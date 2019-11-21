Entertainment
Filmmaker, Charles Novia Set To Launch TV Channel
Filmmaker and film critic, Charles Novia is set to launch his first TV station, Teens Africa TV.
Charles Novia, a popular film critic, and filmmaker has become the first Nigerian to own a TV channel solely dedicated to teenagers.
Teen Africa TV, according to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia, is a new and exciting niche televise
“There’s nothing like this and we are building the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa. Our programming has the best of original content in talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events. We are creating the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of original content on the channel. ,” Novia said in a press statement.
The ‘Alan Poza’ director also noted that the teen channel is projected to launch in the United States of America in the next two years.
Teen Africa is officially the first TV channel in Nigeria solely dedicated to promote and inspire Teenagers in Africa and beyond.
It is earmarked on pre-teens and teenagers within the ages 13-19 and also young adults and families.
Novia described it as “a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for Teenagers in the African Broadcast Space”.
He said that the channel will run round the clock as soon as it is fully launched on December 1, 2019.
Entertainment
Grammy 2020: Burna Boy Nominated In ‘Best World Music Album’ Category
After winning the Best International Act in 2019 at the 19th BET Awards, Burna Boy has been nominated for the 2020 Grammy Awards
The Nigerian Afro-fusion singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made the list of nominees for 2020 Grammy Awards.
The organisers of the Grammy Awards had on Wednesday released the list of artists nominated for the awards with singer and rapper, Lizzo, leading the nomination list in 8 different categories,
Ariana Grande, whose album “thank u, next” missed last year’s Grammy deadline, bagged five nominations this year.
The African giant also bagged a nomination in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category.
Artist like Davido, Banky W, Wizkid and others took to Twitter to congratulate Burna Boy on his nomination.
Entertainment
Olamide Releases New Single, Everyday
YBNL giant, Olamide has released an amazing new single titled “Seven” Every Day, produced by a professional producer, Pheelz.
The song is the official soundtrack of the Movie “SEVEN” directed by Tosin Igho for remote pictures , Nvivo, and Lavida studios, starring Richard Mofe Damijo, Bimbo Manuel, Efa Iwara, Daddy Showkey, Sadiq
Daba, Parick Diabuah, Uche Uwaefuna, Koffi Tha Guru, Orezi, Uzikwendu, Greg Ujefua, Brand Dikeh, and others.
Entertainment
Tiwa Savage Drops Two New Songs, Owo Mi Da, Attention
Tiwa Savage has returned with not one but two new singles, “Owo Mi Da” and “Attention.”
While the tracks were originally slated to drop Wednesday, the Nigerian superstar rushed and released them due to leaks. “You guys couldn’t wait na so my songs don leak o …. FUCK IT OUT NOW,” Tiwa wrote on her social pages.
The addictive and upbeat “Owo Mi Da” was co-written by fellow Nigerian hitmaker, Olamide and produced by Pheelz.
The smoother “Attention” is a song aimed at a man who isn’t taking enough notice of his woman. “ I guarantee all the ladies will know the lyrics to this one word for word,” Tiwa wrote about the track. It was produced by Blaqjerzee.
Tiwa Savage has been having a standout year as she’s dropped the massive song “49-99,” snatched a global deal with Universal Music Group, and been featured in Beyoncé’s Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
