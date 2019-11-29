Politics
Women Urged To Fund Female Candidates During Polls
A member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, Kuru, Professor Funmi Para-Mallam, has urged women to unite and fund female political candidates during elections.
Para-Mallam, a specialist in Gender and Development Studies, made the call while summarising commitments by various women groups at the National Women’s Dialogue, tagged the Womanifesto 2019.
Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), religious groups, ethnic groups, market women groups and others attended the three-day dialogue.
According to her, women should unite, choose good female representatives that will protect and advocate for their rights, as well as fund the election to enable more women to participate in political elective positions.
She said “We cannot get this done without sacrifices. We have to make sacrifices, put our money where our mouths are. Let’s bring out our widow’s mite,’’ she said.
Chairperson, House Committee on Electoral Reforms, House of Representatives, Mrs Aisha Dukku, called on more women to join political parties to enable them to choose female candidates to represent the party during elections.
She reiterated the need for female political aspirants to be accessible to people at the grassroots, not only during elections, to enable them to emerge victorious.
The Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Ms Nkiruka Onyejiocha, called for more female representation in governance to enable them to implement laws like the Child Rights Act, which would further address issues concerning women and children.
On her part, Senator Abiodun Olujimi advised women to mentor and encourage young women to participate actively in politics.
She said, “The time has come for us to be willing to be mentors, let us drop all the airs and stop running away from women. Let us help each other and it is in doing this that we get to where we are going.”
Wife of Ekiti State Governor and Founder of African Women Development Fund, Mrs Bisi Fayemi, stressed the need for women to speak with one voice to address gender-based violence and discrimination against women.
She said, “We want a Nigeria where girls can reach their full potential, be given appointments without trade by barter, be treated with due respect and not as sex slaves, where they can aspire to be Presidents, Senators and others.”
The Director General, National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Mrs Mary Ekpere-Eta, said that the dialogue was a clear demonstration of women’s commitment toward promoting gender equality and empowerment of women.
She said “It is important for us to reflect as women, what we want, following the poor outcomes for women in the 2019 general elections and representations at all levels of governance.
“This occasion is indeed a time for Nigerian women to set goals for ourselves and with our daughters, who are the emerging generation side-by-side with us to shape a future and a tomorrow where no one is left behind and gender equality is a norm.’’
The Component Manager, Access to Justice for Women, Children and Persons with Disabilities, Rule Of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Project, Mrs Priscilla Ankut, stressed the need to end all forms of gender based violence.
She added that the Nigeria Sexual Offender Register and the Sexual and Gender Based Violence Referal Guidelines would help to address the plight of women and prosecute the perpetrators of the act.
Politics
APC To Expel ‘Charlatan’ Seeking 3rd Term For Buhari
The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has dissociated itself from the “charlatan” who instituted a court case seeking a Constitutional Amendment to allow President Muhammadu Buhari a third term in office, saying it has commenced a process of identifying the said character with a view to expelling him from the party.
The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu yesterday in Abuja said it read in the media “about a purported legal action taken by a self-proclaimed member of the Party, Charles Enya, seeking an amendment of the constitution to allow President Muhammadu Buhari run for a third term in office”.
APC said it had initially chosen to ignore him, it that it has become important to send a clear message to him and such other agent provocateurs, adding that the initiator of the suit might have been sponsored by the “misguided opposition”.
“The Party is, however, by this statement sending a strong signal to such other busybodies like Charles Enya who may be contemplating testing the resolve of our government on our mission to work for the best for our country to be ready to face the law.
“We would follow this new enemy of our country, who is most likely being sponsored by the desperate and misguided opposition, every step of the way, using all legal means to thwart his devilish efforts to create chaos in our country.
“As a party, we would not take kindly to anyone or group causing an unnecessary distraction for this administration through anti-democratic actions. As a country, we are several years behind where we ought to be. President Buhari-led administration is focused on the onerous responsibility of delivering good governance. We are focused on revamping our moribund infrastructure, growing the economy, fighting corruption, creating the right environment for our teeming youths to deploy their creative energies, and providing adequate security for all of our people”, APC said.
The party added that it has no room for anti-democratic forces and would always abide by the tenets of democracy.
“We have tried to find out the status of this character claiming to be a member of our party. If he turns out to be our member, we would ensure the party organ that has the responsibility to act on this matter promptly commence the process of expelling him. We are a progressive party and we do not have space for anti-democratic forces and charlatans.
“At the last National Executive Committee NEC meeting of the Party, President Buhari didn’t mince words and he is not the type that talks tongue in cheek.
He pointedly said he would abide by the constitution and uphold the oath of office he took, swearing by the holy book he believes in. This is he said was beside his advanced age which made such an idea beyond his contemplation.
“The NEC meeting highlights released to the media by the party equally quoted the President admonishing APC members, leaders and elected officials to reposition themselves in their respective constituencies so as to sustain the administration’s landmark legacies beyond 2023 when the President’s constitutionally permitted terms end.
“The president said history would not be fair to members of the APC collapses after his second term. What better proof is required of the President’s resolve to abide by the constitution on term limit?”, APC queried.
Politics
Benue Poll: Ortom Reacts To Victory At Appeal Court
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has reacted to the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed his re-election.
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the election of Governor Ortom and dismissed the appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in the poll, Emmanuel Jime, for lacking in merit.
The court also awarded the sum of N150,000 fine against Jime.
Reacting, Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, commended the judgement and described it as a victory for the people of the state.
According to him, the appellate court’s verdict has not only validated the earlier judgment of the Governorship Election Tribunal but also confirmed the choice of Benue voters in the 2019 polls.
He thanked God for giving him the opportunity to lead the state for another term and appreciated the leadership and members of the PDP in the state, as well as the people of the state.
Governor Ortom also commended his legal team for their outstanding performance at the Tribunal and the Court of Appeal and stressed that the task of building the state was the responsibility of all the people.
He, however, called on the APC candidate and other contestants in the last election to join hands with him to develop Benue State.
Ortom also expressed willingness to collaborate with sons and daughters of the state irrespective of political differences, ethnicity, religion and place of origin, for a greater Benue.
Politics
Senate Accused Of Violating Court Judgement
A human rights activist, Barr. Daniel Makolo, yesterday took a swipe at the Senate, accusing it of violating a subsisting judgement of the Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
According to Makolo, the judge forbade the Federal Government from making any law to criminalize free speech.
In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Makolo alleged that the National Assembly under the leadership of Ahmad Lawan has chosen an ignoble path by “willfully subjecting and making our Nigeria a laughing stock in the comity of nations beats our imagination.”
According to him, there are sufficient laws on offensive words and actions with great and effectual remedies in the laws of the country, adding, “It’s wrongful to attempt criminalizing freedom of expression for the traumatized citizens of Nigeria.
“It is absurd for Nigeria in the comity of nations on earth to be heard singing these ignoble songs rather than creating the conducive environment for Freedom of Speech and enterprises for her rapidly growing population.
“This Bill is retrogressive and the rest of the world laughing at us is worrisome to us and maybe to you too like very many Nigerians home and abroad.”
He said that the judgment number: ECW/CCJ/JUD/31/18 made on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, also barred the Federal Government from free speech or press censorship enshrined and guaranteed under Article XIX of the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance.
The Activist who noted that the case with suit no: ECW/CCJ/APP/10/15 was between Mr Festus Ogwuche and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said, “In view of this judgment, the National Assembly of Nigeria is, therefore, acting contrary to the core terms of the Judgment in terms of the citizens’ rights it protects, to embark on the facilitation of the Hate Speech Establishment Bill 2019.
“This Judgment clearly forbids the Federal Republic of Nigeria sued in this case as the Defendant from further violating Nigerians citizens’ rights to freedom of speech being a matter that was initiated within the public interest advocacy mechanism.
“It would not be seen that Nigeria as an entity would have her legislature act in defiance of her international obligations freely entered into and in the face of a valid subsisting Court Judgement.
“Freedom of speech is an entrenched Fundamental Human Rights provided for in the Nigerian Constitution and this Right is fully preserved by the Judgment of the Regional Court aforesaid.
“It is completely out of the way for the Nigeria legislature to attempt to facilitate the enactment of any law that infringes the rights protected by the said Judgment of the Regional Court.”
Makolo who noted that the Hate Speech Bill is contrary to Section 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression, said, It needs no saying that, any Law or Act that is or are contrary to the ground norm of the Constitution is null and void.”
