Entertainment
Miss Nigeria, Nyekachi Douglas Arrives London For 2019 Miss World Pageant
The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN), Nyekachi Douglas, has just landed in London to represent Nigeria on the international stage at 2019 Miss World pageant taking place in London, and ready to showcase Nigeria to the world
She is waiting for her ride to come take her to the hotel so she could meet the other contestants and rest a while.
Nyekachi who emerged as the winner of the just concluded MBGN pageant in Bayelsa State, will be joining 130 beautiful ladies from all over the world, to contest for the crown.
They will all come together for a three-week festival and the Miss World Final.
Contestants were expected to arrive London on November 20, with the grand final taking place on Saturday, December 14, at Excel, London.
Entertainment
Grammy 2020: Burna Boy Nominated In ‘Best World Music Album’ Category
After winning the Best International Act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards, Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards
The Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.
The organisers of the Grammy Awards had on Wednesday released the list of artists nominated for the awards with singer and rapper, Lizzo, leading the nomination list in 8 different categories,
Ariana Grande, whose album “thank u, next” missed last year’s Grammy deadline, bagged five nominations this year.
The African giant also bagged a nomination in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category.
Artist like Davido, Banky W, Wizkid and others took to Twitter to congratulate Burna Boy on his nomination.
Entertainment
Olamide Releases New Single, Everyday
YBNL giant, Olamide has released an amazing new single titled “Seven” Every Day, produced by a professional producer, Pheelz.
The song is the official soundtrack of the Movie “SEVEN” directed by Tosin Igho for remote pictures , Nvivo, and Lavida studios, starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Daddy Showkey, Sadiq
Daba, Parick Diabuah, Uche Uwaefuna, Koffi Tha Guru, Orezi, Uzikwendu, Greg Ujefua, Brand Dikeh, and others.
Entertainment
Tiwa Savage Drops Two New Songs, Owo Mi Da, Attention
Tiwa Savage has returned with not one but two new singles, “Owo Mi Da” and “Attention.”
While the tracks were originally slated to drop Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar rushed and released them due to leaks. “You guys couldn’t wait na so my songs don leak o …. FUCK IT OUT NOW,” Tiwa wrote on her social pages.
The addictive and upbeat “Owo Mi Da” was co-written by fellow Nigerian hitmaker, Olamide and produced by Pheelz.
The smoother “Attention” is a song aimed at a man who isn’t taking enough notice of his woman. “ I guarantee all the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word,” Tiwa wrote about the track. It was produced by Blaqjerzee.
Tiwa Savage has been having a standout year as she’s dropped the massive song “49-99,” snatched a global deal with Universal Music Group, and been featured in Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
