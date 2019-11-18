Oversight Functions Take Centre Stage

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has appealed to the people and residents of Port Harcourt City and its environs to bear with the State Government on the inconveniences they currently face as a result of the massive construction work in the city.

The Governor made the plea in a state-wide broadcast he made Friday night in Government House, Port Harcourt.

He urged the people to see the inconveniences as part of the sacrifices they have to make in the development of the state promising that the projects would be completed within the contract period .

Rivers State Government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has commenced construction of the three flyover bridges he promised people of the state at the inaugural ceremony of his second term administration.

Apart from the three flyover bridges, construction work is going on in parts of the Old and New Government Reserved Areas of Port Harcourt. The city is at present experiencing traffic congestion due to the fact that these massive construction work is going on simultaneously.

However, the Governor assured that his administration and other relevant stakeholders were working out measures to mitigate the impact of the traffic congestion.

Another major event that took place in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week, was the courtesy visit of the Governing Council of the National Youth Service Corps.

At the event held in the Executive Council Chambers, last Friday, the Governor disclosed that the State Government had released the sum of One hundred and thirty-two million naira (N132m) for the payment of monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.

The State Chief Executive also announced the release of fund for the construction of a 5000 capacity auditorium, drainages, 3000 mattresses and 1500 double-bunk beds at the NYSC permanent orientation camp at Nowa in Tai Local Government Area.

He gave assurances that his administration would sustain its support to NYSC in the state to enable corps members serve better .

Leader of the delegation and Acting Chairman of the Council, Mr Binta Muazu, praised the Rivers State Governor for the huge investment his administration has made to the development of NYSC in the state.

She expressed delight at the construction of 5000 capacity amphitheatre ongoing at the permanent orientation camp, donation of SUV to the state director, the regular payment of monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state among others.

She noted that across the nation , Rivers State remained outstanding in terms of support to the NYSC and commended the Governor for his generosity.

Also last week, Governor Wike played host to some high profile visitors in Government House. Among them were the former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, who were in Brick House last Thursday .

Others were the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri who came also last Thursday and the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye who came Friday.

Meetings with the high profile visitors were private as their deliberations were not made known to the Government House Correspondents.

Governor Wike mourned the death of the River’s born Professor of Virology and former Petroleum Minister, Prof. Tam David- West, last week.

Wike noted that the late David-West was an accomplished academician who served the state and the nation well in various capacities and prayed God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Within the week under review, the Governing Council of the Eastern Bar Forum paid a courtesy visit to Governor Wike in Brick House.

The Forum led by its chairman, Long William had lauded the Governor for his huge support to the judiciary and invited him to the forum’s Quarterly meeting holding in Port Harcourt.

By: Chris Oluoh