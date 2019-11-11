Dogara Harps On Patriotic Leadership

Issues concerning the Real Madrid Academy, established by the Rivers State Government led by Governor Nyesom Wike, dominated activities in Government House , Port Harcourt, last week.

Governor Wike led top officials of the State Government to Madrid in Spain last week to seal necessary agreement with authorities of the Real Madrid Foundation.

While there, the Governor also interacted with the President of Real Madrid Football Club, Floretino Perez to seal the agreement.

Addressing journalists as he returned to the state last Thursday, Governor Wike said, “ with the signing of the ratification agreement, we are good to go. Any moment from now, the academy will start full operations.

He disclosed that over 1,500 applications had been received from prospective students of the academy from Rivers State and other parts of the country.

He noted that the academy had placed Rivers State on the global football map.

Also last week, the Rivers State Chief Executive commissioned the new Radiology Department of the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt which was upgraded and reequipped by the present state government.

He reiterated his commitment to quality healthcare for the people of the state and stressed that his administration would continue to invest in the hospital and the College of Medicine which are his initiatives.

The governor explained that with the high quality equipment installed at the hospital, it was incumbent on the management of the hospital to effectively utilise their internally generated revenue .

Wike announced that the state government would this week commence reconstruction of the State owned School of Nursing which is planned to be part of the teaching hospital.

He further announced that by next week , his administration would release the outstanding funds for the training of resident doctors and other health professionals for the development of the health sector.

Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali said prior to the turnaround, equipment at the department were obsolete and dysfunctional and thanked Governor Wike for the transformation.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr Friday Aaron, disclosed that the Radiology Department was strategic in healthcare delivery.

Aaron noted that with the upgrade and reequipping of the department , it would serve the entire South South and South East geopolitical zones.

Another major event in Brick House last week was the solidarity visit by Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organisation Worldwide to the Governor .

President General of the organisation, Prof Emenike Wami said the visit was to congratulate Governor Wike on his victory at the 2019 governorship election.

“ We are here to congratulate you on your victory at the polls. We are happy that you heeded our call that you seek a second term in office as a result of your outstanding performance.

In his response, Governor Wike thanked Ogbakor Ikwerre for the strong support before, during and after the elections remarking that support from the four Ikwerre speaking local government areas was overwhelming.

The governor called on sons and daughters of Rivers State to work towards developing the state irrespective of the political party they belong.

“ You need the support of everyone to advance any political interest in the state”.

He warned traditional rulers against taking sides with cultists and criminals stressing that any traditional ruler indicted by cultists would face full weight of the law.

Chris Oluoh