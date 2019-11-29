Kwara United FC Back In NPFL

Enyimba rock solid defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena, has insisted that the People’s Elephant are not under pressure to win the elusive CAF Confederations Cup this season.

After winning the CAF Champions league twice and CAF Super Cup once, the Nigerian champions are one title short of completing the continental trophy circle and many have tipped the club to do so this season.

Enyimba are drawn in Group D in the Group of this season’s editions and will be battling it out against FC San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Hassania Agadir (Morocco) and Paradou AC (Algeria).

According to the schedule released by CAF, the first matches in this group phase will be played on December 1 and Enyimba, the two-time African champions will start their group stage campaign against Hassania US Agadir in Morocco on December 1 before hosting FC San Pedro seven days later at their home ground in Aba.

Anaemena, in an exclusive interview with brila.net said the team is not under pressure to win the title this time around , after finishing in the last four two seasons ago.

“Enyimba have never been under pressure, because right from when the season started the team has been doing well , trying to win points”.

“This season I hope we do better, because previous season we qualified for the semi final and a lot is expected of us and if we do our home work well and believe, we can do win the trophy.”

Anaemena who was part of the Super Eagles squad that defeated Benin Republic and Lesotho in 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers added that the competition will be an eye-opener for the new players in the team.

“I think it’s great avenue too for players to get exposure, great experience on the continent and get good offers as well,” he concluded.