Obuh Sure To Win At Home

Head coach of Akwa United, John Obuh, has said his team will take maximum points at home when they square up against Abia Warriors in one of the rescheduled NPFL fixtures.

The Promise Keepers started the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season with a 1-1 draw against Warriors Wolves in matchday 1 while, Abia Warriors were 2-0 winners against Katsina United.

Coach Obuh, who will be taking charge of Abia Warriors for the first time in front of their fans, has set his sight on getting the three points in their first game at home.

“We hope to have the best possible start, especially as we will be playing at home. Our fans and supporters deserve good result. Victory on Thursday will set us on the right track to achieving our target”.

“This is a new NPFL season and we cannot afford to depend on past records and statistics. We have a match to play, we have prepared very well for it, and I can assure our fans that we will not underrate our opponents and we will not leave any stone unturned.

“My players are ready to play, they are fully aware of how the three points will help our course this season, we believe that we will get it right on Thursday. All we need is the support of our fans,” Coach Obuh revealed.

The last encounter between the two sides ended in a 2-2 draw last season.

While the two teams have met eleven times in the NPFL in which the Promise Keepers recorded two victories, six draws and three defeats.

The match is slated for Thursday at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.