PHIAUsers Want FG To Commission Arrival Terminal Building

Sequel to the completion of the arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, users of the airport have called on the Federal Government to commission the building and make it available for use.

They also called on the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to expedite action on the commissioning of the arrival terminal building, since the interior work has been completed.

Some of the airport users who spoke to The Tide in separate interviews, expressed displeasure over the continual non-use of the building even when it has been completed.

Expressing his opinion on the issue, a regular traveller at the airport, Hon. Chima Ezekiel, lamented that passengers were exposed to hardship at the airport domestic wing due to delay in construction of the arrival terminal building.

He noted that it took more than seven years to complete the terminal.

“I do not understand why it is like this in Port Harcourt Airport, whereas, other airports in Nigeria which are not even international are comfortable with terminal buildings”, he said.

Also speaking, a business owner at the airport, Barr.(Mrs) Choice Eze, lamented that the departure terminal building where business is located, had become so congested since the airport management demolished the trampolines used as temporary arrival terminal and asked the occupants to move to the departure terminal.

“Let the Federal Government do something faster to commission the newly completed arrival terminal building, so that things can balance well, and Port Harcourt airport domestic wing should look like others”, she said.

Meanwhile, Madam Elizabeth Abudu, a staff of one of the airlines at the airport, has attributed the delay in the commissioning and use of the arrival terminal building to the recent approval of perimeter fencing of the airport by the National Assembly.

In her view, the Federal Government might want to delay the commissioning to enable the perimeter fencing go along with it.

Our correspondent reports that since the completion of the new arrival terminal building at the domestic wing of the Port Harcourt International Airport, it has not been put to use because it has not been commissioned.

By: Corlins Walter