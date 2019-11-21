Sports
SWAN President Urges Athletes To Aspire Higher
The President, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria(SWAN), Honour Sirawoo, has charged athletes and team players in Yobe State to aspire beyond the state in their chosen sports.
He gave the charge in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, shortly after inspecting facilities at the August 27 Stadium, where he addressed athletes preparing for international championship among others as part of activities marking his two-day official visit to the state.
Sirawoo, who appreciated the level of engagements of young talents in the sports development architecture of the state said with determination, their dreams of becoming great players could be achieved.
He told the athletes that sports have gone beyond recreation to become a money-spinning venture, which if properly harnessed will reduce youth restiveness in the society.
“Sports is now a serious business, if you do it well, you will attract wealth, you will attract respect to your people, you will serve as a model to others and be useful to society,” the nation’s number one sports journalist said.
The SWAN President, who charged members of the association in the state to be proactive, equally called on the government to upgrade facilities at the August 27 Stadium to expand the frontiers of sports in Yobe State.
He urged SWAN members to close ranks with a view to growing the association to greater heights, emphasising the need for training and adherence to the statute.
During the visit, Sirawoo met with the state female hockey team preparing to represent Nigeria in an international hockey championship in Egypt, Yobe Desert feeder team, para soccer team basketball players, inspected the VIP lounge and gymnasium in the stadium.
The visit continues with a courtesy call on the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman II, who is a strong supporter of Sports and SWAN in Yobe State.
Sports
National Volleyball League: NCS Vows To Defend Title
Defending champion, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has vowed to retain its title in both male and female categories at the National Volleyball Premier League slated for between November 21 and December 1 in Abuja.
Head Coach of the male NCS team, Eric Kefas disclosed this while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja.
Tidesports source gathered that the league is scheduled for Indoor Sports Hall, Package B of Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
Kefas said both NCS male and female teams had been training and fine tuning their strategies to retain the title.
“We have prepared both teams very well and we are ready to go all the way in the competition.
“We want to be steps above other teams as we are ready to do NCS proud at the end of the tournament,” he said.
He said the teams were prepared and well motivated against upsets and surprises during the 10-day competition.
Captain of the team, Isaac Geofrey, said they were mentally and physical ready for the tournament.
“We have been in camp for the last three weeks preparing for the league, we are not afraid of any team, we will be going all out to defend our title both in the male and the female categories,” he said.
The Secretary General, NCS Sports Unit, Samuel Onikeku, said they had set a continental ticket target for the teams, adding that the teams were well motivated to attain the target.
“We have motivated the teams in terms of welfare, all thanks to NCS Comptroller General Hameed Ali, we have also asked them to retain their title and pick continental tickets,” he said.
Meanwhile, that eight male teams and seven female teams would vie for honours in the competition with the match fixtures slated for Friday.
The male teams include NCS, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), police, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kano Pillars, Plateau Rocks, UCEM and Famous spiders.
The female teams are- NCS, NSCDC, NIS, COAS-Army, Benue Queens, Delta Force and Kada Emeralds.
Sports
Violence Taints Nasarawa, Plateau Utd Draw
Hosts Nasarawa United Football Club and Plateau United Football Club of Jos on Wednesday in Lafia ended their Match Day 4 clash 1-1, with an orgy of violence trailing the game.
After the game at the Lafia Township Stadium, the Match Commissioner, Referee and the two Assistant Referees were among those who suffered attacks.
Also, Bala Nikyu, the Head Coach of Nasarawa United, was among victims of the attacks instigated by fans who felt that the match had been poorly officiated.
Players and officials of Plateau United FC were forced into the middle of the pitch till police reinforcements were in place to ensure their safety out of the stadium.
Tidesports gathered that even before the end of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture, tension had heightened in the spectators stands.
There was an agitation among the home club fans about the club’s poor performance since the beginning of the new season, and a good result was needed to douse tension.
When Nasarawa United’s Anas Yusuf scored in the 43rd minute, it seemed possible the home side would record their first win of the season.
But a glancing header by Mustapha Ibrahim made it 1-1 in the 54th minute to change the match’s complexion and for the fans to begin to express their frustration verbally.
The situation got worse with centre referee Bashir Salihu’s decision to overlook a tackle on a Nasarawa United player in their opponents’ penalty area late during the game.
The angry home fans were then joined by other fans who trooped into the stadium after the match ended, throwing stones, chairs and other objects at the referees.
It was during the attack on the match officials that an object hit the head of Nikyu, who was then quickly attended to by the club’s medical team.
In a reaction, Eche Amos, the Media Officer of Nasarawa United, who expressed sadness over the incident, blamed poor officiating for the violent melee.
Sports
Rohr’s Contract Extension Lies With NFF-Dare
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare says the issue of contract extension for Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr lies with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The minister gave the clarification on Wednesday in Abuja at a brief meeting with Rohr before dashing for the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the presidential villa.
Tide sports source reports that the media have been washed with news of a log jam on the extension of the coach’s contract.
Rohr’s current contract expires in June 2020 which will fall to the middle of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.
Dare, however, stressed that the ministry would continue to give the coach all the necessary support as the NFF finalises its meeting on the contract talks.
“The issue of contract with Rohr will be best handled by the NFF, I understand the need to work the fine lines.
“I understand there is a contractual arrangement with the NFF, I will allow the NFF to work through its process, “ the minister said.
Dare charged the coach not to be distracted but intensify efforts to take Nigerian football to the pinnacle.
“Are we happy about where our football is at the moment, not exactly but we know there’s an ongoing process that we make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process”,he added.
He tasked the coach on working with stakeholders to develop the Nigeria Professional League (NPL) in line with international best practice.
“ More importantly your knowledge and support for the domestic league will be very important because you can share your experience with our local coaches, “ the minister said.
Earlier, Rohr congratulated the minister on his appointment and efforts to reposition Nigerian sports.
He pledged to work more closely with the minister going forward as the Super Eagles strive to pick the AFCON 2021 ticket.
High point of the event was the presentation of an autographed Super Eagles jersey by the coach to the minister.
Nigeria currently top group L of the 2021 AFCON qualifiers with six maximum points ahead of Benin Republic, Sierra Leone and Lesotho
