Educationist Seeks Parents, Youths’ Commitment To Education

An educationist,Mrs. Eno Elijah says parents and guardians should pursue the education of their wards vigorously and redouble efforts to ensure the education of their children is not compromised. The Tide reports that students who are within the age of youths should not complacently relish in attaining First degree, but should strive harder in pursuit of further education to get freed from the influences of drug abuse, cultism,prostitution,thuggery and corruption.

Mrs. Elijah, who stated this in her office last Monday in Port Harcourt when she exchanged views with , she frowned at the attitude of youths always looking for white collar jobs,saying that youths should be industrious. They should go into skills training.They should do jobs that are less attractive in order to keep themselves busy while yearning for more studies.’The days of white collar jobs are gone,now is for youths to struggle and live a better life’,she said.

Mrs Elijah who is the proprietress of Precious Step Montessori School,Ozuoba also said the government of Rivers State should consider building more public schools and maintain existing ones,saying that the government schools are not enough taking into account the population density in the state.

There are only few public schools if at all any in this part of Ozuoba,most students attend public schools far away. They pay minimum of two hundred naira transport fare to and from school.It is the private schools that is helping the situation; she said .

Expressing displeasure over the operation of private schools by all comers,the mathematics graduate urged the state government to streamline the activities of the private schools,saying, “part of the problem is when people who do not study education operate schools, the motive becomes profiteering alone and not humanitarian services”.She insisted that the government should regulate fees,calendar and activities of the private schools to be at par with those of the public schools.

By: Tamunoiminabo Fyneface