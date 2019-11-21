Filmmaker, Charles Novia Set To Launch TV Channel

Filmmaker and film critic, Charles Novia is set to launch his first TV station, Teens Africa TV.

Charles Novia, a popular film critic, and filmmaker has become the first Nigerian to own a TV channel solely dedicated to teenagers.

Teen Africa TV, according to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia, is a new and exciting niche televise

“There’s nothing like this and we are building the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa. Our programming has the best of original content in talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events. We are creating the biggest content library and resource for teenagers across Africa and we have the best of original content on the channel. ,” Novia said in a press statement.

The ‘Alan Poza’ director also noted that the teen channel is projected to launch in the United States of America in the next two years.

Teen Africa is officially the first TV channel in Nigeria solely dedicated to promote and inspire Teenagers in Africa and beyond.

It is earmarked on pre-teens and teenagers within the ages 13-19 and also young adults and families.

Novia described it as “a new and exciting niche television channel poised to be the first platform for Teenagers in the African Broadcast Space”.

He said that the channel will run round the clock as soon as it is fully launched on December 1, 2019.

Teen Africa is officially the first TV channel in Nigeria solely dedicated to promote and inspire Teenagers in Africa and beyond.