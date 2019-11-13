I’ll Make Cross River Window To Africa – Ayade

As part of his vision to make the state a window to Africa, the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, is ramping up activities through the establishment of additional tourism facilities in the state.

Ayade said his vision for the state is not only to make it Nigeria’s tourism capital, but also a window to the entire African continent.

The Governor stated this recently at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s office, Calabar, during the presentation of the Calas Vegas Master Plan by a South African company, Afri-Gon.

Governor Ayade, who expressed regrets that although the state was known globally for tourism, with less activities and facilities for the sector to thrive, assured that his administration is building the Calas Vegas in Calabar as well as the Busafot Resort in Obanliku Local Government Area of the State to boost tourism.

According to him, “Today marks the full kickoff of the journey towards the actualization of the Calas Vegas city. Cross River State is the tourism capital of Nigeria but lacks the facilities to keep tourists busy.

“Today, we are rehabilitating and bringing Obudu Ranch Resort to life again. To also complement the Calas Vegas city we are building in Calabar, we are developing another resort in Obanliku. This project is also the reason why I’m building the Obudu Cargo Airport.”

Justifying the establishment of the airport, Ayade said: “When tourists visit Calas Vegas in Calabar, they will also know they can fly to Obudu to visit the Busofat resort and from there to the Ranch.

“With this, there will be activities to sustain tourism across the state and I have no doubt that when completed, the state will have enough traffic.”

While extolling Cross River as the most secure, most beautiful and one of the most civilized states in Nigeria, the governor added that “as a very civilized people who have dignity even in poverty, we must work to make the state a window to Africa.”

Earlier, while presenting the Calas Vegas master plan, the Chief Executive Officer of Afri-Gon, Eran Goven promised that the resort, when completed would be the best in Africa and one of the best in the world.

“We have been in communication with the Governor to create a city with a world class resorts that will offer something that has never been seen before and will drive tourists back into Nigeria.

“We have designed the project to have `world class golf components where international golf championship can be hosted. The resort will have the biggest swimming pool in the world, standard hotels, bungalow and floating bungalows, billionaire boulevard among other attractive features,” he said.

He also assured that they would continue to learn from the Governor who has the vision to ensure that “every detail of the project was completed.”

By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar