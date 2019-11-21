Big Dreams Nigeria Talent Hunt Show Set For Debut

The producer of Nigeria’s blockbuster stage drama, “Hertitude”, Mrs Kesiena Obue, last Wednesday said that the “A list drama would be staged at the National Theatre, Lagos in December.

Obue told a news conference at the VIP Room, National Theatre, Iganmu, that the blockbuster stage drama had received lots of commendation, hence, the need for lovers of drama to enjoy it more.

The Tide source reports that Hertitude is a stage drama weaved on a the woman left behind with three daughters, Kesiena, Rume and Ogor, who struggled to keep the home front through reunion.

The story also screened a series of betrayals that eventually disrupted their already dysfunctional lives in a play that also takes the stage with dance and music.

On the lessons from the drama, the playwright, Obue, who also wrote the blockbuster film, “Lagos Bling”, said the drama depicted all the social categories of life, the high, low and middle class.

“The film, Hertitude, is metaphorical because it takes us round the three classes in the society, the elite, middle and lower and our moral pictures in life.

“When it comes to morality, the society has different standards and many only take sides when one of the morality does not favour them. It is also parental abuse.

“The play dwells so much on parental abuse which most people in the society don’t like to talk about and also the question of immorality which has been exemplified in the play.

“Hertitude is like a smokescreen of what individuals are inside and what they really are inside when people are not there, the real ugliness inside us, our flaws and imperfections,” she said.

Obue said that the drama also depicted a spiritual linkage which many seek ways to deal with so “Hertitude is a drama for all because it has the real lessons of life which many seek for. It is like a spiritual healing for many seeking for help to find their compass.

“The film also tells us about how to find ourselves out different and solutions provided around us which we must be able to decipher if it suits us or not.

“The film, though it has women as principal characters, it is not a feminism storyline but a drama centred on women’s role and their impact in shaping the society,” she said.

It was gathered that Hertitude will be on stage at the Cinema Hall 1, National Theatre from December 14 to December 22. It will also return on December 25, December 28 and December 29 at 5 p.m.

The drama will also be staged on January 1, January 4 and January 5, 2020, while the ticket will be at seven points in Lagos, namely: Ariyatickets. com, africticket. com. Slots shops and others.

“Big Dreams Nigeria” talent hunt show set for de”Big Dreams Nigeria”, a talent hunt show geared towards discovering and developing young talents in acting, music and stand-up comedy across Nigeria, is set to debut”, its organisers said.

According to reports Mr Kingsley Amafibe, Project Director of the Big Dream Nigeria Talent Show project, stated this last Wednesday at a pre-event interactive session in Abuja.

Registration for participation is free, as the initiative is to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry, and thereby reduce unemployment rate.

“Registration will be opened on Nov. 10, for our budding talents in music, acting and comedy nationwide to participate.

“We shall hold auditions in 11 states, including the FCT, Lagos, Jos, Benin, Kaduna, Enugu and Calabar, among other cities across Nigeria.

“A total number of 45 youths, 15 each for acting, music and comedy categories, will be selected for the grand finale in Lagos,” he said.

The Project Director further explained that the 45 selected young talents will be camped. He added that while in camp, professional filmmakers, artistes and other stakeholders will train and share experiences with the young and at the end, movies and music produced by them would be screened.