Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas Arrives London For 2019 Miss World Pageant

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Nyekachi Douglas, has just landed in London to represent Nigeria on the international stage at 2019 Miss World pageant taking place in London, and ready to showcase Nigeria to the world

She is waiting for her ride to come take her to the hotel so she could meet the other contestants and rest a while.

Nyekachi who emerged as the winner of the just concluded MBGN pageant in Bayelsa State, will be joining 130 beautiful ladies from all over the world, to contest for the crown.

They will all come together for a three-week festival and the Miss World Final.

Contestants were expected to arrive London on November 20, with the grand final taking place on Saturday, December 14, at Excel, London.