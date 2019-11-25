$44.9m Wire Deals: America Only Goes After Law Breakers -Buhari’s Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, has said the United States laws are only targeted at those who flout them.

In her reaction to the indictment of the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, Onochie said the American government only goes after law breakers.

She, therefore, advised Onyema to go to the United States to clear his name.

The President’s aide said this in a series of tweets, yesterday.

She lamented the manner in which funds meant for the Niger Delta amnesty programme were allegedly diverted into private pockets.

The Air Peace boss is believed to have worked as a consultant for the Niger Delta amnesty programme in charge of training repentant militants.

Onochie said, “I do not understand what President Buhari has to do with Mr. Onyema of Air Peace being indicted and charged in the USA. According to our attorney-general, the Federal Government has not even been informed of the situation.

“American laws go after those who break them. What a man sows… How much has Nigeria invested in the Niger Delta amnesty programme, NDDC and 13 per cent derivation funds? All, mostly in a black hole (sic).

“Do we know the extent of poverty, ignorance and disease in the Niger Delta? Please let America too help us see how Niger Delta underdeveloped Niger Delta. Those of us from the Niger Delta who are the direct beneficiaries of the suffering that emanated from the looting of our wealth will tackle them. It is our war that is being fought.

“Laws, Nigerian or American, go after those who break them; so we must mind our business. QED! We are smarter now than ever before. Gradually, the scales of tribalism, religious affinity and political loyalty are falling off our eyes and being replaced by Nigerianism. Nigerians are not keen on tales by moonlight. Let him return to America to face his accusers.”

However, a former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has thrown his support behind the embattled CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, saying the Air Peace CEO was a profoundly good man, and was not a rogue or a fraudster.

Fani-Kayode made this known via his verified twitter handle where he said that Allen Onyema was a patriot.

The former aviation minister said that he believes Onyeam will weather the storm.

“An indictment is not a conviction until proven by a law court. I have no doubt that he will weather this storm and will be vindicated in the end,” he says

Reacting, the Arewa Consultative Youth Forum (ACF), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Yoruba Council of Youths and the Ijaw Youth Council have urged the Federal Government to urgently intervene and approach the matter diplomatically.

In a statement jointly issued under the aegis of Nigerian Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders Forum (NENYLF), the coalition said much as Nigerians would not object to any legal action in any court in the world, it would be wrong to allow Onyema to be brought down without clear evidence of joint investigations between the US law enforcement agencies and their Nigerian counterpart to determine the claims.

In the statement jointly signed by its Chairman and Deputy, Alhaji Yerima Shetimma and Okechukwu Isiguzoro, respectively, among others, the NENYLF said it suspects a high-level conspiracy in the matter.

The statement read, “Much as Nigerians will not object a legal action by any court in the world, we will never, ever fold our arms akimbo and watch helplessly and hopelessly as one of our finest is being coerced and pulled down in broad daylight, without an iota of any subsisting clear evidence from a joint investigation between the US law enforcement agencies and Nigeria counterparts to determine the veracity of the claims before unleashing this dreadful move, deliberately aimed at tainting the image of Onyema.

“We would like to draw the attention of his Nigeria business rivals in the aviation sector, that we suspect high-level complicity and conspiracy theory by some of his sworn enemies working hand-in-hand with their American partners to destroy Onyema’s Air Peace Airline and other investments.

“Consequently we shall explore all available legitimate legal means in defending one of the most exemplary Nigerian and ambassador of peace and uncommon investor; hence Mr Onyema deserves our unflinching supports.

“We call on fellow Nigerians, leaders of thoughts and civil society organisations in the country to rise to this new judicial brigandage designed to destroy our own in a foreign land.”

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has waded into the $44.9 million wire fraud and money laundering case against Air Peace Chief Executive, Allen Ifechukwu Nathan Onyema hours after his indictment in the United States.

The EFCC, it was learnt, last Saturday, raised what sources referred to as a “special panel” to investigate the matter shortly after receiving the charges against Onyema.

Onyema was indicted along with his finance officer, Ejiroghene Eghagha, by the US Department of Justice (DoJ).

They were accused of “moving more than $20million from Nigeria through some United States banks in a scheme involving false documents based on the purchase of airplanes.”

Eghagha, who is the international airline’s Chief of Administration and Finance, was also accused of bank fraud and committing aggravated identity theft in connection with the scheme.

The EFCC is also investigating two Nigerian banks for allegedly facilitating the transfer of the money to the US and processing letters of credit to buy planes for Air Peace.

The probe, it was gathered, would cover the activities and inflows into the accounts of four non-governmental organisations (NGOs) /non-profit groups sponsored by Onyema.

They are Foundation for Ethnic Harmony, International Centre for Non-Violence and Peace Development, All-Time Peace Media Communications Limited and Every Child Limited.

The US government is seeking the forfeiture of $14,246,536.6million left in some accounts linked with Onyema in the US and Canada.

The funds comprise $4,017,852.51 in JP Morgan Chase Bank in the US and $4,593,842.05 and $5,634,842.04 in the Bank of Montreal, Canada.

One of the legs of the EFCC probe is to ascertain whether Onyema is fronting for some politically exposed persons in the country.

A source said: “Upon the receipt of the charges, the EFCC chairman raised a team to probe the allegations against Onyema and Eghagha, who were prominently mentioned in the indictment charges by the United States Government.

“The EFCC team is working on what I may term the ‘Nigerian components’ of the indictment including suspicious huge transfer of funds abroad, alleged abuse of letters of credit and money laundering.

“In fact, the Acting EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, directed the team members to work round the clock at the weekend because it is a case we must work on with speed.

“We are also interested in the roles played by two banks in the country including one that has been on our radar for a while for money laundering. This same bank was implicated in the $115million poll bribery scam in 2015 for which former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke is wanted for trial.

“We need to act because in the indictment, the US indicated its plans to freeze some funds linked with Onyema in some accounts within and outside its jurisdiction. It is standard practice to have collaboration with sister organisations all over the world. We cannot wait till the last minutes before playing our roles.”