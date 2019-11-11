Sports
U-23 AFCON: Ivory Coast Stuns Nigeria
Defending champions Nigeria got off the worst possible start at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of nations after a 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in their Group B encounter on Saturday in which they were also reduced to 10 men.
Silas Gnaka scored the winner for the Ivory Coast from the penalty spot after a foul by Olisa Ndah saw him receive his marching orders.
After a tense opening period that provided little in the way of goalscoring opportunities, the game came alive in the second half.
Nigeria’s Taiwo Awoniyi struck the crossbar with a header, but minutes later the team were behind.
Ndah fouled Youssouf Dao in the box and while Gnaka’s effort was partially saved by Nigeria goalkeeper Adamu Abubakar, the ball did cross the line.
“It was a difficult match for both teams,” Nigeria coach Imama Amapakabo admitted. “I said before that all the teams here want to win this tournament. First games are usually tough.
“We lost today but we still have a lot to play for. Football is about small details and that’s what made difference today,” he said.
Ivorian coach Soualiho Haidara was delighted with the win ahead of their second meeting against South Africa tomorrow.
“It was very important for us to win today. Nigeria is a strong and respectable team. I thank my players for their efforts and we will continue to fight. I think our team deserves victory today (Saturday),” he said.
Sports
Today’s FM Holds U-20 Soccer Fiesta, Dec
The maiden edition of Today’s FM Under 20 Soccer Fiesta is set to commence first week of next month, at Treasure FM football field in Port Harcourt.
Speaking in a media briefing, last Friday, at the boardroom of the Station, in Port Harcourt, the chairman of the organising committee, Emeka Denar, said the tournament is basically to expose hidden talents within that age bracket.
According to him, the Soccer Fiesta is another way of giving back to the society and, to foster peace and unity in the State.
“This is the sixth year of our existence as a radio station in the State, so this Soccer Fiesta is to give back to the society. We decided to choose U-20, because there are backlog of talented players in that category. So our interest is to give them a platform to show case their talents”, Denar said.
The chairman further explained that the Fiesta would be on knock out basis and 16 teams are expected to participate in the novelty edition.
“The winner of the tournament is to walk away with N300, 000, while second and third positions will go home with N200,000 and N100,000 respectively. Registration has commenced with N10, 000 only”, he stated.
Also, speaking, the Head of News in the station, Victor Ezeama, said the competition is open for sponsorship, saying that the station would sustain the tournament.
On the issue of age cheat, the consultant of the tournament, China Acheru, assured the sponsors that they would try their best to check age cheating.
“We will try our best to check age cheating; even FIFA has not succeeded totally on that. I know some will scale through and some will not,” Acheru said.
Tonye Orabere
Sports
Lala Happy To Score First NPFL Goal
Jigawa Golden Stars attacker, Abdullahi Musa Lala, says he’s delighted to score his first Nigeria Professional Football League goal for the Club.
The former Katsina United forward was on target for the Northern side in their 2-1 loss to Wikki Tourists of Bauchi in NPFL opener last Sunday
The young and pacy winger opened the scoring for Jigawa Golden Stars, before Wikki Tourists replied with two quick second half goals to snatched all the three points at the Pantami Stadium in Gombe.
“I am so delighted to score my first Premier League goal in the colour of Jigawa Golden Stars.
“Despite the loss, we gave a very good account of ourselves as a team.
“I wish to dedicate that goal to my teammates and the entire fans of Jigawa Golden Stars FC for giving Wikki Tourists a good fight in front of their fans.
“It has been my target to score in the first match of the league and I thank almighty Allah for given me the privilege to finally register my goal account in the NPFL, he said.
“This is just the first goal, I am very sure more are still coming because I am working hard in order to score in every game I will play.”, he said
Abdullahi Musa Lala recorded four goals and three assists in eight games for the newly promoted side last season.
Sports
Usule Eyes NPFL Top Scorer Award
Enyimba forward, Martin Usule, has set his sight on the Enyimba and Nigeria professional football league top scorer award at the end of the season.
Usule was on target for the People’s Elephants in their CAF Confederations Cup first leg victory over TS Galaxy of South Africa in Aba
The former Niger Tornadoes and Katsina United attacker is optimistic that he can kick on from his first goal for the Club and get more.
“I am so excited to have scored my first and second official goals for Enyimba in the CAF Confederation Cup against TS Galaxy of South Africa.
“I want to inform our fans to keep calm and keep praying for us and we won’t disappoint them.
“I don’t really have any number of goals in my mind as target for the season; my major target is to be crowned Enyimba top scorer by the end of the season. He declared.
“I want to score as many goals as possible for Enyimba”, he said.
Usule will however be in Enyimba squad for the clash with his former side Katsina United in the Matchday two of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
Trending
-
News12 hours ago
Minimum Wage Circular Ready, Labour Confirms
-
Sports4 days ago
Osimhen, Ziyech’s Stocks Rise In Champions League
-
Featured3 days ago
I’m Ready To Fight Any Battle For You, Wike Tells Rivers People …Says Good Governance Must Be Enthroned For Good Of Nigeria …Insists On Citizens’ Right To Education For Nation’s Dev
-
News14 hours ago
Presidency Flays N-Power Beneficiaries’ Truancy
-
Sports4 days ago
AFCON 2021: Benin Names Squad For Nigeria Clash
-
Featured3 days ago
A Stitch In Time…
-
News3 days ago
Sexual Misconduct: 15 Staff Suspended In UNN, More To Follow
-
Featured3 days ago
Flood Threatens Bayelsa Guber Poll …As INEC, Parties Sign Peace Accord