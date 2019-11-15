Container Traffic At Rivers Port Excites Trailer Drivers

Trailer drivers at the Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt, have expressed happiness at the volume of container traffic at the port over the past three months.

The drivers who were seen in their numbers at the port main gate, yesterday, told The Tide that maritime activities had improved in the port since the assumption of the new Port Manager, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji.

The drivers said members of their association now have consignments to carry from the port to various states of the nation.

Mr Jack Okorafor, a trailer driver who loads consignment from the port to Onitsha, Anambra State, said normalcy had returned to the port just as economic activities are now on the increase.

Okorafor said over 50 trailers were on the queue waiting to carry goods from the port to neighbouring states for sale.

According to him, both importers, terminal operators and license Customs agents are happy doing business at the port, noting that security has also improved at the port complex.

He told The Tide that the problems of sea piracy and theft within the port complex were history, as the management had improved on its security challenges in and around the complex since the inception of the new manager.

“No more attacks on vessel owners and crew members by pirates around the channels to the port, even as the Nigeria Navy and Marine Police patrol the waterways for safety of lives and property”, he said.

Okorafor disclosed that over 10 to 12 vessels berth weekly at the Rivers Port Complex discharging various cargos ranging from frozen fish, bitumen, general containers, AGO, crude and LPFO.

Others products that berth at the port, according to him, include Premium Motor Spirit, bulk malt, bulk wheat, VHS and Naphta.

The excited driver also lauded the port management for its low charge rates on goods coming through the port complex.

He expressed joy at the improved security networks at the port complex and called on the port manager to provide a befitting trailer park for its members.

Okorafor appealed to importers from the South/ East and South/South states to patronise Rivers Port for their importation of goods instead of patronising western ports and spend heavily on charges.

By: Chinedu Wosu