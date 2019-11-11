Speaker Commends Female Laboratory Scientists

The week under review witnessed many activities by the legislators. The Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani attended a conference of Female Medical Laboratory practitioners and also met with members of the Assembly Press Corps.

Last Monday the House Committee Chairman on Local Content, Youths and Empowerment. Hon. Igwe Aforji met with the management of West African Containers Terminal over their failure to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding(MOU) with indigenes of Onne, their host community in Eleme Local Government Area.

Aforji who represents Eleme State Constituency said the committee had summoned the Community Liaison Officer(CLO) of the company to provide all relevant documents of the former MOU and the current one before the committee in their next meeting.

In another development the Civil Society Organisations (CSO) have commended the State House of Assembly for the way it managed the flood menace in the state.

A member of the CSO, Enefaa Georgewill said the lawmakers and the committee were proactive in their duties. So far, he opined that the Assembly has demonstrated that its alive to its oversight functions as the representatives of the people.

He however, urged that more efforts be made to address the rising spate of sea piracy in the riverine areas, especially Bille and Bakana, as he called for more proactive measures to check the criminal activity on the waterways.

Last Thursday, the Speaker in a meeting with members of the Press Corps has advised on the need to report the legislature without bias.

Rt. Hon. Ibani was of the opinion that objective reportage of the Assembly will drive development in the state. He further urged the press to ensure that they focus their attention on areas that will improve the society, considering the role they play as pressmen.

The Speaker assured the press of support towards improving their duties as regards areas they are facing challenges, noting that the Assembly is open and will not hide anything from the public.

Promising to address the current welfare and upkeep of pressmen, Ibani assured that efforts are being made to improve on coverage of the Assembly.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Press Corps, Ijeoma Tubosia in her address through her deputy, James Victor stated that the visit was to intimate the speaker of the emergence of a new exco and to commiserate with him over the death of his brother.

Before the Speaker met with the Press Corp, he attended a conference of Female Medical Laboratory Scientists in Port Harcourt. He charged them to always be fair to those who patronize their facilities.

He commended them for the initiative in organizing themselves, while challenging their male counterparts to do same.