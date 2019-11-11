CRUTECH Lecturers Protest Non-Appointment Of VC, Return Students’ Scripts

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) says it has rounded off its campaigns for the November 16 Bayelsa State governorship election.

Addressing party faithfuls and supporters, National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus urged them to be steadfast in their support and willingness to work for the party and its gubernatorial candidate.

Secondus called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to maintain the sanctity of the ballot, stressing that in past elections conducted under the watch of the APC administration, INEC in connivance with security operatives had skewed the process to favour the All Progressives Congress, emphasising that the world is watching as it conducts the forthcoming Bayelsa and Kogi States elections.

Also speaking, Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Bayelsa State Governorship election Committee, Bala Mohammed described the APC as a party doomed for failure, saying that Bayelsa is synonymous with the PDP.

The Bauchi state governor, lambasted the All Progressives Congress, insisting that from 2015 – date when the APC has been in control of the Federal Government no meaningful achievement has been recorded in the nation, calling on Bayelsans to vote massively for the PDP so as to consolidate on the achievements of the out-going PDP administration.

Assuring Bayelsans that the party would maintain power in the state, the state Governor Seriake Dickson called on party faithful never to bow down to pressure from federal might during the election, emphasising that the party has the structure to win all elections in the state.

Dickson said, “the PDP has 105/105 counsellors in the state, we have 8/8 local government chairmen in the state. We also have 8/8 vice chairmen and out of 23 Assembly members the PDP has 19. That only 10 out of thousands of members defected does not mean that the party is affected. We are not affected at all. All the party stakeholders from southern Ijaw are still in the PDP.”

Governor Dickson who described Bayelsa State and Ijaw land as PDP stronghold applauded spectators and party stakeholders for turning in their numbers for the grand finale of the Gubernatorial campaigns, stressing that records available to him show that the party would win the forthcoming polls.

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa