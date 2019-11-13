Human Capital Dev, Key To Mining Sector – Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr Olamilekan Adegbite says human capital development is key to growing the mining sector.

He said this yesterday in Abuja when he visited the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA) to inspect some of its facilities.

The minister said developing human capital in the mining sector was necessary to build the right expertise to do things like certification of minerals locally, rather than going to South Africa and other countries to do same.

“If we do certification of minerals here, things will be easier and people can even come from other countries to have their minerals certified in Nigeria.

“Nigeria is a great country, and I am sure we have the resources in terms of human capital, let us train our people so we can achieve this.

“I have no doubt that we can do it, and I know that the NGSA is doing well and I will like us to keep it that way,’’ the minister said.

Adegbite also expressed concern that the engineering profession was currently dominated by men, saying that there was the need to encourage women into the profession.

According to him, girls in universities should be given career talk to encourage them to take to the profession.

The minister also tasked Nigerians on the need to be patriotic and to always have the interest of the country at heart, as this was critical to ensuring its greatness.

“Let us all have Nigeria’s interest first and foremost at heart, if we do that, Nigeria will be greater, and we will all leave peacefully.

“When Nigeria is great, it is able to provide for more.

“All this banditry we are having all over the place is because the growth that Nigeria has experienced has been exclusive, a lot of people had been left behind.

“And when people are left behind, the result is desperation and this had led to banditry, kidnapping and others vices,” he said.

Adegbite charged the management of the agency to feel free to come up with ideas on how to move the agency forward.

The minister also inaugurated the agency’s Mineral Museum and Customer Service Centre.

Earlier, NGSA Director-General Dr Abdulrazaq Garba said the museum was established for the archiving of Nigeria’s scientific breakthroughs and geological heritage.

Garba said the agency‘s geological museums and collections were a great national asset that contributed to culture, research, scientific education and public engagement.

He added that it had also formed an intrinsic part of research carried out in the past and played a key role as a source of evidence in exploration of the nation’s natural resources.

Speaking on the recent persistent earth tremors experienced in parts of the country, especially around Abuja, Garba said proactive measures were being taken to predict, detect and monitor earth movement and earthquake related activities.

According to him, the agency has procured and deployed earthquake monitoring equipment in form of high sensitivity volksmeter II in some parts of Abuja and Kaduna.

The Director General said the agency was collaborating with various institutions both locally and internationally with a view to adding value to its activities.