Women
CENGOs Seek End To Gender-Based Violence
The Coalition of Eastern Non-Governmental Organizations (CENGOs), Rivers State, has called for an end to gender-based violence in Nigeria. This took pkace in a media roundtable discussion held in Port Harcourt, recently, by the NGO, to mark this year’s United Nations (UN) Women 16 Days of activism to end the increase in gender-based violence.
The CENGOs Rivers State Coordinator, Barr. Dumka David, who was represented by a member of CENGOs, Pastor James Chukwu stated that in line with the UN women as well as this year’s theme: “Generation Equality: Stands Against Rape,” CENGOs is doing a Step-It-Up Campaign to commemorate this year’s 16 Days of activism to put an end to Gender-based violence in the state and country at large.
The State Coordinator explained that the purpose of the media roundtable discussion and Step-It-Up Campaign is to ensure the media, parents, law makers, religious and traditional institutions, among others in the society, is properly informed on the rising spate of rape and gender-based violence in the society. He added that by so doing, everyone would collectively join forces to advocate for a society free of gender-based violence.
She outlined part of CENGOs’ activities to mark the event, to include; the training of secondary school teachers, counselors and students, so they would in turn become Peer Educator Trainers (PETs) on sexual and reproductive health right in their various schools .
In an interview with The Tide, the CENGOs Rivers State programme officer, Franklyn Nelson, described gender-based violence as violence directed against a person because of their gender, adding that both women and men experience gender-based violence, but the majority of victims are women, girls and boys.
He noted that gender-based violence is inflicted on women and girls by men, saying that it highlights the fact that many forms of violence against women and girls are rooted in power inequalities between men and women.
Meanwhile, the programme officer had said that the media stands as a powerful tool in sensitizing the public whenever things are not going on well in the society.
He therefore, called for ambassadors in the advocacy for the reduction of gender-based violence, was mandatory for all to pass the message that sexual violence against anybody was violence against the law, hence must not be treated with levity.
Nelson said that the essence of the event was to create awareness and advocate for the reduction of gender-based violence in homes, schools, communities and public places, among others, as well as advocating for sexual and reproductive health right, while calling on other NGOs to advocate for the reduction of gender-based violence in the society.
The state programme officer also explained that CENGOs is currently working with five schools in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, where teachers, counselors and students are being trained so they could in turn train students to become peer educators, thereby forming PET clubs in secondary schools to ensure gender-based violence is realistically reduced in the society.
“We want to achieve a situation whereby students in secondary schools are able to build the capacities of others on sexual reproductive health right. Some of the schools include: Government Comprehensve Secondary School, Borikiri, Model Girls Secondary School, Rumueme, Community Secondary School, Nkpolu and Community Secondary School, Amadi-Ama, among others.”
He blamed parents for the escalation of rape and gender-based violence as their silence had helped in promoting the spread of rape and gender-based violence in the society. According to him, “The only thing needed for evil men to continue their evil act, is when good people keep quiet which is simply telling perpetrators to go ahead and molest our children.”
He revealed that there were laws backing women, who are victims of rape and thereby called on parents to break the silence over rape victims by exposing these evil perpetrators as continuous silence only exposes innocent ones to continuous molestation, while perpetrators go scot-free with their evil acts and continue to spread it all over in the society.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi & Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Love Makes Everything Beautiful Continued from penultimate edition
After some hours, at down to eat. Koko left the farm to find water and Monday didn’t wait. He opened the flask and began to swallow big lumps of garri. Before Koko came back, the flask was empty. Koko was pained, a few drops of tears stood on her cheeks. He claimed He didn’t know the food was for two. Koko left the farm angrily. I blamed Monday for vexing her, She was my only hope of getting the job done correctly. Monday replied arrogantly, “na my woman, she wan go bring another hoe so we go fast fast do your work. She no fit leave me go, I sabi am”. I didn’t think he was right, half an hour later, I heard grasses rustle under approaching footsteps. I looked up.
I was awestruck. Koko it was, with a hoe!.
“Na me put am belle! I sabi who I keep for house. I be man” he boasted.
Wowed, I sat down to observe her. Koko was sane. Koko was beautiful. Koko was neat. Koko was kind. Koko was humble.
How on earth, did Koko find love for a madman? How did Monday pull this off? I’d only been there a few times, but I have seen decent young men in that village- bike riders, labourers, farmers etc, all sane. And Koko Is Monday’s wife?
Then I noticed the bulge in her tummy. I hadn’t seen it before. Wonders!
I looked at Monday, He was dirty but he was handsome. I imagined his face clean shaved. The sweat that poured down his body as he worked pronounced his abs and chest. Fine shape.
When Monday looked up and found me seated, studying them he accused me of eyeing his wife.
“Oga, no use your fineboy take my woman o” he said. I wasn’t offended, I found it funny, because Koko found it funny.
Oga Monday was a funny man as well.
The man I met was Monday, madness was all I could see but I could see differently now, because of Koko.
We finised the job. I added half his charge to the pay, for Koko. I wanted to make sure he didn’t greedily pocket all, like he did with the food. “Who I go give the money?”
Monday laughed. “Give my wife’, he said. ‘Make she hold am”.
I went home tired, hungry and feeling sickly. But throughout my short journey home, thought of Monday and Koko.
And someone out there still thinks love is not achievable? Someone out there thinks they do not deserve love?
Someone out there is OK with been half loved?
SMH.
You see this thing called love, it knows you. It can find you and it will come straight at you, If you believe.
Life is Love, Love is Life.
Love is beautiful.
William-Jaja wrote from Port Harcourt
‘Women Are Good For The Economy’
A senior figure from the IMF has called for the greater financial inclusion of women in financial institutions across the world, arguing that this would benefit economic performance.
David Lipton, IMF first deputy managing director, told an IMF and International Finance Corporation seminar on Saturday that discrimination is holding women back, from executives in boardrooms to women who seek education, access to financial services and employment opportunities.
He commented: “Many young women aspire to join our institutions from graduate programmes but the behaviour they face during their studies and early careers drives many away from our field. That drains our intellectual capital.”
“Greater diversity, he maintained, means “less group-think and better decision making”.
“Research shows that having more women in leadership positions leads to greater financial stability, lower levels of non-performing loans and higher profits. Banks with a higher share of women on their boards were more stable in 2008, when the global financial crisis hit.”
He noted that nearly one billion of the 1.7 billion people globally without access to banking services are women, but fewer than 20% of bank and supervisory board members across the world are female.
Only 2% of bank chief executives worldwide are women, he added.
Lipton said that, in the world’s financial institutions, Christine Lagarde, IMF managing director, and Kristalina Georgieva, World Bank chief executive were exceptions to the rule of male dominance. While the IMF would be welcoming a third female executive director in a few weeks and its chief economist was a woman it could do much better – only two of its 24-person executive board were women and it had not yet reached its 2020 goal of 30% of management positions filled by women.
He told the delegates: “Women continue to face conscious and unconscious bias—cultural, religious, or just the propensity of men to hire people who are like themselves. In addition, studies have found that women are held to a higher standard of performance—with women of colour facing even bigger obstacles.”
Lipton applauded the American Economic Association for putting in place sanctions against harassment. He said that harassment and violence against women, added an ugly dimension to the problem and that a shockingly large number of women economists having reported being victims of sexual assault.
He commented: “At the economic level, it is very costly in terms of health and services, reduced productivity and lost opportunities. At the organisational level, sexual harassment cuts to the very soul of an institution. This is criminal behaviour we are talking about. I speak for everyone at the IMF when I say that we must confront sexual harassment and stop it.”
Need For Women Centre In Rivers
After many years of work by the United Nations, the International Women’s Year (IWY) was declared in 1975. Further to this, 1976 to 1985 was established as United Nations Decade for Women.
Consistently and committedly, the United Nations kept faith by working towards the improvement of women’s status throughout the world.
The Fourth World Conference on Women in 1995 held in Beijing had its theme, “Action for Equality Development and Peace”. One of its sub-themes was “Looking at the world through the eyes of women”. This theme directed all nations to consider the issues concerning women as very important. Not done with its focus on the persistent depravity of women in many spheres of life, the United Nations brought out the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), in which the third of the eight millennium goals is about promoting gender equality and empowering women.
In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly again formulated another policy not only for the improvement of the status of women but also a host of other areas of human endeavour that are lacking attention. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was therefore, put in place. The SDGs has a collection of 17 global goals set by th.e UN for 2030. It is envisaged to transform our world by the year 2030. Keeping its essence “Goals 5” relates to Gender Equality. This goal specifically directs all nations to achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls.
In order for countries to be able to articulate women’s issues to the benefit of the women and the countries at large, there is the need for WOMEN CENTRES to be built in strategic places in every country, every state and if possible at the local government centres – where the grassroots women could benefit from.
What are the reasons for building Women Centres for women, one may ask? First of all, the United Nations throughout recent times has identified the deprivation of social and economic amenities being witnessed by women all over the world which must be brought to a zero level so as to improve the life of women and children in their care who are the future of any nation. Furthermore, Women Centres afford the women a place they can go to discuss their problems collectively and seek solutions to them.
Women Centres must be all encompassing, integrated to serve myriads of purposes concerning women issues and should be multi-purpose centres – a one-stop-centre which would house skill acquisition centre, where crafts of all sorts will be taught by experts and exhibited for sale to the public at Trade Fairs. This no doubt will bring the needed economic empowerment of women.
Other services the Centre will provide will be care giving to vulnerable women. Therefore, Care-giver training institute,” which will take care of the health issues concerning women such as mental health, fitness, maternal and child-care is advocated. Under this could come some creches where little tots could be cared for during the office hours of their mothers.
A legal unit will be most desired for the legal matters concerning women.
Some of our women lawyers will be handy to lend assistance to indigent women who cannot afford the regular legal fees.
Women have often been neglected in matters of security. Society need to appreciate the fact that since women are not involved in the nation’s security architecture, the issue of security had not been tackled positively. Peace is eluding us daily. A Women Centre must incorporate a-Peace and Conflict Resolution Unit. Women have been known from our history to be good mediators. Our society is losing that half of humanity that could be gainfully employed for peace processes.
An office of Political Empowerment training is very essential. With the near neglect and sometimes tokism being given to women who constitute more than 50% of the electorates in Nigeria by way of their political participation needs a new direction of thought. The Political Empowerment of Women Unit will ease any government of the drudgery of choosing the best women for both appointive and elective positions in the governance of any country. Women are tired of government hand-picking women who more often than not do not align with the ideals of the modern women. Let women choose the women who will represent them in any sphere of endeavour.
The Unit will be responsible for counselling women and girls on their career choice. Accompanying this should be an Informal Adult Education Unit for women who did not have the first chance of having education at their early age – “The Second Chancers” as it is often called, the market women, are targeted for this programme.
Also, Digital Training for Women will be in this compartment.
It will not only be a place where meetings will be held but it will also generate revenue for the Centre, which could be hired for birthdays, marriage, etc.
Another area where revenue could be generated for the Centre is the “Sleep-over” apartments. These are one-room apartments – just like hostels for women and girls who could spend short periods of time when conferences are being held in Port Harcourt. Some parts of this hostel could be given to vulnerable women and girls.
Agricultural Unit also has its place in the Women Centre. Here women who are interested in agriculture could be counselled on which type of agricultural training they would wish to undertake from the process of acquisition of land to production.
A good number of women in Rivers State had made significant input into the development of Rivers State. They need to be celebrated in the various fields they had excelled. A Hall of Fame should be created for such women. This is aimed at inspiring other upcoming women and girls in the society for them to achieve more and be counted. In 1994 late Maryam Babangida commissioned the National Women Centre in Abuja. All States were expected to build same in their States and I know some States have done so but others have not.
The Women Centre which is indeed a multi-purpose one is not only to answer the call to order for the fifth goal of United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) to be instituted in every country, it is also to provide the right environment and resources that will cater for the specific needs of women and give succor to those experiencing different challenges.
Sometime last year the Chief Executive of this State, Chief Nyesom Wike promised to build a Women Centre in Port Harcourt. We hope and believe our amiable Governor will redeem this pledge and the women of Rivers State will eternally be grateful to him.
Thom-Manuel is a former Women Editor of The Tide.
Nimi Thom-Manuel
