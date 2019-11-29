Business
Udom Seeks FG’s Attention On Failed Roads
The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has once again appealed to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in collapsed federal highways across the state.
Emmanuel made this call while inspecting state government intervention work on some failed portions of the Calabar-Itu highway to save lives of commuters.
According to him, the collapse of the post war federal road, an important linkage between the South South and South East regions, has severely affected free flow of traffic, economic activities of the people and caused untold hardship to residents and commuters.
The governor disclosed that despite paucity of funds, his administration has intervened in some of the federal highways to ease the hardship encountered by motorists and commended the contractor, Nigerpet, for addressing the underground erosion that has cut off some sections of the road.
Recall that federal government has budgeted for Calabar – Itu highway on many occasions and mobilised Julius Berger to site weeks before the 2019 general elections, but the project site was abandoned soon afterwards.
Similarly, Governor Emmanuel has raised concern about another abandoned Abak -Ikot Abasi Road project awarded by the Federal Government, calling for urgent review of the rehabilitation project.
He said the road was abandoned soon after excavation, turning the highway into a deathtrap for commuters.
Other projects inspected by the governor were the ongoing overhead bridge (fly-over) Project at Ikot Oku Ikono/Ekom Iman roundabout, Uyo LGA; Uyo – Etinan road project/Etinan roundabout, Etinan and Ekpene Ukpa Bridge, all in Etinan Local Government Area.
Business
RSHA Directs NURTW To Stop All Levies
The House Committee on Transport, Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), has directed the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to stop the collection of all levies from transporters across the state pending the determination of a petition before the House.
Chairman, House Committee on Transport, Hon. Prince Ngbor Picolo, made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen, shortly after a meeting with all concerned parties in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.
Picolo noted that three unions, including, Rivers Transport and Investment Corporation, Rivers Drivers Transport Cooperative Union, and Self- Employed and Commercial Drivers Association, jointly petitioned the House Committee on Transport over alleged extortions of their members by the NURTW.
According to him,’’ We received three to four petitions…, the Rivers State Transport and Investment Corporation, Drivers Association and Self Employed and Commercial Drivers Association against the NURTW. The three petitioners are saying that NURTW are extorting them daily and based on that they brought a petition before us in the House of Assembly’’.
The House Committee on Transport chairman explained that the committee had enjoined all parties to remain calm pending when investigation on the matter would be concluded, while asking the NURTW to stay action on the collection of all levies.
He said, ‘’We called both parties, we met today and so, based on this we have told all the parties to relax, but by a later date we’ll take a decision and so we’re also enjoining the NURTW to stop all levies from them till the determination of the case’’.
Picolo further explained that the Chairman, Rivers State Internal Revenue Service, Mr Adoage Norteh, was unavoidably absent from the hearing owing to some other official matters he had to attend to, adding however that he would appear on a later date to give clarification on multiple taxation as claimed by all the parties.
Business
Experts Seek Elimination Of Multiple Taxation
Capital market experts on Wednesday called on the Federal Government to ensure the elimination of multiple tax audits to boost investment in the nation’s economy.
They made the call at the Sixth Triennial Delegates Conference organised by the Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) held in Lagos.
The Tide source reports that the theme of the conference is Elevating the Nigerian capital market for global visibility.
Speaking at the conference, a partner, Financial Service Group at the Deloitte Tax Function, Mr Taiwo Okunade, said government must ensure the elimination of multiple tax audits currently discouraging investments.
Okunade said agencies of government, both federal and state, must work together to eliminate multiple tax audits and multiple taxation.
He spoke on the need to evolve a mechanism for collaboration between the federal and state governments, to reduce multiple tax audits on taxpayers.
Speaking on the topic: “The role of taxation in developing the Nigerian capital market,” Okunade said tax audits should be harmonised, instead of different agencies conducting an audit.
“There should be harmonisation of audit under the umbrella of the Joint Task Force to conduct a single audit instead of different agencies doing different tax audits,” he said.
The expert explained that it had not been easy for companies or every taxpayer in the country to be paying taxes.
According to him, Nigeria is lagging behind in ease of paying taxes because of multiple taxation and other unfriendly tax laws.
He added that multiple tax audits and transaction costs discouraged investment as well as payment of taxes.
Okunade also called for the elimination of Value Added Tax on Commission and fees paid by investors to stockbrokers while investing in the capital market.
Also speaking, ISAN National Coordinator, Adeni I Adebisi, appealed to the government to pursue and implement policies that would enhance national interest rather than selfish interests.
Adebisi remarked that the capital market was a barometer for the nation’s economy.
He pointed out the need for the government to relax its hold on projects that required private sector involvement.
The coordinator, who spoke on the topic, “Capital Market as a Barometer of a Nation’s Economy,” said that if the capital market was developed, Nigeria would be opened to the world.
“The capital market does not work on its own but reflects the situation of the economy. When the capital market is not good, then the economy is not good.
The more government gets involved in detailed projects, the less development of such projects.
“If the capital market is developed, Nigeria will be open to the whole world. Government cannot do more than what it has money for and that is one bad thing about what is happening now.
“We need to take steps to develop our capital market to gain global visibility,” Adebisi said.
According to him, the elevation of the Nigerian capital market to global visibility would not be achieved by mere wishful thinking.
Oil & Energy
Total Pledges More Support To Rivers Communities
Oil giant, Total E&P Nigeria Limited, has promised continued support for the people of its host communities of Oil Mining Licence (OML) 58 in Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) principles.
The company’s Deputy Managing Director, Deep Water District, Engr. Ahmadu Musa Kida, made the promise shortly after being bestowed with a chieftaincy title by the Eze Egi of Ogbaland, HRM Prof. Anele Nwokoma at the weekend.
Musa-Kida bagged the chieftaincy alongside Engr. Joel Hervochon, a French citizen, who is the Executive Director, Deep Waters of Total; Sir Blessing Nwaerema and Dr. Ifeanyi Obulor who are both indigenes of Egi Kingdom.
Musa-Kida stated that Total sees itself as a citizen of Egiland, and that whatever affects the people affects the oil firm.
He solicited the continued support and understanding of the communities and lauded the monarch for his capacity in always keeping the peace and creating a favourable atmosphere for the oil multinational to operate in his domain.
“From Total E&P, you can be assured of our continued support because Total is one of the citizens of Egi land. Whatever we do, we cannot separate Egi from Total anymore.
“So your problems, our dear king, are our problems. What worries us also worries you,” he stated.
Musa-Kida who spoke on behalf of other recipients, thanked the Egi monarch for the honour of inaugurating them into his council of chiefs, noting that though the upgrade programme of the OML 58 was not easy, the company did what was best for the Egi kingdom.
The Tide reports that the OML 58 upgrade programme launched by Total E&P Nigeria Limited was designed to increase gas production capacity and also increase oil and condensate output.
In his remark, while presiding over the coronation, Eze Wokoma recalled that when problem almost ensued during the OML 58 upgrade programme, the trio of Musa-Kida, Engr. Hervochon and Sir Nwaerema ensured that what was due to Egiland came to the area.
“Without the three of them, we will not have what he have today in Egi. I have also been told that we should expect more,” he stated, adding that Dr. Obulor, the fourth recipient of the chieftaincy title, was at the forefront of doing things right as a pathfinder.”
The monarch assured that the Egi chiefs were “going to do innovative things to show that we are not only traditional rulers, we are digital rulers.”
The Tide reports that Musa-Kida was conferred with the title of Obuu Egi Elu of Egi Kingdom, (great developer of Egi), Engr. Hervochon with Ezukwu Uzu of Egi Kingdom, (great friend of Egi), Chief Nwaerema with Akohlu Uche of Egi, (think-thank of Egi) and Obulor with Ochana Okpo of Egi kingdom, (the pathfinder of Egi).
By: Dennis Naku
