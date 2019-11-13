Business
MOSOP Plans Template On Oil Production In Ogoni
The Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), says it will soon set up a template for discussion around the issue of oil production in Ogoniland.
President of the movement, Mr. Legborsi Saro Pgagbara, who disclosed this at the 24th Ogoni Martyrs Day in Port Harcourt, recently said the resumption of oil production in Ogoniland must involve a broad based discussion with the people.
“Our points remain that any resumption of oil production in Ogoni must involve a broad based discussion with the Ogoni community taking into account that the oil industry and Ogoni had been in dispute and the issues surrounding this dispute have not been settled” he said.
The MOSOP president also stressed the need for the people to find a united platform that will protect their interest.
Also speaking the president of KAGOTE, Dr Peter Mede, said his organisation and MOSOP were working together to advance the common interest of the Ogonis.
Dr Mede also said KAGOTE was in support of the move by the Federal Government to conduct a forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
He said the 24th commemoration marked another milestone in the Ogoni struggle and used the occasion to pass a vote of confidence on the Lgborsi Suro Pgagbara led MOSOP.
The chairman of the occasion and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Professor Ben Naanen, said the Ogonis lost a whole generation to the struggle.
He, however, commended MOSOP for keeping the memories of Ogoni heroes alive.
Business
NCC Reassures On Protection Of Customers
The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) has assured telecommuication consumers that they would continue to get the right value for their money
It also said that it would continue to address challenges in the industry.
The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, gave the assurance at NCC Day at Lagos International Trade Fair Complex, Tafawa Balewa Square.
He said as the regulator of the industry, the commission is aware of the huge responsibilities of safeguarding the interests of all the stakeholders.
Represented by the commission’s Deputy Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Mr. Ismail Adedigba, the NCC boss said the forum was specially organised to strategise with the consumers to seek and proffer solutions to various telecom issues confronting them.
He said: “The NCC as the telecom regulator is aware that this feat of telecom being central to our daily life could not have been achieved without the consumers and as such identifies the consumer as a very important stakeholder in the telecom industry.
“This is evident in the Eight Point Agenda of the commission where the empowerment and protection of the consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services is emphasised.”
Danbatta said the NCC as a regulator has devised ways for subscribers to lodge complaints when they are dissatisfied with the services provided by operators, adding that the commission will also apply appropriate regulatory measures and sanctions against erring service provider.
He said one of the issues affecting telecoms consumers which the commission has proffered solution to is the issue of telemarketing, commonly known as unsolicited text message.
Business
Human Capital Dev, Key To Mining Sector – Minister
The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite says human capital development is key to growing the mining sector.
He said this yesterday in Abuja when he visited the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to inspect some of its facilities.
The minister said developing human capital in the mining sector was necessary to build the right expertise to do things like certification of minerals locally, rather than going to South Africa and other countries to do same.
“If we do certification of minerals here, things will be easier and people can even come from other countries to have their minerals certified in Nigeria.
“Nigeria is a great country, and I am sure we have the resources in terms of human capital, let us train our people so we can achieve this.
“I have no doubt that we can do it, and I know that the NGSA is doing well and I will like us to keep it that way,’’ the minister said.
Adegbite also expressed concern that the engineering profession was currently dominated by men, saying that there was the need to encourage women into the profession.
According to him, girls in universities should be given career talk to encourage them to take to the profession.
The minister also tasked Nigerians on the need to be patriotic and to always have the interest of the country at heart, as this was critical to ensuring its greatness.
“Let us all have Nigeria’s interest first and foremost at heart, if we do that, Nigeria will be greater, and we will all leave peacefully.
“When Nigeria is great, it is able to provide for more.
“All this banditry we are having all over the place is because the growth that Nigeria has experienced has been exclusive, a lot of people had been left behind.
“And when people are left behind, the result is desperation and this had led to banditry, kidnapping and others vices,” he said.
Adegbite charged the management of the agency to feel free to come up with ideas on how to move the agency forward.
The minister also inaugurated the agency’s Mineral Museum and Customer Service Centre.
Earlier, NGSA Director-General Dr Abdulrazaq Garba said the museum was established for the archiving of Nigeria’s scientific breakthroughs and geological heritage.
Garba said the agency‘s geological museums and collections were a great national asset that contributed to culture, research, scientific education and public engagement.
He added that it had also formed an intrinsic part of research carried out in the past and played a key role as a source of evidence in exploration of the nation’s natural resources.
Speaking on the recent persistent earth tremors experienced in parts of the country, especially around Abuja, Garba said proactive measures were being taken to predict, detect and monitor earth movement and earthquake related activities.
According to him, the agency has procured and deployed earthquake monitoring equipment in form of high sensitivity volksmeter II in some parts of Abuja and Kaduna.
The Director General said the agency was collaborating with various institutions both locally and internationally with a view to adding value to its activities.
Business
Contributory Pension: PENCOM Gives Six States Clean Bill
Most states across the six geopolitical zones in the country are yet to fully implement the Federal Government’s Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), a report by the National Pension Commission (PENCOM) has revealed.
According to the report made available to The Tide, yesterday, only six states and the FCT had fully implemented CPS with regular and up-to-date remittance of pension contributions, establishment of pension bureau and enactment of pension law.
The report, signed by PENCOM spokesman, Peter Aghohowa, said that the six states which had fully keyed into the CPS as at September 2019 were Kaduna, Anambra, Ekiti, Ondo, Edo and Delta.
In the North-Cenral Zone, only FCT had established pension bureau and was up-to-date with remittance of pension contributions, while Benue, Kogi and Nasarawa states which had enacted CPS laws had no pension bureaus in place.
Although Niger State established pension bureau, it suspended implementation of the CPS in April 2015 and had since stopped remitting pension contributions, while Kwara and Plateau were yet to enact CPS law.
Five states in the North-East zone, comprising Borno, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba, were yet to commence remittance of pension contributions while Yobe was still operating Defined Benefits Scheme.
Also in North-East Zone, only Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states had enacted CPS laws but none was yet to establish pension bureau.
In the North-West Zone, only Kaduna State had fully implemented CPS with regular and up-to-date remittance of pension contributions, establishment of pension bureau, registration of employees with PFAs and consistent funding of accrued rights with 5 per cent of total monthly bill.
Of all the North-West states, only Katsina neither enacted CPS law nor established pension bureau, while Jigawa and Kebbi which had pension bureaus, were only remitting portions of the pension contributions.
Kano without a pension board was deducting pension contributions under the management of the board of trustees and yet to transfer the pension asset to a licensed pension operator.
In the South-East Zone, PENCOM reports that except for Anambra State which was fully complying with the implementation of the CPS scheme, others such as Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states had not keyed into the scheme.
The Commission said that in the South-West zone, Ekiti and Ondo states were remitting pension contributions, while Ogun and Osun states had huge backlogs. Lagos State did not provide information on its remittance, while Oyo State was yet to commence remittance of pension contributions.
According to PENCOM, all the South West States have, however, enacted CPS laws and established pensions bureaus.
In the South-South, Edo and Delta were up-to-date in their pension contributions, while Rivers and Bayelsa states were lagging behind in remittance of pension contributions.
In Rivers, contributions made under the repealed law were being refunded to exempted employees, while Akwa Ibom and Cross River did not even have a CPS law in place, PENCOM said.
The PENCOM spokesman, however, said that the commission did not release the report to undermine or embarrass any state but to intimate employees on the status of their states in terms of their pension contributions.
“With the information provided, workers can hold their states to do the needful in terms of paying their pension up-to-date to guarantee and protect their retirement,” he said.
According to him, the commission will continue to dialogue with the states to do the needful, as the law that established PENCOM does not empowers it to enforce the implementation on the states.
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Minimum Wage Circular Ready, Labour Confirms
-
News3 days ago
Presidency Flays N-Power Beneficiaries’ Truancy
-
Featured2 days ago
2019/2020 Legal Year: Wike Berates NBA’s Involvement In Politics
-
News2 days ago
Shorts, Trousers Saga: CAN Kicks As NYSC Expels Corps Members
-
Features3 days ago
Fishing Out The Ritualists
-
News3 days ago
OPC, Hausa’s Clash Claims One Life In Lagos
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
CRUTECH Lecturers Protest Non-Appointment Of VC, Return Students’ Scripts
-
Oil & Energy3 days ago
Ken Saro-Wiwa And Oil Politics In Nigeria