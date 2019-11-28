Nurses Condemn Doctors’ Heading Of Teaching Hospital

Residents and users of the Wokekoro road and Amadi Flats axis of old GRA, Port Harcourt have commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the reconstruction work going on in the area.

Speaking to newsmen on the construction work on the road, particularly, the new drainage system yesterday, most of the road users described the work as a positive development that would save the area from bad road and incessant incidents of flooding.

They, however, urged the government and contractors handling the project, Julius Berger Plc, to ensure that it is concluded on time to ease the traffic stress on residents and other road users.

One of the road users, Mohammed Ibrahim, said that though the reconstruction work is welcomed, owing to the peculiar nature of the area, typically during the rainy season, it has forced some sort of hardship on motorists, who are now forced to seek alternative routes to their destination.

A taxi driver, who plies mile one to William Jumbo Street via the WOKEKORO road, Damian Imgbi, noted that while the work is good, it has affected their business.

According to him, they were considering increasing the taxi fare because of alternative but longer routes they forced to take now.

He however, observed the burden may be huge on commuters and urged those handling the project to expedite action and complete it as soon as possible.

On her part, another resident of the area, Roseline Kalu, called on the State Governor to extend the drainage and road reconstruction to other surrounding streets to ensure that the flooding issues witnessed there yearly are solved once and for all.

While also commending Governor Wike for the project, she hoped that it would be completed before the end of the year.

By: Oko Odinakachi