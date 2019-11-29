Women
NAWOJ Seeks End To Sexual Harassment Of Members
Female journalists in Nigeria have been advised to report all forms of sexual harassment meted against them in the course of discharging their duties.
Speaking during a two-day training programme organised by the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists in collaboration with the Norwejian Union of Journalists (NORSK), one of the facilitators on “Combating Sexual Harassment In Work Place and Safety In Field”, Mrs Rafat Salami, said there was need for media houses to have a sexual harassment policy in their offices as well as ensuring that it is listed as misconduct.
Salami noted that the reason while we have unions is to be able to fight for the rights of workers, especially when female journalists are being harassed in their places of work. She warned women against raising false accusation against men on rape as they stand the risk to be arrested and prosecuted.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, stated that female journalists have a critical role in setting agenda as concerning gender inequality.
Nsirim stated further that NAWOJ does not have statistics of work done so far, adding that while they celebrate their last 30th anniversary they ought to have shown statistics of work done on advocacies and achievements recorded so far.
He charged NAWOJ to celebrate leaders who fought for the rights of women, citing the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, as a case study. Nsirim further charged female journalists to look towards the incidences of sexual harassment on female journalists with a view to developing database, so that registered journalists can easily be accessed at anytime in case of molestation.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Atosemi Teetito, described the theme of the training as apt and timely, adding that the Ministry of Women Affairs is so passionate about discrimination against women and girls.
The Permanent Secretary, who was represented by a director in the ministry, Dr Carmelita Agbonbere, noted that last Monday marked the beginning of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, she stressed that it is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.
Teetito called for global action to increase awareness on gender-based violence and sexual harassment on female journalists within workplaces, adding that such acts must stop. She urged female journalists to stand firm and maintain their dignity no matter the cost.
In their separate presentations, the facilitator on Gender Equity And Safety, Mainstreaming, Making Your Gender Analysis, Mrs Veronica Ogbole, revealed that the Nigeria Sexual Offender Register has been launched yesterday by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbanjo so all sexual harrassment issues can be reported.
Ogbole commended the VP and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs for taking that bold step in launching the offenders register, adding that offenders have been getting away because they know that they are not being reported or prosecuted.
She urged that victims take full advantage of the development, while calling on the ministry to ensure full implementation.
Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Mrs Lilian Ogabu-Okonkwo, had advised female journalists in the state to train themselves so they can improve, build themselves to have an edge over the men. She stated that only female journalists can report issues of sexual harassment and all forms of molestation better than others.
Meanwhile, Chairman of the occasion, Mr Chidi Okoro, had said that gender equity leads to peace in some parts of Africa, he regretted that in Nigeria, positions are still dominated by men.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
20 Students To Participate In STEEM Award Competition
About 20 secondary school students from Okirika, Ogu/Bolo and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas of Rivers State are expected to participate in tomorrow’s maiden edition of Group Capt John Ibiware Ben Kalio (rtd) Science Technology, Entrepreneur, English Language and Mathematics (STEEM) Quiz Competition.
The STEEM competition award is an extension of the Group Capt J.I Ben Kalio (rtd) Essay Competition Scholarship Scheme which commenced in 2005.
A press statement by the organising committee signed by Mr Manasseh Jaja for the President /Founder of Green Foundation, Group Capt J. I. Ben Kalio indicates that the competition will hold tomorrow at Ibaka Comprehensive Secondary School in Okrika.
The statement said the schools have been categorised into six groups, adding that 20 students are expected to participate in the competition from all the selected secondary schools.
CENGOs Seek End To Gender-Based Violence
The Coalition of Eastern Non-Governmental Organizations (CENGOs), Rivers State, has called for an end to gender-based violence in Nigeria. This took pkace in a media roundtable discussion held in Port Harcourt, recently, by the NGO, to mark this year’s United Nations (UN) Women 16 Days of activism to end the increase in gender-based violence.
The CENGOs Rivers State Coordinator, Barr. Dumka David, who was represented by a member of CENGOs, Pastor James Chukwu stated that in line with the UN women as well as this year’s theme: “Generation Equality: Stands Against Rape,” CENGOs is doing a Step-It-Up Campaign to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of activism to put an end to Gender-based violence in the state and country at large.
The State Coordinator explained that the purpose of the media roundtable discussion and Step-It-Up Campaign is to ensure the media, parents, law makers, religious and traditional institutions, among others in the society, is properly informed on the rising spate of rape and gender-based violence in the society. He added that by so doing, everyone would collectively join forces to advocate for a society free of gender-based violence.
She outlined part of CENGOs’ activities to mark the event, to include; the training of secondary school teachers, counselors and students, so they would in turn become Peer Educator Trainers (PETs) on sexual and reproductive health right in their various schools .
In an interview with The Tide, the CENGOs Rivers State programme officer, Franklyn Nelson, described gender-based violence as violence directed against a person because of their gender, adding that both women and men experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are women, girls and boys.
He noted that gender-based violence is inflicted on women and girls by men, saying that it highlights the fact that many forms of violence against women and girls are rooted in power inequalities between men and women.
Meanwhile, the programme officer had said that the media stands as a powerful tool in sensitizing the public whenever things are not going on well in the society.
He therefore, called for ambassadors in the advocacy for the reduction of gender-based violence, was mandatory for all to pass the message that sexual violence against anybody was violence against the law, hence must not be treated with levity.
Nelson said that the essence of the event was to create awareness and advocate for the reduction of gender-based violence in homes, schools, communities and public places, among others, as well as advocating for sexual and reproductive health right, while calling on other NGOs to advocate for the reduction of gender-based violence in the society.
The state programme officer also explained that CENGOs is currently working with five schools in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where teachers, counselors and students are being trained so they could in turn train students to become peer educators, thereby forming PET clubs in secondary schools to ensure gender-based violence is realistically reduced in the society.
“We want to achieve a situation whereby students in secondary schools are able to build the capacities of others on sexual reproductive health right. Some of the schools include: Government Comprehensve Secondary School, Borikiri, Model Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, Community Secondary School, Nkpolu and Community Secondary School, Amadi-Ama, among others.”
He blamed parents for the escalation of rape and gender-based violence as their silence had helped in promoting the spread of rape and gender-based violence in the society. According to him, “The only thing needed for evil men to continue their evil act, is when good people keep quiet which is simply telling perpetrators to go ahead and molest our children.”
He revealed that there were laws backing women, who are victims of rape and thereby called on parents to break the silence over rape victims by exposing these evil perpetrators as continuous silence only exposes innocent ones to continuous molestation, while perpetrators go scot-free with their evil acts and continue to spread it all over in the society.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
