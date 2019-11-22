Foundation Begins Skills Training For 600 Rivers Women

A non-governmental organisation, the Elizabeth Jack-Rich Aid Foundation has begun a skills training for 600 women in Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta as part of efforts to empower and take them out of the streets.

This came as the foundation in partnership with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Belema Oil Venture and Belema Aid Foundation said it has flagged off entrepreneurship training and economic empowerment program for over 1,100 women from different part of the country.

The foundation said the scheme was flagged off in Abuja Monday 11th of November with 500 beneficiaries covering indigent persons from the federal capital territory and the Northern region.

The 600 beneficiaries covering local communities in Rivers state and other parts of the Niger Delta would undergoing two weeks training in fish farming, poultry, catering, computer appreciation, hair dressing, make-up, beed-making, designs, leather work and hand crafts according to the founder of the Elizabeth Aid Foundation, Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich.

Elizabeth Jack-Rich said the program is aim at eradicating poverty and taking women off the street, noting that the empowerment of a woman translate to a family and a nation at large.

“The importance is to eradicate poverty in our society. We all know that when you empower a woman, you have empowered the family, a nation, community and the world at large. Empowering women is the goal for us to end poverty in the world.

“The drive behind this is to make sure I take off every woman off the street and that is the main goal and motivation to take off as many people as we can off the street because as we all know in Nigeria we have one of the highest poverty rating in the world.

“So, we do our best to take off as many poor people off the streets,” she stated, just as she advice the beneficiaries to be focused on their training and be ready to empower others after benefitting from the skills which she describe as ‘life-changing opportunities’.

According to them, “My advice to them would be for them to focus on their training and when they get empowered they should distinguish themselves in the right way and also use their platform to empower other women out there.”

On what the foundation is planning for next year, she said, “In 2020, we are looking at much greater things, we are looking at much bigger things and a bigger picture of what we have now. We are looking at about 5, 000 women in the three quarters of the year,” Elizabeth Jack-Rich promised,

Earlier in his remarks, the Founder and President of Belema Oil Producing Limited, Jack-Rich Tein Jnr, who was represented at the event by the company’s Managing Director, Pedro Diaz said the programme is aimed at making the women financially independent and self-reliant.

By: Dennis Naku