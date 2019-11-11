Sports
Will Samuel Chukwueze Pave the Way for More Nigerians in La Liga?
There are currently five Nigerian footballers playing in La Liga, and a small total of only thirty-five having played there in the league’s history. The Spanish top flight hasn’t usually been a hotbed for players from the African country, but this could be changing thanks to the fact that La Liga and the Nigerian Professional Football League struck a partnership deal in 2016. One of the standout stars in La Liga right now is Samuel Chukwueze, and the young winger could act as a trailblazer to help other Nigerians follow in his footsteps.
Chukwueze is, without a doubt, one of the hottest young talents in Spain right now. The Umuahia-born winger joined Villarreal in 2017 and has made over 37 league appearances for the club since then. In that time, he has bagged seven goals from the flanks and was named the 2018 Young Player of the Year by the Nigeria Football Federation. He has also been called up for the national team in the same timeframe, and has made 11 appearances for the Super Eagles to date.
His electric speed and trickery from the edge of the attack has led Chukwueze to earn comparisons with Arjen Robben. The Bayern Munich star who was famous for his devastating left foot and long range shots was regarded as one of the best players in the world during his prime. He was sought after by the world’s top clubs and spent time at Chelsea and Real Madrid before moving to Germany. Being mentioned in the same breath as Robben will have given Chukwueze the confidence to aspire to greatness.
Since joining Villarreal, Chukwueze has made a big impact. The 20-year-old is a regular in Javier Calleja’s squad, who are looking to improve on their 14th-place finish in the 2018-19 campaign. The Yellow Submarine made a good start to the 2019-20 season, and after 12 games are in eighth-place on 18 points. As of 8th November, they can be found at 5/1 in the La Liga betting to finish in the top four. This would be a major step up from last term.
Chukwueze has impressed so much during his short time in Spain that top clubs across Europe have reportedly shown interest in the player. Liverpool were one of the biggest outfits to have expressed a desire to sign the Nigerian, and this led Villarreal to offer the player a more lucrative contract to stay at the club earlier in the year. There is now a whopping €100 million release clause should anyone want to snatch Chukwueze up.
The fact that Chukwueze began his career playing at the Diamond Football Academy in Nigeria should give hope to up-and-coming footballers in the country. The La Liga deal with the NPFL means that there will be continued scouting in the country as Spanish clubs search for hot prospects. The success of Chukwueze could lead to an influx of Nigerian players moving to the Spanish top flight and rising to the top of the game.
Today’s FM Holds U-20 Soccer Fiesta, Dec
The maiden edition of Today’s FM Under 20 Soccer Fiesta is set to commence first week of next month, at Treasure FM football field in Port Harcourt.
Speaking in a media briefing, last Friday, at the boardroom of the Station, in Port Harcourt, the chairman of the organising committee, Emeka Denar, said the tournament is basically to expose hidden talents within that age bracket.
According to him, the Soccer Fiesta is another way of giving back to the society and, to foster peace and unity in the State.
“This is the sixth year of our existence as a radio station in the State, so this Soccer Fiesta is to give back to the society. We decided to choose U-20, because there are backlog of talented players in that category. So our interest is to give them a platform to show case their talents”, Denar said.
The chairman further explained that the Fiesta would be on knock out basis and 16 teams are expected to participate in the novelty edition.
“The winner of the tournament is to walk away with N300, 000, while second and third positions will go home with N200,000 and N100,000 respectively. Registration has commenced with N10, 000 only”, he stated.
Also, speaking, the Head of News in the station, Victor Ezeama, said the competition is open for sponsorship, saying that the station would sustain the tournament.
On the issue of age cheat, the consultant of the tournament, China Acheru, assured the sponsors that they would try their best to check age cheating.
“We will try our best to check age cheating; even FIFA has not succeeded totally on that. I know some will scale through and some will not,” Acheru said.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Lala Happy To Score First NPFL Goal
Jigawa Golden Stars attacker, Abdullahi Musa Lala, says he’s delighted to score his first Nigeria Professional Football League goal for the Club.
The former Katsina United forward was on target for the Northern side in their 2-1 loss to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in NPFL opener last Sunday
The young and pacy winger opened the scoring for Jigawa Golden Stars, before Wikki Tourists replied with two quick second half goals to snatched all the three points at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.
“I am so delighted to score my first Premier League goal in the colour of Jigawa Golden Stars.
“Despite the loss, we gave a very good account of ourselves as a team.
“I wish to dedicate that goal to my teammates and the entire fans of Jigawa Golden Stars FC for giving Wikki Tourists a good fight in front of their fans.
“It has been my target to score in the first match of the league and I thank almighty Allah for given me the privilege to finally register my goal account in the NPFL, he said.
“This is just the first goal, I am very sure more are still coming because I am working hard in order to score in every game I will play.”, he said
Abdullahi Musa Lala recorded four goals and three assists in eight games for the newly promoted side last season.
Sports
Usule Eyes NPFL Top Scorer Award
Enyimba forward, Martin Usule, has set his sight on the Enyimba and Nigeria professional football league top scorer award at the end of the season.
Usule was on target for the People’s Elephants in their CAF Confederations Cup first leg victory over TS Galaxy of South Africa in Aba
The former Niger Tornadoes and Katsina United attacker is optimistic that he can kick on from his first goal for the Club and get more.
“I am so excited to have scored my first and second official goals for Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup against TS Galaxy of South Africa.
“I want to inform our fans to keep calm and keep praying for us and we won’t disappoint them.
“I don’t really have any number of goals in my mind as target for the season; my major target is to be crowned Enyimba top scorer by the end of the season. He declared.
“I want to score as many goals as possible for Enyimba”, he said.
Usule will however be in Enyimba squad for the clash with his former side Katsina United in the Matchday two of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
