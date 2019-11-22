Alumni Association Promises To Give Members’ Welfare Priority

The National Library of Nigeria, in partnership with Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State recently held an awareness programme aimed at promoting reading culture in Omoku, headquarters of the council. The programme with the theme, “ Reading, a Tool for Empowering the Vulnerable”, took place at Krisdera Hotel and attracted dignitaries from different walks of life.

A paper by Prof Blessing Ahiazu noted that lack of interest among Nigerians in reading was worst among the rural dwellers where there where no libraries and low access to reading materials.

According to the paper , ” from the young to adults, the quest for material wealth continues to dominate their attention rather than desire for knowledge, without realising that reading is a source of wealth creation “.

She stressed the need to make establishment of public libraries compulsory in schools and communities.

The National Librarian, Prof Lenrie Aina, said the problem of poor reading culture cuts across all social strata of Nigerian society and that semi-urban communities and custodial centres fell within the vulnerable category.

Aina stated that the aim of the programme was to sensitise the target groups to imbibe the culture of premises.

Chairman of Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Council, Hon Victor Odili, expressed delight at the event and commended organisers for the opportunity given to the people of the area.

The Council boss, who was represented by the Council Secretary, Dr Innocent Osam, supported the programme by giving out the former Eco Bank premises which he said has been renovated and ready for use.

He particularly praised the dogged efforts of Prof Blessing Ahiazu in improving readership and urged all lovers of knowledge to support her.

Highpoint of the event was the presentation of variety of books to encourage readership in the locality.

By: Chris Oluoh