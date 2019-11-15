Varsity Declares Operation Zero Pothole Embarks On Massive Roads Rehab

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has declared ‘operation zero porthole’ by embarking on massive rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads on campus.

Akpagu who has carved a niche for himself in terms of massive infrastructural development among others in the university has vowed that UNICAL roads will be as smooth as anything before the end of the month.

The hitherto impassable Ring Road by the Faculty of Engineering is wearing a new look having been asphalted and made nylon smooth.

Also, the stretches of roads from the Malabor hostel up to the Chapel of Redemption, and from there to the Faculty of Management Sciences are also being asphalted.

Other roads receiving attention at the moment include the Prof. Ayandele Boulevard and the old Medical College roads. Our interactions with the project supervisors indicates that they are under strict instructions to ensure quality work.

Speaking, the Vice Chancellor said that his administration was committed to improving all aspects of Unical to a world class standard.

He said that the standard of the roads he inherited, some of which have not been maintained since construction no longer suited the rising profile of the University hence the massive rehabilitation.

Akpagu reiterated his commitment to the welfare of staff, Students and the overall objective of making Unical one of the best in Africa and the world.

Timothy Abang, a Student of Engineering described the ongoing rehabilitation as a welcome development adding that the proactivenss of the VC was why many have opined that if it were possible his tenure should be elongated beyond five years.

“We the students and I know some staff share in our sentiments believe that someone like our hardworking VC deserves more than just five years. Recently, a senior friend who graduated six years ago visited Unical and was shocked at the pace of development in such a short period.

“I’m aware that some of the roads since construction have never been maintained. Remember that he started this last semester with the Malabor and Medical School roads. He also opened another road beside Centre for General Studies to give students like us who live in the hostel easy access to the campus. So, everyday, he’s thinking of how to add value to the system and make life better for his students”, he said.

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar