Entertainment
Young Actors Are Interested In Fame, Not Talents – Duru
Popular Nollywood actor, Francis Duru has expressed dissatisfaction with some happenings in the movie industry, saying many young actors are more interested in fame rather than grooming their talents.
Duru, who has contributed immensely to the growth of Nollywood came into prominence after featuring in the 1994 movie, ‘Rattle Snake’ which was produced by late Amaka Igwe.
According to him, some young actors are more interested in fame than developing and sustaining their talents.
He said, “Young actors of these days focus on fame and not the process that would make them excel in their craft and because they do not go through that process sustainability becomes a problem.
The award winning actor also bemoaned the failure of government to invest in the creative industry, saying the industry has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s economy. Therefore it should not be neglected.
”The industry that started on its own without any major support has brought so much prestige to the nation
”These days, people want to identify with Nigerian movies all over the world, the government really needs to sit up and put the right infrastructure in place” Duru stated.
Entertainment
Burna Boy Wins Best Africa Act At MTV European Music Awards
Serial hitmaker, Burna Boy, has been announced as the winner of the ’Best Africa Act’ award at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Burna, who was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian, Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan, won the award at a star studded event held in Seville, Spain on Sunday.
With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian artistes who have won the much coveted international honour.
Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.
The 2019 MTV EMA awards show opened with pop superstar Dua Lipa delivering the first global stage performance of her new song ’Don’t Start Now’, joined by a massive yellow wall of dancers.
Following the performance, show host Becky G appeared in her first of many costumes to partake in a hilarious bilingual dialogue with herself that was a nod to the outstanding year in women-led and Latin music.
Twenty two-year-old Kevin Doe from Sierra Leone who is a self-taught engineer and entrepreneur was recognised as one of the 2019 MTV EMA Generation Change Award winners
The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned a second year to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation.
Five dynamic changemakers from around the globe were presented with the award during the “2019 MTV EMA” red carpet pre-show.
The winners are among a generation of young people who are tackling the world’s toughest problems – including, climate change, economic imbalance and racial injustice.
Highlights from the show included MTV EMA Host Becky G teaming up with Senegalese-American superstar Akon for the first global performance of their reggaeton smash “Como No.”
The duo rolled down the runway-like stage on gliding carnival floats. The procession was marked with an explosion of colour, 54 dancers and a blend of instruments in a standout moment.
Legendary rock group Green Day delighted thousands of hardcore fans with an epic performance of their new single “Father of All” and punk classic “Basket Case.”
The first-ever MTV EMA Rock Icon winner Liam Gallagher closed the show with a breathtaking performance of his new single “Once” and anthemic hit “Wonderwall” complete with string instruments aAdditionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe, from Nigeria, Spain and Latin America .
Thirteen of the winners in attendance from their home countries were brought onto the stage for a tremendous in-show moment that showcased a truly global celebration of talent.
See complete list of winners and performances below:
Entertainment
Copyright Infringement: Danny Young, Tiwa Savage Settle Out Of Court
The hearing of the lawsuit by a musician, Olumuyiwa Danladi a.k.a Danny Young, against Tiwa Savage, for alleged copyright infringement held at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday.
At the resumed hearing, Danny Young’s lawyer, Justin Ige, informed the court that the respondents (Tiwa Savage & Mavin Records) have reached out to his client and have requested that the case be settled out of court.
Mr Ige informed Justice Mohammed Liman that talks have begun between parties.
He also said he would love a short adjournment to enable them to update the court on the progress made out of court.
The lawyer to the respondents, however, told the court that a longer date is preferable to ensure that all parties have significant progress to report to the court.
Justice Liman then adjourned the matter to December 3 for update on the out of court settlement.
In the suit filed in February, Danny Young is claiming N205 million in damages against Tiwa.
He said Tiwa allegedly unlawfully copied his (Danny Young’s) 2009 single, Oju Tiwon, in her (Tiwa’s) 2018 single titled, ‘One’.
Also joined in the suit is her former record label, Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy.
Danny Young had earlier stated that Tiwa and her team have refused to react to the allegation.
He also said they have not communicated with his team so they could not explore the option of settling out of court or through arbitration.
He is also claiming N5 million as cost of action and demanding an account for profits accrued to the defendants from the use of the infringing musical work in her single titled ‘ONE’.
Entertainment
Funke Akindele Emerges WAW Ambassador
Famous Nollywood actress and producer, Olufunke Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ has bagged a new endorsement deal with Waw Nigeria, makers of Waw detergent and bar soaps.
The actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share the good news with photos taken during the signing of the deal with the company.
The mother of two asserted she has started November as a brand ambassador for Waw Nigeria.
She seized the opportunity to encourage everyone to remain focused and work harder.
She wrote: “I started the new month of November as a wawambassador wawdetergents waw-barsoap hardworkpays so in this new week, don’t give up,pls work harder and don’t let all the NOs discourage you. Trust me, the BIG YES that will take you to greater heights is around the corner.”
