired Kada City of Kaduna state before the star of the current Premier League season, and may be finding it difficult adjusting to the rhythm in the top flight.
The deal was sealed today, after a thorough discussion between the management of the two sides in Delta State, with the General Manager of Kwara United FC, Bashir Badawiy leading the club’s charge in Delta State.
Confirming the development to journalists in Ilorin this evening, the club’s Chairman, Clement Olakumbi Titiloye said that the club is fully aware of the challenge of doing so, adding that it’s a development that the stakeholders will also want to support.
Titiloye therefore, commended the state government, under the leadership of Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the support and encouragement, calling on the stakeholders to adjust to the latest system and challenge.
Trending
-
Front Pix5 days ago
RSG Accredits 1,415 Private Schools …Directs JAMB, WAEC, NECO To Take Action
-
Politics5 days ago
South West Under Fulani Herdsmen Siege, PDP Cries Out
-
Politics5 days ago
PDP Tasks Buhari On Electoral Violence, Rigging
-
Features5 days ago
Returning Nigeria’s Textile Sector To Good Old Days?
-
News5 days ago
IPPIS Splits ASUU As Faction Directs Lecturers To Register …Don’t Enrol, Union Warns Academics …VCs Back Enrolment
-
Sports5 days ago
Beach Soccer: Portugal Humiliates Nigeria
-
News5 days ago
Hate Speech: Sponsor Bows To Pressure, Removes Death Penalty From Bill
-
News5 days ago
N’Delta Elders Trade Blames Over Abandoned Projects