Niger Delta
Controversy Trails $1bn Ogoni Clean-Up Project
A leading international advocacy organisation on environment, Environmental Rights Action (Friends of the Earth), has faulted the ongoing $1billion Ogoni clean-up exercise in the Niger Delta.
It said the lack on seriousness on the part of the government was a major threat to its completion.
The Executive Director of the organisation, Godwin Uyi Ojo, while briefing newsmen, yesterday, said the agency of government handling the project, Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP), was yet to define clear parameters on how it intends to execute the project, despite the availability of over $100million at its disposal.
Ojo called on the National Assembly to step in by directing its relevant committees to provide oversight functions on the clean-up.
He said proper oversight function by the National Assembly will prevent the dissipation of public revenue and stop the eventual failure of the project which was flagged off by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.
He said: “The National Assembly should urgently intervene in the Ogoni clean-up process by directing appropriate committees to provide oversight functions on the clean-up process.
“In particular, unqualified contractors were procured for the clean up, and lacking a robust Key Performance Indicators to measure the quality of remediation.
“National Assembly oversight function will prevent the dissipation of public revenue and at this early stage and halt the drift of HYPREP towards the fate of similar laudable interventions in the Niger Delta that went into private pockets instead of addressing the needs of the people and the environment.
“The National Assembly should adopt the HYPREP.
Niger Delta
Varsity Declares Operation Zero Pothole Embarks On Massive Roads Rehab
The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Zana Akpagu has declared ‘operation zero porthole’ by embarking on massive rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads on campus.
Akpagu who has carved a niche for himself in terms of massive infrastructural development among others in the university has vowed that UNICAL roads will be as smooth as anything before the end of the month.
The hitherto impassable Ring Road by the Faculty of Engineering is wearing a new look having been asphalted and made nylon smooth.
Also, the stretches of roads from the Malabor hostel up to the Chapel of Redemption, and from there to the Faculty of Management Sciences are also being asphalted.
Other roads receiving attention at the moment include the Prof. Ayandele Boulevard and the old Medical College roads. Our interactions with the project supervisors indicates that they are under strict instructions to ensure quality work.
Speaking, the Vice Chancellor said that his administration was committed to improving all aspects of Unical to a world class standard.
He said that the standard of the roads he inherited, some of which have not been maintained since construction no longer suited the rising profile of the University hence the massive rehabilitation.
Akpagu reiterated his commitment to the welfare of staff, Students and the overall objective of making Unical one of the best in Africa and the world.
Timothy Abang, a Student of Engineering described the ongoing rehabilitation as a welcome development adding that the proactivenss of the VC was why many have opined that if it were possible his tenure should be elongated beyond five years.
“We the students and I know some staff share in our sentiments believe that someone like our hardworking VC deserves more than just five years. Recently, a senior friend who graduated six years ago visited Unical and was shocked at the pace of development in such a short period.
“I’m aware that some of the roads since construction have never been maintained. Remember that he started this last semester with the Malabor and Medical School roads. He also opened another road beside Centre for General Studies to give students like us who live in the hostel easy access to the campus. So, everyday, he’s thinking of how to add value to the system and make life better for his students”, he said.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Diabetes: Expert Cautions Patients On Food Intake
In commemoration of this year’s World Diabetes Day celebration, a diabetes expert, Dr Nkiru Nwachukwu, has called on Diabetes patients to moderate food intake in order for them to live long.
Speaking at a one-day seminar organised by the International Association of Lions Clubs District 404-A2, Nigeria in conjunction with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nwachukwu stated that diabetes patients should know that they have equal opportunity to live long as others.
Nwachukwu, who described diabetes as high sugar or glucose in the blood, said in Africa almost all foods contain carbohydrate, hence the need for food consumers to eat moderately.
According to the diabetes expert, there are four levels of Diabetes, namely Type I, Type II, Gestational and Pre-diabetes, noting that people with Type I and Gestational levels are at the dangerous stage.
She therefore, advised such diabetes patients under that category to ensure they take their drugs regularly and do more exercise.
While stating that diabetes is a horrible disease that affects all organs of the body if not properly managed, she said does not mean death.
Also speaking, the Past Region Chairperson, Lion Club Ambassador, Sado Theophilus stated that the club partners with INEC in order to screen diabetes patients so as to have a society free of diabetes.
Theophilus state that Lion Club was a Non-governmental Organisation that sustains its activities through the collective efforts of members, while urging all well-meaning individuals to join the club to better the lives of people in the society.
He stated that one of the core areas the club holds dearly is ensuring that the people world over practice healthy living by doing regular exercises and for those already diagnosed with diabetes to take their drugs regularly.
Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Rivers State, Mr Effanga Oboh, stated that the society has been plagued by many deadly diseases such as diabetes, noting that the screening and lectures presented would reduce the high rate of diabetes cases reported in the society.
The REC, who was represented by the State INEC Secretary, Mr Etim Umoh stated further that diabetes is plaguing people in the world that necessitated the commission is focusing now on the health of its workers and society at large, hence the essence of organizing the free screening, counseling and consultation so that people would have a better understanding about what they should eat and do to stay healthy.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Fraud: Customers Urge Police To Rearrest Estate Developer
Customers of a real estate company, ‘Livelihood Homes Limited’, popularly known as the De-villa are demanding that the police declare the Managing Director of the firm, Felix Nworgu, wanted over alleged fraudulent practices.
The Police said investigation was ongoing to unravel the truth following the alleged selling of lands in Ikwerre Local Government Area to unsuspecting members of the public by an estate developer and owner of the De-Villa.
One of the customers, Micheal Ezedike, who spoke on behalf of others, made the call when they paid a visit to the Rivers State Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt, the State capital yesterday.
Ezedilke alleged that Felix was expected to meet with the State Police Commissioner, Mustapha Dan-Daura, for further interrogation on the land fraud allegation a fortnight ago, but failed to honour the invitation.
According to him, “It is right that the Police would have declared this man wanted before now, knowing fully well what is involved. The question we are asking is that is it when this man travels outside Nigeria or when he runs that they will declare him wanted?
“What about our money? Nobody can tell us he is above the Rivers State Police Command. We are talking about one man here giving us issue. But we cannot take the laws into our hands. This man was arrested by the Police and it is the police that left (released him on bail) this man,” he said.
Speaking to newsmen on the developmnt, spokesperson of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, appealed to those concerned to exercise patient and allow for holistic investigation into the matter.
“Well, as far as we are concerned, the matter is receiving serious attention such that we will not be able to say on air. But I want to assure the victims that is his clients, that they will get justice in the circumstance.
“We have deployed everything in our arsenal to ensure that De-Villa is brought to justice. So we only need the cooperation and understanding of the public, especially the victims.
“”Let them be patient and also compose themselves because this man we have seen may inadvertently penetrate them, break their ranks and then steal the show,” he warned.
By: Dennis Naku
