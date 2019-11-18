S’Eagles Get Defensive Boost Against Lesotho

Nigeria missed out on a chance to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament when they were held 0-0 by South Africa at the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo on Friday.

Unmarked Sunday Faleye wasted a great chance to snatch victory for the Nigerians in the final minute of their last Group B game by heading a cross wide when a goal seem inevitable.

Ivory Coast edged Zambia 1-0 through a goal from Kouadio-Yves Dabila in the other Group B match of the eight-nation qualifying competition.

The final group matches were played simultaneously in the Egyptian capital with all four countries in contention for semi-finals places before the kick-offs.

Ivory Coast (six points) topped the final standings followed by South Africa (five) and they advanced to the semi-finals tomorrow while Nigeria (four) and Zambia (one) headed home.

Impressive Group A winners Egypt will face South Africa at the penultimate stage followed by Ivory Coast against Group A runners-up Ghana.

The semi-finals winners are guaranteed places at the Tokyo Olympics while the losers get a second chance in the third place play-off to fill the third and last African slot.

Egypt has competed at Olympic football tournaments 11 times – a record for an African nation, but have never collected medals.

Ghana will be seeking a seventh appearance, South Africa a third and the Ivory Coast a second at a tournament where Nigeria (1996) and Cameroon (2000) have won gold.

Olympic qualifying is restricted to under-23 footballers, but three ‘over-age’ stars are permitted at the finals.

Meanwhile, Henry Nwosu has called on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to go back to the drawing board after Dream Team VII failed to reach the semi-final of the 2019 Africa U23 Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Imama Amapakabo’s men played out a goalless draw with South Africa in their final Group B game at Al-Salam Stadium on Friday and crashed out in the process.

Nwosu said that it will be unfair to blame the failure on the players and added that the NFF was distracted by the corruption case hanging around their neck affected the Nigerian teams.

“The team did not do well. They did not qualify for Olympic which is our expectation for them,” Nwosu told Tidesports source.

“I believe the corruption case the federation has been battling with affected out teams because if our house is in the order we will be able to make better planning and preparation.

“We need to re-plan and make the system better so that it can work for the players, the coaches and Nigeria will be the better for it.

“We can’t blame the players, they did their best. It is the federation that needs to put their house in order.”