News
Under Buhari, Nigeria Records Worst Attacks On Journalists -Report
Nigeria was one of the focal points for discussion when over 200 journalists across Africa gathered in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, for a conference on free speech and freedom of expression in September.
The reporters met to discuss the renewed onslaught on journalists and activists across the continent, and at the end of the conference, the reporters sent a clear message to African governments to end attacks on journalists and free speech in their respective domains.
In a communique signed at the end of the International Festival of Freedom of Expression and Press (FILEP) organised by the Norbert Zongo Press Centre (CNP-NZ), the journalists also urged some governments to release of journalists who have been detained for carrying out their legitimate duties.
They also urged the government to put in place deliberate policies aimed at protecting journalists.
“We condemn the incarceration and killing of journalists in nations like Nigeria, Burkina Faso, the Gambia, Ghana and Sierra Leone, Conakry and other African nations,” part of the communique read.
“We condemn the arrest and murder of several African journalists. Governments should guarantee the safety and welfare of journalists who are the defenders of democracy.”
They equally condemned the “tightening of policies aimed at crippling press freedom and freedom of expression”, and urged the countries to expunge laws that oppose the freedom of expression.
It urged such nations to also “do more to curb terrorism and insecurity” rather than deploy state resources to oppress reporters.
The reporters had gathered in honour of Norbert Zongo, a journalist who was killed while investigating the unresolved death of David Ouédraogo.
Ouédraogo was the driver of François Compaoré, the younger brother of the former leader of Burkina Faso, Blaise Compaoré.
Despite death threats, the Zongo continued his investigation until he was murdered.
In Nigeria, it is perhaps not the best of times to be a journalist or civil rights activist going by the spate of attacks on freedom of the press and speech.
While attacks on Nigerian journalists are no longer a new phenomenon, they appear to have taken a turn for concern in recent months.
According to a report published by the Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom, a total of 352 cases of attacks and harassments on journalists have been recorded from 1985 till date.
The year 2018 was initially recorded by the analysis to have witnessed the highest number of attacks at 58. But the group’s latest release shows that 2019 has already surpassed that record with 61 attacks so far, and still counting.
According to the research, as at May this year, the total number of physical attacks on reporters was 189; equipment searches and seizures, 9; equipment or property damage, 17; arrests, 60; denial of access, 21; threats, 44 and ‘harassments’, 12.
Of these attacks, 322 were on media houses, while the remaining 30 were meted on individuals. Also, 95 per cent of journalists affected were males while the rest were females.
About 114 of such attacks were carried out by uniformed personnel (military, police, SSS, SARS, NSCDC, prison officials, EFCC etc).
Other aggressors were union members (3), criminals, thugs etc (56), private security outfits (18), terrorists (9), unknown (33) and others (68).
The country recently got an inglorious mention when a Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo, was listed among 10 “most urgent” cases of threats to press freedom around the world.
The list was released One Free Press Coalition, a coalition of about 34 media organisations “standing up for journalists under attack for pursuing the truth”, globally.
Members of this coalition include Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, The Financial Times, Deutsche Welle, Reuters, The Washington Post, and Voice of America.
Jalingo, whose ordeal in the hands of the authorities has attracted local and foreign condemnation, is ninth on the list.
The publisher of CrossRiverWatch is standing trial for “treason” over a report alleging that the Governor of Cross River State, Prof Ben Ayade, diverted N500million belonging to the state government.
He was arrested on August 22 and has been remanded in the Calabar prison, after a Federal High Court judge denied him bail.
Jalingo, whose appearance in cuffs during prosecution, sparked outrage, insists he is being hounded for carrying out his legitimate duties as a journalist.
Other reporters that have faced the rough end of the authorities in recent past include Luka Biniyat, the Vanguard newspaper Kaduna correspondent, who was accused of falsely claiming that five students of the state College of Education were killed by Fulani herdsmen.
There was also Midat Joseph who was reportedly detained over a WhatsApp comment.
Dipo Awojobi of entertainment tabloid, First Weekly Magazine was arrested on Friday over an alleged defamatory article about a Nigerian politician.
Also, a photojournalist with the Vanguard Newspapers, attached to the Aso Rock Villa, Abayomi Adeshida, was on Thursday morning reportedly manhandled by security details of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo.
The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom in November condemned “the growing attacks on Nigerian journalists and the alarming trend of media censorship by state authorities’’.
Members of the coalition include African Centre for Media & Information Literacy, Civic Media Lab, Civil, Society Network Against Corruption (CSNAC), Daily Trust Newspaper, International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), International Press Centre (IPC), HEDA Resource Centre and Media Rights Agenda (MRA).
Others are Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ), OrderPaper, Paradigm Initiative (P.I), Premium Times (PT), Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ), Sahara Reporters (SR), Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), The Cable and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ).
The coalition observed that ‘’public officers and influential individuals are increasingly becoming intolerant of critical reporting and fair comments by journalists.’’
It said such officers now resort to the use of instruments of state criminal justice system to suppress freedom of expression and free press.
“From January, 2019 till date, we have recorded 61 attacks on the media, including arrests, intimidation, detention and killings. We, as a coalition, totally condemn this abuse of power by state actors and security agencies,” the coalition noted.
It also flayed the judiciary for standing idle while the executive trampled on free speech and the media.
“Some sections of the Judiciary, as a consequence of its lack of independence, have become willing tools in the hands of state and federal governments by granting judicial approvals that stifle free speech,” the coalition added.
It listed some journalists, who are presently being prosecuted by the state as Jones Abiri, Jalingo and Nasir Ahmad.
Efforts to get presidential spokespersons, Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, to comment on the report were unsuccessful. The two officials did not respond to text messages requesting comments.
Also, Shehu did not pick his call on Friday, 4 p.m., while Adesina’s line did not connect after numerous attempts.
A senator, Mohammed Sani Musa, had last Tuesday, introduced a bill he said ‘’will help regulate posts on social media as well as curb fake news on the internet’’.
Some analysts already see the move as a further attempt to curb free speech.
The bill, ‘Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulations Bill, 2019’ comes years after a similar social media bill introduced in the eighth Senate, sparked outrage across the country.
The former bill titled “A Bill for an Act to Prohibit Frivolous Petitions and other Matters Connected therewith”, sponsored by Bala Ibn Na’Allah sought to compel critics to accompany their petitions with sworn court affidavit, or face six months imprisonment upon conviction.
The bill had scaled through second reading when President Buhari distanced himself from the bill.
The president had said then he will not assent to any anti-social media bill as he “is committed to free speech”.
News
Shorts, Trousers Saga: CAN Kicks As NYSC Expels Corps Members
The Christian Association of Nigeria has criticised the National Youth Service Corps for expelling two corps members who refused to wear trousers or shorts for religious reasons.
Two female corps members – Okafor Love Obianuju, with call-up number EB/19C/0523; and Odji Oritsetsolaye, with call-up number EB/19C/0530 – were expelled from the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 in Ebonyi State camp over the weekend.
Speaking with newsmen yesterday, however, the Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the CAN President, Rev. Adebayo Oladeji, said the two ladies should not be victimised for holding on to their faith.
Oladeji noted that the Nigerian Law School denied Firdausa Al Jannah Amasa from being called to Bar in 2017 because she refused to remove her hijab, but the institution had since retraced its steps.
He said the NYSC also ought to be more tolerant.
The cleric said, “The fundamental rights of the people as regards religion must be respected.
“And that is why, a few months ago, when some Muslim women were protesting over the wearing of hijab at the Law School, we refused to speak against it because it is their right and thank God, they won it.
“We are appealing to the leadership of the NYSC to revisit the matter.
“In this country, religious right is an inalienable right that must be respected. They must allow the people to practise their religion.
“If our government agencies have no regard for the way people worship God, then it means they are satanic. Any system that does not respect religion is satanic.”
The CAN spokesman advised the affected corps members to go to court, citing the way the Muslims sued the Nigerian Law School over the hijab controversy.
“We advise the victims of that injustice to go to court and challenge their expulsion by the NYSC,” he added.
The two female corps members in the 2019 Batch C Stream 1 in Ebonyi camp were de-kitted.
The Batch C members of the corps are currently undergoing the three-week orientation exercise nationally.
According to the spokesperson of NYSC in Ebonyi State, Ngozi Ukwuoma, the two corpers were spotted by the Camp Director, Mrs. Isu Josephine, and her team during a routine morning inspection.
Ukwuoma said the two ladies were wearing their official white T-shirt upon white skirt.
Officially, white T-shirts are worn atop a pair of white shorts.
“When they were accosted and interrogated, they said they could not wear the white pair of shorts and the trousers issued to them by the NYSC because it was against their faith to wear them,” Ukwuoma said.
Continuing, the spokesperson said, “Efforts were made by the office of the CD to make them see reason why they must obey the rules and regulations guiding the orientation and NYSC, but all efforts to do that proved futile.
“The matter was officially reported and the proceedings for de-kitting were initiated.
“The corps members were queried and subsequently made to face the camp court, where they were found guilty, having stated categorically that they were ready to bear the consequences of their actions.
“The court recommendations were submitted to the camp management and the camp director was directed to de-kit them.
“They were de-kitted in the presence of security agents, who also escorted them to the gate as they left the camp.”
News
Bolivian President Resigns
Bolivian President Evo Morales announced his resignation yesterday, caving in following three weeks of sometimes-violent protests over his disputed re-election after the Army and police withdrew their backing.
“I resign my post as president,” Morales said in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which several ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America’s longest-serving president crumbled.
The streets of La Paz immediately exploded in celebration, as jubilant Bolivians set off firecrackers and waved the country’s red, yellow and green flag.
Morales, 60 and in power since 2006, was declared the winner of presidential voting on October 20 by a narrow margin. It gave him a controversial fourth term.
But the opposition said there was fraud in the vote count, and three weeks of street protests ensued, during which three people died and hundreds were injured.
The Organization of American States carried out an audit of the election and on Sunday reported irregularities in just about every aspect that it examined: the technology used, the chain of custody of ballots, the integrity of the count, and statistical projections.
As chanting Bolivians kept up demonstrations in the street, Morales called new elections, but this was apparently not enough to calm the uproar, and the commanders of the armed forces and the police joined the calls for the president’s resignation.
President Evo Morales had called for new elections yesterday but the commander of the armed forces asked him to resign “for the good of our Bolivia” after an OAS audit found serious irregularities in elections last month that gave the leftist leader a fourth term.
Morales, Bolivia’s first president of indigenous descent, promised new elections under the direction of a revamped Supreme Electoral Tribunal in a televised address but did not say whether he would run again.
With no sign of violent protests abating, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman, told reporters he was asking Morales “to resign his presidential mandate to allow for pacification and the maintaining of stability, for the good of our Bolivia.”
Kaliman said the armed forces had ordered “military operations in the air and on land to neutralize armed groups that are acting outside the law” by attacking opposition demonstrators.
The commander of the police, General Vladimir Yuri Calderon, also called on Morales to step down.
There were signs of disarray among Morales supporters, with the head of the lower house of parliament and the ministers of mines and of hydrocarbons announcing their resignations.
Two of those resigning cited risks to their families after mobs attacked their respective houses in the city of Potosi.
Protests have flared across Bolivia since Morales was declared the winner of the October 20 election, beating his nearest rival, centrist Carlos Mesa, by just enough to avoid a second round.
An audit of the election by the Organization of American States, however, found “irregularities that range from serious to indicative,” in virtually every area reviewed — in the technology used, the chain of custody of ballots, the integrity of the count, and statistical projections.
“This leads the technical auditing team to question the integrity of the election results,” the report on their preliminary findings said.
OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro said the results giving the leftist leader a fourth term in office “must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again.”
News
OPC, Hausa’s Clash Claims One Life In Lagos
At least, one person was confirmed dead, while others sustained injuries in a communal clash that broke out yesterday at Okobaba, Ebute-Meta, Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos, where a fire incident had happened on Friday, November 8.
Violent clash was said to have broken out in the early hours yesterday between a group of truck pushers who specialise in scrap gathering, mainly Hausa youths, and some Odua Peoples Congress members.
However, personnel of the Denton Police Station, Lagos State Command, raced to the scene of the clash and restored peace and order to the area.
Narrating how the clash happened to the Lagos State Government team which visited the area on Sunday, leader of Hausa Youths in Okobaba, Mr. Hassan Ibrahim, said trouble started when some Hausa youths went to buy scraps from the burnt shanties.
He said on their way back, they were “intercepted and harassed” by some “OPC miscreants” who demanded money before they could go with the scrap materials.
“The youths resisted them,” Ibrahim told the government agents led by the Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo; and supported by that of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Idris Salako; Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale-Owoeye.
They were accompanied by the Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, Mrs. Omolola Essien.
“In the process, fight broke out. One person was shot in the head and others who sustained injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Ebute-Meta Health Centre.
The governor’s representatives pleaded for calm and cooperation among the warring parties and the fire victims, and urged them to maintain peaceful coexistence, shun conflict and violence.
The governor’s delegation also visited the Ebute-Meta Health Centre, where those injured during the fracas were being treated.
