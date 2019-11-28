Wike Commissions Road Repairs Equipment

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has flagged off the use of work equipment acquired by the Rivers State Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Agency for the repair of roads in the state.

Governor Wike commended the agency for the acquisition of the work tools, saying that the equipment will assist the agency deliver on its mandate to the people.

Represented by the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, the Rivers State Governor said the attention he gives to the agency is because of its relevance to the maintenance of critical road infrastructure.

He said: “This agency is very close to the heart of the Governor. That is why he is always interested in the output of the agency. It is for this reason that the Governor personally selected members of this agency.

“The Governor wants this Agency to always perform. This informs why any non performing set is sacked, so as to create room for more performing persons.”

Governor Wike expressed satisfaction with the quality of jobs done so far by the agency. He particularly applauded the quality of work at Obiri-Ikwerre Junction.

He urged the agency to maintain the tempo of delivery for the good of the people of Rivers State.

Chairman of Rivers State Road and Rehabilitation Agency, Hon Timothy Nsirim said that the agency was able to acquire the work equipment because of the Unity among the members of the agency.

He said the acquisition of work equipment is the first step towards achieving the goals set by the Rivers State Governor.

He said that the current board is building an agency that would empower the youths and the maintenance of road infrastructure for the development of the economy of the state. Nsirim said more equipment would be procured, while several youths would be trained, retrained and employed by the agency.