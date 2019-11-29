Front Pix
FRSC Declares 21,000 Drivers’ Licences Unclaimed In Rivers …Begins Clampdown On Vehicles
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said it has begun clampdown on vehicles and tricycles plying the roads without license, noting that about 21, 000 licenses were still unclaimed in Rivers State.
RRSC Sector Commander in Rivers State, David Mendie who disclosed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt said it is illegal for anyone to drive without a license because it is key to the transport business, noting that anyone who does that poses a security threat to the society.
Mendie further said the corps was carrying out enlightenment programmes across the country especially as the yuletide period is near, saying, “”Of course we (FRSC) are on air, we are everywhere and talking to them. We are even enforcing that of the Keke (Tricycle) and motorcycle that don’t have number plates on their vehicles and don’t even have keke riders’ license. We are on it. It is nation-wide.
“So these are means of making sure that the people that are having these vehicles and plying the roads are genuine people. And drivers’ license is key to any transport business on the road.
“Anybody plying the road without drivers’ license I always say that person is not a professional. It is illegal to go without a drivers’ license on the road ”Sometime some of them will even go to the RIRS and obtain their drivers’
license but they don’t go back to claim. There are so many drivers’ license lying there. I think about 21, 000 lying there without being claimed.
“But some people will say Road Safety since I went for capture and all that the license has not come. Yet they don’t go to get the license. Nobody will come to your house and give a license to you.
“Wherever the person went to get captured, he goes there to get the license. Because that license does not come to Road Safety per se once produced. Once produced it gets to Board of Internal Revenue Service and that is where the license domiciled,” he stated.
We Don’t Recognise NDDC Caretaker Committee -Senate …I Insist Confirmed Board Members’ll Defend It -Lawan …Proposes Institute For Quality Security Services
There may be an imminent clash between the Presidency and the Senate over the status of the newly confirmed board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday insisted that with the approval of the Senate on November 5, the approved board has become the authentic authorities in charge of the NDDC.
The Senate President reiterated yesterday that the Senate will only deal with the board members of the Delta Development Commission, NDDC it screened and confirmed this month.
Speaking shortly after the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North read the Executive Communication on the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the NDDC that the Senate do consider of President Muhammadu Buhari.
President of the Senate who refereed the request to the Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North led Committee on Niger Delta Affairs to return at plenary in two weeks. Lawan said,” I want to reiterate for emphasis that you deal with the Governing Board that this Senate approved.”
Recall that President of the Senate had on Tuesday read a letter from the President on the 2019 and 2020 budget estimates of NDDC.
The President of the Senate said, “ I believe that the executive arm of government will attend to that quickly so that we have the right people to come and defend the Appropriation request of Mr. President.”
Lawan had read the President’s request at plenary which is contained in a letter dated November 21, 2019 and addressed to him on the approval of the budget proposals for the NDDC. .
The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 18(1) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) (Establishment) Act, I forward herewith, the 2019 and 2020 Budget Estimates of the Niger Delta Development Commission, for the kind consideration and passage by the Senate.
“While I trust that the Senate will consider this request in the usual expeditious manner, Please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration
Recall that President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan had said on Tuesday that the onus was now on the President to do the needful by inaugurating the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC following the confirmation by the Upper Chamber in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
Also recall Lawan had said that those it screened and subsequently confirmed as Chairman and board members of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC are the only rightful people that will come and defend the budget of the Commission before its Committee on Niger Delta Affairs.
The Senate had also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency, swear in the Dr. Pius Odubu led NDDC Board. Recall that the Senate in the first week of November, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees for the board of NDDC.
The former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Dr. Pius Odubu, was confirmed by the Senate as Chairman of the NDDC Board, just as a nominee from Delta State, Chief Bernard Okumagba, was also confirmed as the NDDC Managing Director.
The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs by its Chairman, Peter Nwaoboshi, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Delta North.
Also confirmed were Otobong Ndem who is now the Executive Director, Projects and Maxwell Oko as Executive Director, Finance and Administration.
The Senate had also confirmed Prophet Jones Erue (Delta), Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), Nwogu Nwogu (Abia), Theodore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Elema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa) and Amb. Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa). Only a nominee from Rivers State, Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh was not confirmed by the Senate as she did not appear for screening.
The expired 2018 budget of N346. 5bn of the agency had N2.883bn as Capital Expenditure, while N311.371bn was approved for development projects.
The sum of N19.521bn was for Personnel Cost, while N12. 737bn was for Overhead Expenditure.
Similarly, in 2017, the NDDC got a total of N364bn as its annual budget out of which N329.850bn was approved for capital projects.
Meanwhile, the Senate President yesterday , referred the consideration of the budgets to the Committee on NDDC.
He specifically told the panel to work strictly with the new board approved by the Senate.
He said, “Please make sure you deal directly with the board of the NDDC that the Senate approved.”
Investigations by our correspondent, however, revealed that the interim management team which Akpabio inaugurated, on the orders of the Presidency is still controlling the affairs of the agency. The NDDC panel is expected to start work on the document next week.
In another development, the Senate has begun moves to again improve on the process of nipping in the bud, the security challenges in the country and to have national inclusion by introducing process a bill for the establishment of a National Institute for Security and Strategic Studies in Orumba, Anambra State.
This bill which was read the first time at plenary, will help fill the void that was already in existence and achieve a holistic and comprehensive coverage of strategic security development institutions across the country. The bill is being sponsored by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Young Progressives Party, YPP, Anambra South.
After the introduction of the Bill by the Senate Majority Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North, the Clerk of the Senate, Nelson Ayewor affirmed it.
On the Bill, Senator Ubah said that the proposed legislation “is a strategic intervention geared towards deepening and strengthening Nigeria’s capacity to train and equip our people to tackle the several security and defence challenges of the 21st century.”
“This bill will help fill the void that is already growing, the last piece of the puzzle to achieve a holistic and comprehensive coverage of strategic security development institutions across the country.
“The institute which will see the South East host and complete the circle of zones with tactically placed instruments of state defence and security has been applauded by the Senate as worthy to pass through the first reading”, expressing the hope that the legislative initiative will be approved and passed.
“It is worthy of note to state that out of the six geo-political zones, it is only the South East that does not have a key institution for internal and external security. There are already existing institutions in other geo-political zones.”
According to Senator Ubah, such Institutions include the Staff Services Academy, SSA in Lagos, South West; State Services Technical Academy, SSTA in Calabar, South South; Institute of Security Studies, ISS, recently upgraded to National Institute for Security Studies, NISS in Abuja representing the North Central; Staff Development Centre- SDC in Kaduna, North West, and the Senior Staff Development Centre-SSDC in Bauchi, North East.
The Senator further said that these institutions are mostly saddled with the training of Department of State Services, DSS staff as well as other national security staff/recruitment which is managed by the DSS.
Ubah said, “certain occurrences have in recent times, further exposed the dire need for greater capacity building, institutional strengthening and the strategic integration of all parts of the nation in the security architecture for total national cohesion and unity.
“This, therefore, brings home, the urgent need to establish a security training institute in the South East so as to augment the already existing institutions in other geo-political zones and strengthen our national security architecture,” he added.
Senator Ubah who recalled that the institution was existent in Enugu before it was closed, said however that “the essence of this bill is to create a regional balance/inclusion and cultural background which is a core and pivotal element of intelligence, especially now that security and national inclusion are top priorities of the federal government.”
He said that the institute would nurture and develop dynamic and quality security services in Nigeria through training, examination and certification, adding that it would also be saddled with the responsibility of training students on high standard strategic security studies and intelligence reports.
He further noted that the establishment bill, would also promote and enhance the general development of security by conducting research programmes into security and allied subjects with special emphasis on innovative global security practices while creating security awareness among the general public.
Ubah added that it would not only create employment opportunities, but also engender social inclusion as well as intensify security awareness in the South East.
RSG Inaugurates State Advisory Committee On Citizenship
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has asked members of the Rivers State Government Advisory Committee on Nigerian Citizenship to be thorough in recommending to the Federal Government foreign residents in Rivers State who apply for citizenship.
While inaugurating the Advisory Committee in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Wike said the committee’s role in the state was critical to the development of Nigeria because persons who apply to become citizens of the nation can either damage the delicate image of the country or join hands to build it.
He charged the committee members to do intensive check on applicants who reside in the state to prevent criminal elements from becoming citizens or taking the nation for granted.
The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, emphasized, “this is a very serious responsibility. If the respective agencies involved here carry out their jobs diligently, we should be able to find out worthy applicants without criminal records.
“For someone to come from another country to say he wants to be citizen of this nation you have to carry out an extensive screening to ascertain the applicants’ claim.
“I expect you to deliver this job with commitment and passion to enable the country filter those we show as our citizens,” he said.
The governor further requested committee members to produce authentic report on foreigners resident in the state who applied to the Ministry of Interior for Special Immigration Status/Nigerian Citizenship.
He also requested the committee to maintain a data bank of foreigners who have been granted Citizenship/Special Immigration Status that are resident in the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Special Service Bureau of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman of the Advisory Committee thanked the governor for the confidence reposed on members and assured to not disappoint the State and the country.
Members of the committee are Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (chairman), Nigerian Immigration Service, Department of State Service, Nigerian Police and National Identity Management Commission. Others are Nigerian Correctional Service, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs and Ministry of Local Government Affairs.
We’ll Continue To Use Smart Card Reader In All Elections -INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission has said that it will continue to deploy smart card readers in all its elections, including the Saturday November 30 rerun in Kogi West and others in Kogi State.
The electoral umpire made this known yesterday via its verified Twitter handle @inecnigeria.
The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will continue to use and deploy the Smart Card Reader (SCR) in all elections, including the re- run elections in the Kogi West Senatorial District, the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency and Sabuwa State Constituency elections holding on Saturday, November 30, 2019.
“This clarification has become necessary in the light of remarks attributed to the National Commissioner in-charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye Esq, at a program organized by the Situation Room, which gave the impression that Smart Card Readers are no longer useful in the electoral process.
“To the contrary, the National Commissioner spoke in the context of attempts by some political interests to willfully by-pass the Smart Card Reader during elections, to inflate their votes. They do this against the backdrop of the Supreme Court decision that the SCR is not to be used exclusively to determine over-voting.
“However, the Commission introduced the Smart Card Reader (SCR) in the electoral process principally as additional confirmatory and authentication tool to determine the authenticity of cards presented by voters and eliminate impersonation, which are serious challenges to the electoral process in Nigeria. The SCR is therefore designed to strengthen the integrity of the electoral process and eliminate multiple voting.
“In accordance with Section 49(1 & 2) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and Clause paragraph 10(a) of INEC Regulations and Guidelines for the Conduct of Elections, a person intending to vote with his voter’s card shall be verified to be the same person on the Register of Voters by use of the Smart Card Reader (SCR).
“Furthermore, by paragraph 10(b) of the said Regulations and Guidelines.
“Any Poll Official who violates the provisions of paragraph 10(a), relating to the use of the Smart Card Reader, shall be deemed to be guilty of an offence and shall be liable to prosecution”.
“Political Parties, candidates in election, Poll Agents and the electorate are reminded that voter resistance to the use of the Smart Card Reader and obstruction and resistance to the deployment/distribution of electoral materials constitute unlawful truncation of the electoral process and zero votes will be entered for the affected polling unit.
“The Commission will continue to work with the National Assembly and all the critical stakeholders to reduce malpractices in our electoral process, including over voting. As part of this process, strengthening the legal basis of the use of the SCR, as well as other amendments that will advance the electoral process, would be vigorously pursued.
“The Commission will also continue to work with the security agencies and other stakeholders to prevent individuals and/or groups from undermining the use and application of the Smart Card Reader in elections.”
