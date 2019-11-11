Niger Delta
PHCCIMA Promises To Support Youth Initiatives
The Port Harcourt Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (PHCCIMA) has said that it will continue to support initiatives that will build capacity and expose youths to new global realities, especially in recognition of the fact that the future rests on the younger generation,
President of PHCCIMA, Chief Nabil Saleh, made this declaration at the 10th anniversary of FutureTrust Initiative for Capacity Building, and 2nd edition of The African Futuretrust Model United Nations (TAFMUN) conference held at the L.A Kings and Conference Centre in Port Harcourt.
He said following this recognition, PHCCIMA has continued to equip and make available critical support for her youth wing, the NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneurs (NYE), PHCCIMA Chapter, providing them with guidance, access to funds, and advocacy.
“As a Chamber, we have a clear mandate to grow businesses and promote the private sector, as well as liaise with the public sector to achieve economic development. This is why PHCCIMA is throwing her weight behind this programme to stimulate youth interest in capacity building and leadership”, he said..
He expressed confidence that the experience the children will gather through the conference will in no small way prepare them for leadership in African in a new path of progress.
Saleh congratulated the organisers and consultant of the event for what he called “this unique project,” and lauded the Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dame Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the Namibian High commissioner, H.E Humphrey D Geiseb, and SPDC for their role in the success of the programme.
Beauty David-West
Niger Delta
Wike Pays Tribute To Late Chief Okagbule Amadi
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described Late Chief Okagbule Amadi as an inspiration and dynamic personality whose life exemplified service to humanity and God.
In a condolence message to Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi over the passage of his father, Late Chief Okagbule Amadi, Governor Wike wrote that the Patriarch served his community and the State.
He wrote: “Chief Okagbule Amadi was an inspiration as a dynamic personality with life characterised by service to God and humanity. As the family head, he was a beacon of light, love and progress to the Rumomeh Royal family of Elibrada.
“As a member of the Ohna in both Elibrada and Emohua, Chief Amadi was steadfast in purpose and total commitment to the progress of society. As the leader of Elders of Saint Philips Anglican Church , Elibrada Parish, he strengthened the Church and contributed to its growth.”
While offering the condolence of the Government and people of Rivers State, Governor Wike urged the family to take solace in the enduring legacies that Late Chief Okagbule Amadi left behind.
He prayed God to grant the family the strength to bear the irreparable loss.
Governor Wike and his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike joined other sympathisers for the funeral service in honour of Late Chief Okagbule Amadi at the Saint Philips Anglican church, Elibrada on Saturday.
The funeral service had in attendance High Court judges, judges of the Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, senior lawyers and senior officials of the Rivers State Government.
Niger Delta
PDP Rounds Off Guber Campaigns In Bayelsa
The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) says it has rounded off its campaigns for the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election.
Addressing party faithfuls and supporters, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus urged them to be steadfast in their support and willingness to work for the party and its gubernatorial candidate.
Secondus called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to maintain the sanctity of the ballot, stressing that in past elections conducted under the watch of the APC administration, INEC in connivance with security operatives had skewed the process to favour the All Progressives Congress, emphasising that the world is watching as it conducts the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi States elections.
Also speaking, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship election Committee, Bala Mohammed described the APC as a party doomed for failure, saying that Bayelsa is synonymous with the PDP.
The Bauchi state governor, lambasted the All Progressives Congress, insisting that from 2015 – date when the APC has been in control of the Federal Government no meaningful achievement has been recorded in the nation, calling on Bayelsans to vote massively for the PDP so as to consolidate on the achievements of the out-going PDP administration.
Assuring Bayelsans that the party would maintain power in the state, the state Governor Seriake Dickson called on party faithful never to bow down to pressure from federal might during the election, emphasising that the party has the structure to win all elections in the state.
Dickson said, “the PDP has 105/105 counsellors in the state, we have 8/8 local government chairmen in the state. We also have 8/8 vice chairmen and out of 23 Assembly members the PDP has 19. That only 10 out of thousands of members defected does not mean that the party is affected. We are not affected at all. All the party stakeholders from southern Ijaw are still in the PDP.”
Governor Dickson who described Bayelsa State and Ijaw land as PDP stronghold applauded spectators and party stakeholders for turning in their numbers for the grand finale of the Gubernatorial campaigns, stressing that records available to him show that the party would win the forthcoming polls.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa
Niger Delta
CRUTECH Lecturers Protest Non-Appointment Of VC, Return Students’ Scripts
Lecturers in the Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) have protested the non-appointment of a Vice Chancellor (VC) in the institution.
Already, the lecturers have returned all students’ exam scripts to the VC’s office until a new Acting VC was appointed. Scripts also included the final year students and they would not be marked if the Government fails to follow due process, it waw gathered.
The lecturers, who vowed that they will cripple academic activities in the institution if due process was not followed in appointing a new Vice Chancellor for the institution expressed regret the action of the Chancellor of the University.
Briefing newsmen in Calabar, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Cross River University of Technology, CRUTECH Chapter, Emmanuel Ettah said the time of the current Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akon Monday Joshua, came to an end on Thursday, November 7, 2019.
He said that five names were submitted by the institution’s Governing Council to the Governor Ben Ayade, who is visitor to the institution, disclosed that there was a grand plot to appoint an Acting Vice Chancellor outside the 5 names submitted to Governor Ben Ayade.
“On Thursday, 7 November, 2019, will be 6 months since the acting VC,
Prof. Akon Monday Joshua was appointed to pilot the affairs of the
University. Before then, the counsel was not constituted. But a month ago, the council was newly constituted led by Dr. Emily Inyang.
“The Government appointees, Senate elected members, addmission elected members and convocation elected members are the people that constituted the Governing Council”, he stated.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
