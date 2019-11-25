News
N’Delta Elders Trade Blames Over Abandoned Projects
Four Niger Delta elders have accused themselves over the underdevelopment of the South – South region owing to abandoned projects and Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC), unexecuted jobs, particularly connected to companies, which they have interests.
They are former Federal Commissioner for Information and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark; former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe; Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Acting Executive Director (Projects), of NDDC; and Senator representing Delta South, James Manager.
Orubebe, who later denied some statements, had alleged that Clark collected money for a contract and later abandoned the project, an allegation the latter described as frivolous and has no iota of truth and urged the public to disregard it
The buildup to the 2015 gubernatorial election may have marked a sharp division between Orubebe and Clark as the former met brick wall in his unsuccessful quest to woo the latter to boost his political advantage in pursuit of his ambition.
In a statement signed by the National Secretary of PANDEF, Dr. Alfred Mulade, Clark said the allegation was aimed at denting the hard-earned reputation of the former senator and elder statesman.
“A couple of days ago, a news report credited to Elder Godsday Orubebe, erstwhile Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, contains a spurious and mischievous allegation of collection of money and abandonment of certain contracts against the person and integrity of Clark.
“As Niger Delta Minister, I gave Edwin Clark contract, he took the money but didn’t do the job. Yet he said he has the interest of N/Delta at heart. This is an allegation that is completely frivolous, baseless and orchestrated to dent and malign the hard-earned reputation of our revered leader, Chief Edwin Clark.
“For purpose of emphasis and records, the contract for Land Reclamation/Shoreline Protection at Amadi-Ama, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was awarded to Panama Construction Ltd., a firm in which Chief Clark has interest, in 2011. The company immediately mobilised to resume active work on site, and achieved appreciable milestones.
“By the time Elder Orubebe exited the Ministry as a Minister, in search of his gubernatorial ambition, two earned valuation payment requests, which have been due since 2013, were left unpaid, by Orubebe, while he held sway as Minister and has remained unpaid, till date.
“Mr. Orubebe allegedly reported the issue to the EFCC, and upon investigation, nothing was found against Chief Clark and Panama Construction Ltd. The general public is hereby advised to discountenance this fake news, tended to smearing the personality and influence of our leader, for reasons best known to its author.”
While the dust raised by that is yet to die, NDDC Interim Committee, said it has already forwarded the name of a Senator, who allegedly got 300 NDDC jobs to the anti-corruption agencies.
Cairo Ojougboh, acting Executive Director (Projects), of NDDC disclosed to SUNDAY INDEPENDENT that the particular senator would soon be known.
Ojougboh had dropped a bombshell, when he alleged during an interview recently, that a Senator, who is also a member of the Senate Committee on NDDC, got 300 jobs for which payment had already been made without any sign that such jobs were ever done.
This also followed a report credited to Senator Manager challenging Ojoughoh to be bold and name the Senator.
“I am currently out of the country on an official trip. I have been inundated with several communications about what Ojougboh said about NDDC and a Delta Senator on award of contracts. I have always known Cairo to be a bold, fearless, courageous and tall man.
“On this matter, he appears to be a disastrous disappointment on his failure to name the particular Senator from Delta that is involved. Dr Cairo, it will do you well to do the needful. Just mention the name in public and submit same to law enforcement agencies.”
But in a swift reaction, Ojougboh fired back saying the particular senator would soon be invited by the anti-corruption agencies for questioning.
“The Commission has forwarded the matter to the anti-corruption agencies and the particular senator will soon be invited and the public will know the person soon,” he stated.
He noted that the Interim Management Committee will continue to carry out inspections and verification of abandoned and ongoing NDDC projects in the region and also ensure an enabling environment for the forensic audit to take place.
News
Hate Speech: Sponsor Bows To Pressure, Removes Death Penalty From Bill
The sponsor of the controversial Hate Speech Bill, Senator Sabi Abdullahi, has finally bowed to pressure from well-meaning Nigerians as he declared, yesterday, that his proposed legislation would be amended to remove death penalty as the maximum punishment for offenders.
Abdullahi, who is the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, in a statement in Abuja, explained that the death (by hanging) penalty proposed for anyone found culpable of hate speech which leads to the death of another, would be amended by the Senate when the bill is subjected to legislative input by the National Assembly.
The former spokesperson for the Senate said the bill would undergo some fine-tuning to ensure that the clauses contained in its provisions to be passed into law, reflect the views of Nigerians.
He added that the Senate welcomes contributions and inputs by critics and supporters of the bill.
Abdullahi said such contributions would go a long way towards giving Nigerians the much awaited law to address the disturbing trend of hate speech.
He insisted that hate speech had led to the death of many people and argued that the concept remained a major factor behind depression and suicide in Nigeria.
Abdullahi said, “We have followed closely arguments for and against the hate speech bill, and seen the reason why some kicked against it.
“Given the high respect which we have for Nigerians, we will make amendment to the death penalty aspect that most Nigerians objected to, so that a bill that meets their expectations is passed into law.
“Clearly from the conversations, Nigerians agree that we have a problem in the society today as a result of hate speech which has fuelled so many killings and violence, and is responsible for cases of depression and suicides.”
Citing a World Health Organisation (WHO) report, Abdullahi disclosed that Nigeria which is the seventh-largest country in the world “has Africa’s highest rate of depression and ranks fifth in the world frequency of suicide.”
The senator, who is representing Niger North Senatorial District, explained that the Independent National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speech to be established would guard against every act of discrimination against Nigerians by way of victimisation.
The proposed commission, according to him, would have an executive chairperson, a secretary and 12 commissioners appointed through rigorous process involving the National Council of State, the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the National Assembly.
He said, “In order to protect the independence of the commission, the bill provides that those qualified to be appointed as members of the commission must not be members of the National Assembly or any government in authority at the local, state or federal levels.”
The lawmaker added that any person, who is a member of any political party or known to be affiliated with partisan politics, or has promoted sectional, ethnic, religious causes or openly advocated partisan ethnic positions or interest, stands disqualified from being appointed to serve on the commission.
“The overall concern is to curb violence and unnecessary loss of lives and livelihoods of Nigerians due to hate-induced violence,” Abdullahi added.
News
IPPIS Splits ASUU As Faction Directs Lecturers To Register …Don’t Enrol, Union Warns Academics …VCs Back Enrolment
The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), yesterday countered the directive issued by a breakaway faction, the National Steering Committee of the Congress of University Academics, last Saturday, directing university lecturers who belong to the splinter group to immediately begin enrolment in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive.
The leadership of the group, which is a faction of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), disclosed that the decision to enrol on IPPIS, against the stand of Academic Staff Union of Universities, was reached at a meeting of CONUA National Steering Committee.
It added that National Steering Committee of the group had earlier held a meeting with the Minister of Finance and her team that had the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Director, IPPIS, and others on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
CONUA said the meeting focused on addressing the peculiarities of the academia in the implementation of IPPIS and other issues, positing that the NSC after deliberating on the report of the meeting agreed that its members should enrol on IPPIS platform.
A statement signed by the CONUA National Coordinator, Dr Niyi Sunmonu and, the National Publicity Coordinator, Dr Ernest Nwoke, said the group agreed to enrol on the platform with faith that the Federal Government would fulfil its promise of prompt action on any issue that arose in the implementation of the policy.
The statement, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Osogbo, read, “That CONUA members are in full support of every policy and effort of government to reform the Nigerian public financial system with a view to combating corruption and thereby sanitising our educational system.
“That the IPPIS being one of such efforts is welcome by CONUA in the light of government’s assurance on accommodating the peculiarities of the academia.
“That CONUA notes the Federal Government’s promise to address any other issues that may arise, through the desk offices to be placed in the bursary unit of each university.
“That, in view of the foregoing, CONUA implores members to enrol on the IPPIS platform with a strong belief that government would reciprocate our good faith.”
Reacting to the development, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its members to disregard a circular from the office of the Accountant General of the Federation to enroll academic staff on the Integrated Payment and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) from today.
The Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities, University of Ibadan chapter, Prof Deji Omole made this declaration in a statement made available to newsmen, in Ibadan, yesterday.
It was gathered that the union and the Federal Government had in the last few months been engaged in the battle of words over the IPPIS.
It was gathered that the office of Accountant General of the Federation through a newspaper advert had said it will dispatch her staff to universities from November 25, 2019, for enrollment of staff into the IPPIS.
But Omole while reacting declared that the union’s leadership was still in discussion with the Federal Government and helping the government to develop more robust template.
However, ASUU has described it as a scam and offered to design a template that will accommodate university peculiarities.
He maintained that the same Accountant General of the Federation had challenged the union to develop a template that accommodates the peculiarities of academic staff and present same to it.
Omole urged ASUU members not submit themselves to be enrolled into slave plan of the Accountant General whose office stinks with corruption.
According to Omole, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, as an academic, understands this peculiarities and had benefitted immensely from the peculiarities.
The ASUU boss said no ASUU member should appear before the Accountant General team until further directive of the union.
According to him, while ASUU supports fight against corrupt, it will resist attempt by government to trample on existing university autonomy Act.
He urged members to remain steadfast and stand firm to protect public universities by not filling any form or submit their bio-data for enrollment into the IPPIS.
“This is to remind you that the union’s position on IPPIS has not changed. Pending the resolution of the matter evidence, of which shall be communicated to all members of our union; no member of the union is to enlist on the platform.
“NEC position on the matter has not been reviewed, therefore NO ASUU MEMBER IS TO FILL THE FORM or submit their bio-data before any team. We are not slaves that cannot be subjected to routine humiliation from the office of the accountant general.
“No nation has ever developed or survived through the humiliation of her intellectuals. United we bargain, divided we beg”.
Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi (FUAM), Benue State, Prof. Richard Kimbir, has denied that vice chancellors were against enrollment of staff on the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS).
Kimbir stated this in Makurdi in a news briefing to mark his two years in office.
He said it was staff unions, especially Association of University Unions (ASUU), that were against the enrollment.
He said VC’s were not in control of university funds.
“It is not correct that vice-chancellors are against IPPIS. It is the unions especially ASUU that are against it and they have given reasons as to why they don’t want it.
News
Ohanaeze, Middle-Belt Youths Move To End Farmers, Herders’ Crisis
The apex Igbo youth body, Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has said it would collaborate with the Middle-Belt youths to combat the clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the two regions.
The OYC made this known in a statement by its President-General and Secretary-General, Mr Okechukwu Isiguzoro and Mr Okwu Nnabuike, respectively, which was made available to newsmen, yesterday morning.
The group also revealed that it had agreed with the Middle-Belt youths to establish a joint council of Middle-Belt governors and South-East governors on the issues of insecurity and the continuous clashes between herdsmen and farmers in the two regions.
“If there is collaboration between the Middle-Belt and the South-East governors, the herdsmen/farmers clashes will cease to exist,” it added.
The pan-Igbo youth organization passed a vote of confidence on the South-East governors, adding that they had shown courage and strength to pilot the affairs of the region.
On the clamour for President of Igbo extraction in 2023, Ohaneze Youth Council confirmed that it had joined forces with the Middle-Belt Youth Council to realise the aspiration of an Igbo president in the 2023 election.
It said critical stakeholders across the country would be engaged to ensure that the rotational agreement between the South and the North was not jettisoned in 2023.
Parts of the statement read, “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has entered into a partnership with Middle-Belt Youth Council, led by Emma Zompal, on issues concerning 2023 presidency. We have vowed to put the interests of the two regions ahead on any other issues.
“We would insist that the leadership of the two leading political parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respect the gentleman’s agreement on rotational presidency between the North and the South is obeyed.
“The agreement has stabilised the unity and deepened our democracy since 1999. Through moral and persuasive channels, we will engage critical stakeholders. It is unpatriotic to insist that power will remain in the North after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari by 2023”.
However, Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Nasarawa State chapter, says the association is partnering with security agencies to expose criminals in the state.
The chairman stated this in an interview with newsmen, yesterday, in Lafia.
According to him, the partnership is part of the collective efforts to ensure the state is rid of criminals.
He added that security is everybody’s business and not that of the security agencies alone.
“The efforts have yielded a lot of results, leading to the arrest of criminals across the state.
“The kidnappers that killed a man in Lafia recently, after collecting ransom from his family, were arrested by the Fulani vigilantes while trying to dispose the corpse in a bush.
“The two arrested kidnappers have been handed them over to the police,” the chairman said.
Hussaini also said that the association had set up committees to expose criminal elements among the Fulanis, adding that the association would pursue the assignment to the logical conclusion.
“Let me tell you, so many bad eggs among our people, the Fulanis, were exposed and apprehended.”
He explained that the association was determined to redeem the image of its members and strengthen relationship with other groups for the overall development of the state, in particular and the country in general.
The chairman further called on members of the association to continue to be law abiding and report any act of provocation on them to the appropriate authorities for prompt action.
Trending
-
News4 days ago
29 Persons With HIV Died During Abalaka’s Treatment, FG Confirms
-
Front Pix13 hours ago
RSG Accredits 1,415 Private Schools …Directs JAMB, WAEC, NECO To Take Action
-
Politics4 days ago
Senate Okays 7.5% Hike In VAT, Six Other Taxes
-
Politics4 days ago
…As PDP Denies Rift With Ex-President
-
Front Pix3 days ago
PDP Exposes How INEC, Police Helped APC To Win Kogi, Bayelsa Polls
-
Politics4 days ago
Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting
-
Sports4 days ago
Violence Taints Nasarawa, Plateau Utd Draw
-
Sports4 days ago
Nigerian Coaches Don’t Sign Contract Agreements – Chairman