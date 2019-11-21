Entertainment
KON Cultural Festival: Monarch Hails WYF
The Traditional Ruler and Amanyanabo of Ancient Ele Kingdom in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State, King Felix Tamunoseipiriala Okuru, (Apina VII) has given kudos to the Wakirike Youth Federation (WYF) for their initiative to organise KON Cultural Festival aimed at reviving the rich culture and tradition of the people.
King Okuru made the commendation when the Chairman of WYF Joint Planning Committee, Boma Rowland Kinabere and his team paid him a courtesy visit to solicit for his total support at his Palace in Port Harcourt.
The Monarch frowned that most sons and daughters of Wakirike extraction could not speak their mothers tongue, swim, pull canoe, fish or even appreciate the rich culture of the people, adding that the occupations of the fore- bearers should not be forgotten as that was what they used in the upbringing of their children.
According to him, the inclusion of fishing exhibition as part of the festival is a right step in the right direction as the occupation is fast eroding, stressing that right from when he was a youth at Ele community till now, he never relented in fishing and called on all sons and daughters of Wakirike ethnic nationality to take it as a challenge and be proud of their cultural heritage.
King Okuru, Apina VII however expressed dismay over the environmental pollution of the waters which had been a major challenge to fishing occupation, because it had damaged the aqua-system of the people and called on those who indulged in the illegal bunkering activities to desist forthwith in order to enable the fishermen and women carry out their trade without much stress.
In their separate speeches, the Chairman, Joint Planning Committee, who is also the Vice President of WYF, Boma Rowland Kinabere and the Auditor, Amina George thanked King Felix Okuru Apina VII for his interest towards the festival and that despite his exalted position, he had practically shown that he is a typical fisherman and prayed God to continue to guideand give him wisdom for a remarkable and successful reign so that Ele Kingdom would be peaceful land.
Entertainment
Grammy 2020: Burna Boy Nominated In ‘Best World Music Album’ Category
After winning the Best International Act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards, Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards
The Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.
The organisers of the Grammy Awards had on Wednesday released the list of artists nominated for the awards with singer and rapper, Lizzo, leading the nomination list in 8 different categories,
Ariana Grande, whose album “thank u, next” missed last year’s Grammy deadline, bagged five nominations this year.
The African giant also bagged a nomination in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category.
Artist like Davido, Banky W, Wizkid and others took to Twitter to congratulate Burna Boy on his nomination.
Entertainment
Olamide Releases New Single, Everyday
YBNL giant, Olamide has released an amazing new single titled “Seven” Every Day, produced by a professional producer, Pheelz.
The song is the official soundtrack of the Movie “SEVEN” directed by Tosin Igho for remote pictures , Nvivo, and Lavida studios, starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Daddy Showkey, Sadiq
Daba, Parick Diabuah, Uche Uwaefuna, Koffi Tha Guru, Orezi, Uzikwendu, Greg Ujefua, Brand Dikeh, and others.
Entertainment
Tiwa Savage Drops Two New Songs, Owo Mi Da, Attention
Tiwa Savage has returned with not one but two new singles, “Owo Mi Da” and “Attention.”
While the tracks were originally slated to drop Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar rushed and released them due to leaks. “You guys couldn’t wait na so my songs don leak o …. FUCK IT OUT NOW,” Tiwa wrote on her social pages.
The addictive and upbeat “Owo Mi Da” was co-written by fellow Nigerian hitmaker, Olamide and produced by Pheelz.
The smoother “Attention” is a song aimed at a man who isn’t taking enough notice of his woman. “ I guarantee all the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word,” Tiwa wrote about the track. It was produced by Blaqjerzee.
Tiwa Savage has been having a standout year as she’s dropped the massive song “49-99,” snatched a global deal with Universal Music Group, and been featured in Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
