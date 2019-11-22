Niger Delta
Coalition Urges Buhari To Inaugurate NDDC Board
A Coalition of Niger Delta groups on Wednesday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to inaugurate the governing board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) following confirmation of the nominees by the Senate.
The National Coordinator of the Coalition, Mr Jator Abido, made the call at Unity Fountain, Abuja during a solidarity match by the leadership of the Niger Delta Youth Council (NDYC), National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators and other relevant stakeholders at the Presidential Villa.
It would be recalled that few months ago, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, had inaugurated an interim management team against the team whose names were submitted to the National Assembly by the President for screening. Abido, who was reading a position paper jointly signed by leadership of the Niger Delta groups, described the inauguration of an NDDC Interim Management Committee by Akpabio as illegal and alien to the NDDC establishment Act.
“Our collective decision to embark on a solidarity march to the Presidential Villa is to engage with relevant government officials and to also state our request that the recently confirmed NDDC Board should be inaugurated immediately by the President.
“The Senate few weeks ago concluded the screening and confirmation of the presidential nominees to the NDDC Board. The highlight of the exercise was the advice by the Senate, urging members of the new Board to assume duties immediately.
The implication of the Senate pronouncement is that the illegal interim management committee inaugurated by Akpabio, has been shut down permanently. This conclusion derives from provisions of the NDDC Act.
“The NDDC Act 2000 in section 1(1) establishes the Commission while section 2(1)(c) creates a Governing Board to oversee and run the affairs of the Commission which only the President has power to appoint and inaugurate after the screening and confirmation by the Senate as contained in section 2(2)(a) of the Act.
“At best, in the discharge of its duties and functions, the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs only has a responsibility to liaise with the NDDC board in order to avoid duplication wherever their functions overlap. No more no less!
“It is therefore legally and morally wrong for the minister to inaugurate a committee to oversee the board,” the National coordinator said.
According to him, the Coalition is looking forward to timely intervention of the President.(NAN)
Niger Delta
INEC Hails Bayelsans Over Peaceful Guber Poll
The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), yesterday, praised Bayelsa State citizens over the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s elections.
INEC National Commissioner for Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo State Mrs May Agbamuche Ndoh, gave the commendation when she presented certificate of return to All Progressives Congress guber candidate(APC), David Lyon, and his deputy at Yenagoa on Thursday.
Also, certificate of return was presented to candidate of the APC for the Brass Constituency 1, Charles Daniel.
Mrs Agbamuche said , “ I am particularly delighted that the elections were peaceful and violent free and I want to keep this up in future elections”.
She also commended the security agencies for the effort they made to ensure the polls were peaceful and smooth.
Earlier, Resident Electoral Commissioner for Bayelsa , Pastor Monday Udoh, said the presentation of the certificates of return market the climax of the elections which preparation began sometime in May this year. He said, “ though there was serious apprehension over electoral violence, thuggery and malpractices, we are happy that for the first time nothing of such happened.
Shortly after receiving his certificate of return, Mr Lyon assured that his administration will not fail Bayelsans.
He said, “ we have signed a contract with Bayelsa and that contract is to develop Bayelsa State and bring peace so that investors will come.”
The incoming governor urged the people of the state to support in the quest to develop the state.
Niger Delta
New CP Promises To Curb Criminality
The new Cross Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Nkereuwem A. Akpan, has assumed duty in the State.
He took over from Austin Agbonlahor, who was promoted to AIG. Akpan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science from the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
In an interactive session with journalists in his office in Calabar, the new commissioner said that one of his cardinal objectives was to curb the activities of criminals in the state.
He said he will encourage community policing. “I will encourage town hall meetings, wards to local government area meetings, area commands, traditional rulers, heads of communities, etc to support the police.
“These groups can trace the origin of crimes and criminal hideouts”, he said, and called on journalists and various groups to join hands with the police in the area of giving timely information that can help the police to curb criminal activities in the state.
Akpan regretted that because the value systems have been eroded so badly, the society no longer checks youth’s activities. He called on parents to educate and check the activities of their wards, particularly during this yuletide season so as to reduce all sorts of vices.
He advised criminals to keep off Cross River State because according to him, he will trace them to all nooks and crannies of the state.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
National Library Moves To Promote Reading Culture
The National Library of Nigeria, in partnership with Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State recently held an awareness programme aimed at promoting reading culture in Omoku, headquarters of the council. The programme with the theme, “ Reading, a Tool for Empowering the Vulnerable”, took place at Krisdera Hotel and attracted dignitaries from different walks of life.
A paper by Prof Blessing Ahiazu noted that lack of interest among Nigerians in reading was worst among the rural dwellers where there where no libraries and low access to reading materials.
According to the paper , ” from the young to adults, the quest for material wealth continues to dominate their attention rather than desire for knowledge, without realising that reading is a source of wealth creation “.
She stressed the need to make establishment of public libraries compulsory in schools and communities.
The National Librarian, Prof Lenrie Aina, said the problem of poor reading culture cuts across all social strata of Nigerian society and that semi-urban communities and custodial centres fell within the vulnerable category.
Aina stated that the aim of the programme was to sensitise the target groups to imbibe the culture of premises.
Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council, Hon Victor Odili, expressed delight at the event and commended organisers for the opportunity given to the people of the area.
The Council boss, who was represented by the Council Secretary, Dr Innocent Osam, supported the programme by giving out the former Eco Bank premises which he said has been renovated and ready for use.
He particularly praised the dogged efforts of Prof Blessing Ahiazu in improving readership and urged all lovers of knowledge to support her.
Highpoint of the event was the presentation of variety of books to encourage readership in the locality.
By: Chris Oluoh
