Eguma Savours Rivers United’s First Win Says It Has Boosted Players’ Confidence

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare says the issue of contract extension for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr lies with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The minister gave the clarification on Wednesday in Abuja at a brief meeting with Rohr before dashing for the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa.

Tide sports source reports that the media have been washed with news of a log jam on the extension of the coach’s contract.

Rohr’s current contract expires in June 2020 which will fall to the middle of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

Dare, however, stressed that the ministry would continue to give the coach all the necessary support as the NFF finalises its meeting on the contract talks.

“The issue of contract with Rohr will be best handled by the NFF, I understand the need to work the fine lines.

“I understand there is a contractual arrangement with the NFF, I will allow the NFF to work through its process, “ the minister said.

Dare charged the coach not to be distracted but intensify efforts to take Nigerian football to the pinnacle.

“Are we happy about where our football is at the moment, not exactly but we know there’s an ongoing process that we make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process”,he added.

He tasked the coach on working with stakeholders to develop the Nigeria Professional League (NPL) in line with international best practice.

“ More importantly your knowledge and support for the domestic league will be very important because you can share your experience with our local coaches, “ the minister said.

Earlier, Rohr congratulated the minister on his appointment and efforts to reposition Nigerian sports.

He pledged to work more closely with the minister going forward as the Super Eagles strive to pick the AFCON 2021 ticket.

High point of the event was the presentation of an autographed Super Eagles jersey by the coach to the minister.

Nigeria currently top group L of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with six maximum points ahead of Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho